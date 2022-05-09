Worldwide Structural Bioinformatics Industry to 2027 - Featuring GeneFormatics, Creative Proteomics and ProteinQure Among Others

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Structural Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Services (Tools, Platforms, Databases & Software), By Macromolecule (Proteins, RNA, DNA), By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global structural bioinformatics market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the rising demand for protein sequencing, structure function of protein analysis, nucleotide structures studies, etc. Besides, increasing dependency on bioinformatics tools and techniques for the collection of data and the growing application of structural bioinformatics in biotechnology procedures are expected to boost the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market.

In addition, the ever-increasing advancements in the structural analysis of macromolecules like DNA, RNA, and protein and rapidly expanding healthcare services and pharmaceutical production are anticipated to support the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market in the coming years. Growing applications of structural bioinformatics in structural visualization, structural validation, classification, structure-function analysis, antibody initio analysis, identifying targets for structural genomics projects, etc., are driving the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market.

The rapidly growing bioinformatics industry, on account of surging demand for computational epigenetics differently expressed genes, genetic studies, etc., is expected to propel the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market in the forecast period. Increasing demand for well-established databases for analytical research, data interpretation, and management of healthcare in various healthcare sectors are also propelling the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market. Increasing initiatives by the government, private bodies, etc., are further supporting the growth of the global structural bioinformatics market.



The global structural bioinformatics market is segmented on the basis of products & services, macromolecule, application, end user, regional distribution, and competitive Landscape. Based on macromolecule, the market is divided into proteins, RNA, and DNA. Proteins are anticipated to register the highest growth in the global structural bioinformatics market due to increasing analysis of protein structure and its functional changes. However, the RNA segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period due to the increased viral RNA analysis to understand its functions and effects on the pulmonary system in humans.



Major players operating in the global structural bioinformatics market are GeneFormatics Inc., Creative Proteomics, ProteinQure Inc., DeepMind Technologies (Alphabet, Inc), Illumina, Inc., etc.



Years Considered for This Report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F-2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global structural bioinformatics market from 2017 to 2021

To estimate and forecast the market size of global structural bioinformatics market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F

To classify and forecast global structural bioinformatics market based on products & services, macromolecule, application, region, and competitive Landscape

To identify dominant region or segment in the global structural bioinformatics market

To identify drivers and challenges for global structural bioinformatics market

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new products and services, mergers & acquisitions, etc, in global structural bioinformatics market

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global structural bioinformatics market

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global structural bioinformatics market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Service Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Structural Bioinformatics Market



5. Global Structural Bioinformatics Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product & Services (Tools, Platforms, Databases & Software)

5.2.2. By Macromolecule (Proteins, RNA, DNA)

5.2.3. By Application (Drug Discovery, X-ray Crystallography, NMR Spectroscopy, Others)

5.2.4. By End User (Institutional Research v/s Industrial Research)

5.2.5. By Company (2021)

5.2.6. By Region

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Structural Bioinformatics Market Outlook



7. Europe Structural Bioinformatics Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Structural Bioinformatics Market Outlook



9. South America Structural Bioinformatics Market Outlook



10. Middle East and Africa Structural Bioinformatics Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. GeneFormatics Inc.

13.2. Creative Proteomics

13.3. ProteinQure Inc.

13.4. DeepMind Technologies (Alphabet, Inc)

13.5. Illumina, Inc.



14. Strategic Recommendations



