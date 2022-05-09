Global Motorcycle Helmet Market Forecast Report 2021-2030: Expansion of Online Sales Channel and Introduction of Multi-Functional Smart Helmets Driving Demand

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motorcycle Helmet Market by Product Type, End User and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global motorcycle helmet market was valued at $2,444.5 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,294.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1%.



The number of road accidents has increased over the last decade. Governments are taking initiatives and implementing stringent regulations to bring down the number road accidents. Regions where infrastructure is not developed properly face the issue of road accidents on a large scale; therefore, governments are taking initiatives for infrastructure and road development. The global motorcycle helmet market is expected to rise steadily in the coming years, owing to rise in demand for motorcycles.



The global motorcycle helmet market is segmented into product type, end user, distribution channel, and region. By product type, the motorcycle helmet market is categorized into full-face, modular, open-face, half-helmets, off-road, dual-sports, and others. Depending on end user, it is bifurcated into adults and kids.



By distribution channel, it is segregated into supermarkets & hypermarkets, specialty stores, e-commerce, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa)



Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2020, due to increase in customer base and the development of lightweight & technologically advanced features in helmets. The popularity of motorbike events and racing championships is rising on a national and global level in this region, which is further expected to contribute toward the growth of the global market. In addition, the expansion of online distribution channel is driving the market growth in this region.



As online sales channel is gaining high traction in the motorcycle helmet industry, many brands are now adopting the strategy of omnichannel marketing. The convenience of selecting, purchasing, and receiving doorstep delivery, which attracts consumers to online channels, is expected to continue in the future, which is likely to foster the market growth. Furthermore, geographical barriers are virtually eliminated with increase in online sales. Customers are attracted toward online distribution channels, due to the convenience and variety of options offered, which is projected to open new avenues for industry expansion.



The outbreak of COVID-19 on global motorcycle helmet market had a negative impact. Owing to the implementation of lockdown and travel restrictions, people during the lockdown were forced to stay at home. As a result, the sales of motorcycle helmets declined drastically, thus hampering the market growth.



Competitive intelligence on prominent manufacturers of motorcycle helmet provides key insights in terms of strategies implemented to gain significant share in the global motorcycle helmet market. The key players operating in global motorcycle helmet market include Arai Helmets, HJC Helmets, Manufacturas Tomas SA, Nolan Helmets SPA, Schuberth GMBH, Shark Helmets, Shoei Co. Ltd, Studds Accessories Ltd, Bell Helmet, and Dainese S.P.A.



Market dynamics

Drivers

Surge in demand for motorcycle across the globe

Rise in cases of road accidents

Government initiatives and safety regulations for curbing road accident numbers

Restraints

High costs of motorcycle helmet and availability of counterfeit products

Lack of consumer awareness toward road safety regulations

Opportunities

Expansion of online sales channel

Introduction of multi-functional smart helmets



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. Snapshot

2.3. Key findings

2.4. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping global motorcycle helmet market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5. Impact of key regulation

3.6. Top player positioning, 2020

3.7. Supply chain analysis

3.8. Parent-peer market outlook

3.9. Value chain analysis

3.10. Industry pain-point analysis

3.11. Pricing analysis

3.12. Top impacting factors

3.13. Industry roadmap



CHAPTER 4: MOTORCYCLE HELMET MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Full-face

4.3. Modular

4.4. Open-face

4.5. Half-helmets

4.6. Off-road

4.7. Dual-sport



CHAPTER 5: MOTORCYCLE HELMET MARKET, BY END USER

5.1. Overview

5.2. Adults

5.3. Kids



CHAPTER 6: MOTORCYCLE HELMET MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Supermarkets/hypermarkets

6.3. Specialty stores

6.4. E-commerce



CHAPTER 7: MOTORCYCLE HELMET MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

Arai Helmets

HJC Helmets

Manufacturas Tomas SA

Nolan Helmets SPA

Schuberth GMBH

Shark Helmets

Shoei Co. Ltd

Studds Accessories Ltd

Bell Helmet

Dainese S.P.





