Global pediatric medical devices market size to touch a valuation of USD 40,961 million by 2027

Proceeding further, an exhaustive evaluation of regional markets, on the basis of current trends, overall performance, and profitable prospects is included in the document. Lastly, the competitive landscape of this domain is investigated thoroughly to facilitate a clear understanding of key players, their business profile, product & service portfolio, and expansion strategies.

The exponential market growth is backed by increasing initiatives by government organizations for pediatric healthcare, rise in average childbearing age among women, increasing prevalence of chronic heart diseases in children, and mounting number of pediatric hospitals and clinics.

For the unversed, pediatrics is branch of medicine that involves treatment procedures on infants or children below 21 years of age who are suffering from certain health conditions.

Notably, these devices are specifically designed for children, although at times, adult devices can be utilized under general use or exceptional circumstances.

Segmental overview: -

Based on product type, worldwide pediatric medical devices market is categorized into neonatal ICU devices, IVD devices, cardiology devices, respiratory care & anesthetic devices, monitoring devices, and others. Speaking of end-user scope, the product is utilized across pediatric clinics, hospitals, and other healthcare centers.

Regional landscape outlook: -

North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa are the major regions that contribute significantly to the overall industry valuation. Legal framework requirement for these regions, alongside reimbursement scenario are analyzed to understand the trends and identify the prospects.

Competitive hierarchy assessment: -

TSE spol. s.r.o., Trimpeks Healthcare Co., Stryker Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Novonate Inc., Ningbo David Medical Device Co. Ltd., Medtronic plc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hamilton Medical, General Electric Company, Fritz Stephan GmbH, F. Hoffman-La Roche AG, and Atom Medical Corporation are the prominent players influencing global pediatric medical devices industry trends.

These companies are constantly directing efforts towards expanding their product portfolio and service offerings by investing in research & development activities, while also undertaking several strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, and partnership deals aimed at meeting the demands of their growing consumer base and maintaining a strong presence in the industry space.

