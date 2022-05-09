The companion animal diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 3.8 Billion by 2027 from USD 2.4 Billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 9.6%

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Companion Animal Diagnostics Market by Technology, Application, Animal, End User - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05773304/?utm_source=GNW

However, increasing pet care costs are expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.



Clinical Biochemistry segment holds largest share in the companion animal diagnostics market in 2021

The companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into clinical biochemistry, immunodiagnostics, hematology, urinalysis, molecular diagnostics, and other companion animal diagnostic technologies on the basis of technologies.The clinical biochemistry segment holds the largest share of the companion animal diagnostics market in 2021.



Clinical biochemistry is an important technology used for screening infectious and metabolic disorders in small animals. The clinical biochemistry market is segmented into clinical chemistry analysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas electrolyte analysis.



Clinical Pathology segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate during 2022-2027

The companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into clinical pathology, bacteriology, virology, parasitology, and other applications based on application type.In 2021, clinical pathology was the largest application segment in this market owing to the high volume of clinical pathology tests performed on companion animals.



Clinical pathology encompasses hematology, clinical chemistry, cytopathology, endocrinology, urinalysis, coagulation, immunohematology, and general pathology. In the case of chronic diseases, veterinarians recommend routine blood and urine check-ups, wherein pathologists work alongside vets in order to evaluate the true causes of diseases.



The diagnostics laboratories holds the largest share of companion animal diagnostics market in 2021

The companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, veterinary hospitals & clinics, research institutes & universities,and home care settings based on the end user type.The diagnostic laboratories segment holds the largest share of of this market in 2021.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to a large number of samples received for analysis in these laboratories from small and large animal practices. Rising awareness among pet owners regarding routine and preventive care is further expected to propel market growth.



North America accounted for the largest share of the companion animal diagnostics market in 2021

The companion animal diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa based on the region type.North America holds largest share of of the companion animal diagnostics market in 2021.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing animal population, growing pet insurance, and rising animal health expenditure in North America.The Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at a CAGR of during the forecast period.



Factors such as the rapidly increasing animal population, growing awareness about animal welfare, and the rising prevalence of zoonotic diseases are driving the growth of this regional market.

Key players in this market are adopting several organic and inorganic growth strategies (such as product launches, agreements, collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions). Some major players in this market are Idexx Laboratories, INC. (US), Zoetis, INC. (US), Heska Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific, INC. (US), Biomérieux SA (France), Virbac (France), Neogen Corporation (US), Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), Indical Bioscience GmbH (Germany), Idvet (France), Randox Laboratories, LTD. (UK), Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., Ltd. (China), and BioNote, Inc (South Korea).



