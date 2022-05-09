Europe Events and Exhibitions Market Forecast Report 2022-2027: Consumer Goods & Retail Sector Forecast to Reach 53.83 Million Square Feet of Net Space Rented in 2027

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Events and Exhibitions Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2B in the Europe exhibition market is a powerful marketing tool, information, and sales platform, presenting instruments for special industry segments and initiating profits for exhibitors, visitors, organizers, service providers, and the local economy. Companies are widely using B2B exhibitions to market their products and services around the world to expand their business domestically and internationally.



The consumer goods sector includes a diverse array of varied industries. This sector can be broadly divided into durable and nondurable goods. The industry is growing rapidly and is not showing signs of slowing down. Consumer technologies, in specific, are a large business in the tradeshow industry, taking up a major chunk of the revenues. The European exhibitions and events market's consumer goods & retail sector is expected to reach 53.83 million square feet of net space rented in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.26% during the forecast period.

The events and exhibitions market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.98% during 2022-2027.

The report considers the present scenario of the exhibitions & events market in Europe and its market dynamics for the period 2022-2027. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply side of the market. It also profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The Europe exhibitions & events market would realize an absolute growth of over 19% in terms of revenue in the period between 2022-2027.

B2B segment accounted for majority share of the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and is expected to grow with approx. 3% CAGR during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

The exhibitors' fees segment dominated the market with a share of 71.38% in 2021 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 3% during 2022-2027.

In terms of industry type, consumer goods and retail segment dominate the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and is expected to add around $0.33 billion revenue during the forecast period.

The Europe exhibitions and events market is expected to reach 295.55 million square feet in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.19%.

Turkey is the fastest growing country in the Europe exhibitions & events market in 2021 and would realize an absolute growth of 26.60%, growing at a CAGR of 4.01% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

Redesigning Exhibition Models

Increased Focus on Insurance & Security

Potential For Mice Tourism

MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

Budget Allocation for Brand Experiences

Sustained Popularity in Elusive Industry Sectors

Increased Venues with Expanding Capacity

MARKET GROWTH RESTRAINTS

Exhibitor Advocacy

Infrastructural Issues

