The Worldwide Dispatch Console Industry is Expected to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

The Global Dispatch Console Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.



The dispatch console is a system that interacts with a private or public radio system enabling the dispatcher to directly communicate with all police officers, field workers, EMS personnel & others with establish coordination among them. The dispatchers use various kinds of hardware & software for performing this activity. The dispatch consoles enhance real-time decision-making by creating a combination of data applications command center systems, and voice communication. The increasing need for smooth communication in various sectors is resulting in the rising adoption of dispatch consoles.



Cloud-based dispatch has changed the way critical information is communicated to the responders. The cloud dispatch fulfills the requirements of dedicated hardware which enables to dispatch anywhere which allows smooth communication within the organization & simplification of job management through a single dashboard.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The widespread COVID-19 pandemic has affected almost all industries resulting in a brutal impact on the economy of the world. The dispatch console market is adversely affected by the pandemic situation. The manufacturing activities at various production sites were temporarily stopped due to the imposition of lockdown in various nations of the world to control the spread of COVID-19.



In addition to this, the restrictions imposed over the movement of goods have disrupted the supply chains and resulted in the shortage of components. Additionally, the shutdown of various call centres due to restrictions by the government in different countries also reduced demand for dispatch consoles in the market.



Market Growth Factors:

Saves Operators time

The major concern of many organizations is time as any kind of delay in communication may lead to serious problems. The integrated contact feature in many of the dispatch consoles saves the database in an easy to access and customizable menu. It can be made more efficient by adding a level of importance to each contact. The people to be contacted frequently can be saved at a special place in the contact list and thus, the time consumed in finding details can be reduced. Furthermore, it is important to retain & act accordingly on all the necessary information. It is a bit challenging a bit to retain every single point of information.



Rising innovations by vendors

Various well-established, small and medium start-ups, local & unorganized companies are dealing in the dispatch console market. In addition, these companies are increasingly investing in various technologies and launching innovative products in dispatch consoles. Various companies are rising investments in R&D (research and development) activities in order to meet consumer needs. Additionally, the dispatch consoles providers are focusing on effortless integration to a wide variety of interfaces like trunked and conventional radio. The major manufacturers are offering dispatch consoles that enable the integration of advanced telephony, PoC, and radio to continue operations.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

High chances of technical glitches

There is a high risk of technical glitches involved in the usage of dispatch consoles. The dispatch console software is usually compatible with limited devices which is the main issue occurring in the use of dispatch consoles. The existing dispatch consoles are not capable enough to fulfill the latest requirements of the organization. These are unreliable due to having old hardware. In addition, there are chances of network issues and other issues in the worst climate areas which may result in delays in conveying information or not delivering proper information. There are chances of loss of stored information which may be important to be reviewed at a later stage.

