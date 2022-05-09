MannKind Corporation Participating at Upcoming Conferences

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. and DANBURY, Conn., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it will be participating at upcoming conferences. Presenting from the Company will be its Chief Executive Officer, Michael Castagna, PharmD.

2022 RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference – Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at 11:00 am (ET)

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference – Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 1:30 pm (ET)

Interested parties can access a link to the live webcast of the presentations from the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.mannkindcorp.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast replay may be accessed at the same location for 14 days following the live presentation.

About MannKind Corporation

MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD) focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases. MannKind is currently commercializing Afrezza® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder, the Company’s first FDA-approved product and the only inhaled ultra rapid-acting mealtime insulin in the United States, where it is available by prescription from pharmacies nationwide. Afrezza is also available by prescription in Brazil, where it is commercialized by the Company’s partner, Biomm SA. MannKind was established in 1991, and is located in Danbury, Conn., and Westlake Village, Calif. The Company also employs field sales and medical representatives across the U.S. Please visit mannkindcorp.com to learn more.

