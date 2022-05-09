New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Renewable Energy: Technologies and Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03323197/?utm_source=GNW

This study is helpful for both renewable technology and material suppliers and power generation companies that produce power through renewable resources.



It will be beneficial for companies making decisions such as estimating the market demand for technologies and materials, making expansion and upgrade plans for existing facilities, deciding on investments in renewable energy sectors, etc.



This report deals intensively with power generation through renewable resources and therefore does not focus on other applications of renewable resources. However, it provides essential data on applications such as heating and lighting.



The scope of this report is intentionally broad.We cover the major sources of renewable energy as primary fuels—hydroelectric, wind, solar, geothermal, oceanic sources (wave, tidal and thermal), bioenergy, and focus on liquid biofuels for transportation.



There is no shortage in the marketplace of reports on each source. However, what the existing marketplace lacks and what this report intends to provide is a global perspective that places each source in a relevant context for decision-makers in both the public and private sectors.



Summary:

Renewable energy sources have had an intense decade of growth. In 2019, almost 11% of global primary energy came from renewable energy sources.However, the market environment for renewable energy is likely to be more challenging in the years ahead. As the prices for some renewable energy sources become more competitive, suppliers will be forced to compete as the price of natural gas declines, and they will be challenged, particularly in the wind power industry, to find ways to lower costs, even as future projects focus on more expensive offshore installations. With its much more extensive customer and manufacturing base, solar powerwill be able to respond more quickly. However, suppliers will find

declining prices and difficult margins, due to declining volume of wind power industry. The workhorse of renewable energy—hydropower—will continue to grow mainly due to contracts signed and financing secured before the recent covid pandemic situation.



Asia-Pacific has emerged as the leading regional market with the largest installed renewable energy capacity, with REDACTED of global installed renewable energy capacity in 2021. In addition to being the largest installed capacity market, the Asia-Pacific region is also expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for renewable energy, with an estimated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from 2022 to 2027.



China is leading the renewable energy market in Asia-Pacific and is expected to remain a key driving factor for the Asia-Pacific market over the forecast period.Additionally, increasing governmental interventions to promote electricity generation using renewable resources in India will increase the Asia- Pacific market’s growth over the forecast period.



From 2013 to 2020, India invested around REDACTED in renewable energy, and it is expected to increase its installed capacity to REDACTED by 2022.



Regional demand for renewable electricity in Europe is expected to increase mainly due to government policies, particularly in Germany, France and the U.K., to increase the share of renewable energy to REDACTED by 2030 (which replaces the previous target of REDACTED). The cumulative installed capacity of all renewable energy resources in Europe is expected to reach REDACTED by 2027, growing at an estimated CAGR of REDACTED.



Efforts to reduce or minimize reliance on conventional energy resources such as oil, natural gas and coal due to growing environmental hazards caused during their use for power generation are expected to remain a key driving factor for the global market. In addition, governmental support in terms of tax benefits and financial incentives in nations such as the U.S., Germany, Iceland, France, the U.K., China and India are expected to drive renewable energy production. However, the high costs of renewable energy production are expected to hinder market growth over the forecast period.



Hydroelectric power has emerged as the leading renewable energy technology and accounted for REDACTED of cumulative installed capacity in 2021, followed by wind power, which accounted for REDACTED of total installed capacity.However, hydroelectric is one of the slowest-growing renewable resources.



The industry has shifted its focus toward developing other high-growth technologies such as solar, wind and ocean and accounted for around REDACTED of cumulative inst alled capacity in 2020.

