The major factors including the ability to support enterprises to collaborate on a common machine learning (ML) prototype by keeping information on machines and the power to control predictive features on connected devices without affecting user experience or leaking private information are expected to drive the growth for federated learning solutions.



As per AS-IS scenario, among verticals, the automotive and transportation segment to grow at a the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The federated learning solutions market is segmented on verticals into BFSI, healthcare and life sciences, retail and eCommerce, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, automotive and transportation, IT and telecommunications and other verticals (government, and media and entertainment).As per AS-IS scenario, the automotive and transportation vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



With the introduction of automated vehicles, the focus was on data, edge-to-edge computer technology handling, and improved ML algorithm in addition to making automated vehicles reliable and secure for seamless integration through one area of the globe to another, even as analyzing information and personal confidentiality wirelessly.Effective learning chooses the most relevant pieces of data to classify and add to the instructional pool.



Furthermore, they can use federated learning to retrain the network across numerous devices in a decentralized manner using the specific information that we will receive from every car to identify these imperfections and assist in preventing the car from hitting other potholes.



As per AS-IS scenario, among regions, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

As per AS-IS scenario, the federated learning market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028.APAC is witnessing an advanced and dynamic adoption of new technologies.



Key countries such as India, Japan, Singapore, and China are focusing on implementing regulations for data privacy and security in the coming years.This would create an opportunity to implement federated learning solutions for the security and privacy of data.



Many Asian countries are leveraging information-intensive big data technologies and AI to collect data from various data sources. The commercialization of big data, AI, and IoT technologies and the need for further advancements to leverage these technologies to the best is expected to increase adoption in the future.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the federated learning market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 20%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 35%, D-Level Executives: 25%, and Managers: 40%

• By Region: APAC: 25%, Europe: 30%, North America: 30%, MEA: 10%, Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering federated learning solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the federated learning market.



The major players in the federated learning market include NVIDIA (US), Cloudera (US), IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Intel(US), Owkin(US), Intellegens(UK), Edge Delta(US), Enveil(US), Lifebit(UK), DataFleets(US), Secure AI Labs(US), and Sherpa.AI(Spain).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the federated learning market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as application, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall federated learning market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

