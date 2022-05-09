Heat Meters Market revenue to cross USD 3.6 Bn by 2030: Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The heat meters market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 3.6 billion by 2030, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . Ongoing government investments towards the development of enhanced energy systems along with the growing installation of economically viable & efficient heating units across the commercial & industrial sector will augment the industry landscape.

The COVID-19 outbreak has slightly affected the heat meters market due to the restrictions & lockdowns in several countries. However, increasing demand for efficient energy consumption devices across end users along with low maintenance cost of heating devices will sway the business potential. Furthermore, ongoing technological advancements towards the development of flexible & advanced metering systems will accelerate the market expansion.

Reliable operation and accurate energy consumption data are some of the key factors which will positively impact the heat meters market. Rising installation of sustainable heat meters across the commercial sector in line with the growing concern toward carbon emissions will positively increase the product deployment.

Ongoing government initiatives for the implementation of smart energy systems along with growing focus towards clean energy alternatives comprising of hybrid technologies will strengthen the business trend. Rising demand for large scale utilization of heating systems coupled with stringent norms to reduce GHG emissions will fuel the industry outlook. In addition, consumer inclination towards individualized billing systems, optimized energy consumption and economical costs will further stimulate the market demand across commercial sector.

The industrial heat meters market size will witness growth owing to the rapid industrialization along with increasing R&D investments to deliver effective heat management solutions. Paradigm shift toward replacement of conventional heating systems along with stringent government mandates for the usage of clean energy systems will boost the product demand. Moreover, robust design, reliable operation along with a surge in the requirement of real-time data monitoring of heat consumption will foster the product penetration.

Asia Pacific heat meters market is predicted to observe a 3.5% growth rate till 2030. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments toward the development of infrastructure along with rising demand for district heating. Favorable government measures including subsidies & incentives to cater to the adoption of automated & advanced heating systems will propel the industry expansion.

The major players operating in the market include Apator, Sensus, Micronics, Axioma, Secure Meters, Huizhong, MWA, Weihai Ploumeter, Sontex, WECAN, Kamstrup, Engelman, Landis+Gyr, Diehl, Siemens, Danfoss, Itron, Qundis, Techem, Ista and Zenner.

Some of the key findings of the heat meters market report include:

Rising consumer inclination toward sustainable heating systems coupled with government investments for infrastructure development to cater the increasing energy demand will drive the market growth.

Rapid industrialization & urbanization along with increasing government investments toward the acceptance of efficient heat meters will spur the business scenario.

Ongoing research & development activities accompanied by advanced technological innovations in line with growing carbon emission concerns will proliferate the demand for heat meters.





