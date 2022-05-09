Tower Semiconductor Expands its Leading-Edge Power Management Platforms Supporting Higher Power and Higher Voltage ICs

Releasing its second-generation 65nm BCD scalable power LDMOS expanding voltages to 24V operation and 20% lower Rdson; and adding deep trench isolation (DTI) to its 180nm BCD platform enabling up to 40% die size reduction for operation up to 125V



Tower will present its latest power management technologies at the 2022 PCIM conference in Nürnberg, Germany

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, May 9, 2022 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced the expansion of its power management platforms with the release of the second generation of its state of the art 65nm BCD expanding operation to 24V and reducing Rdson by 20%. The company is also adding deep trench isolations to its 180nm BCD platform enabling up to 40% die size reduction for voltages up to 125V. The new releases address the increasing demand for higher power ICs at higher voltages and power efficiency, further enhancing Tower’s leading market position in support of the power IC market that according to Yole Développement (Yole) will reach over $25.5B by 2026.

Tower’s 65nm BCD platform is known as the best-in-class sub-90nm BCD technology with its leading figure of merit in power performance, cost, and integration competitiveness. The second-generation 65nm BCD benefits from power performance and/or die size reduction by up to 20% due to the decrease in LDMOS Rdson for devices up to 16V together with voltage extension to 24V operation. These advancements firmly address the needs of the computing and consumer markets for monolithic high-power converters, including, high-power voltage regulator for CPU and GPUs in addition to applications such as chargers high-power motor drivers, and power converters.

The Company’s 180nm BCD is the industry’s widest, best-in-class platform with respect to voltage coverage, isolation schemes, power performance, die size, and mask count. The 180nm BCD deep trench isolation scheme (DTI) offers improved noise immunity within a single IC, flexibility at the elevated voltages enabling to select between multiple isolation scheme, and reduced die size by up to 40%. All these strategic features support the market’s increasing deployment of 48V systems that require ICs to hold voltages up to 120V and more; and specifically address the advancing requirements of the industrial and automotive applications including gate drivers, power converters, motor drivers, and automotive 48V systems with their demand for advanced isolations in ICs with multiple voltage domains at a smaller die size.

The Company will participate in upcoming 2022 PCIM in Nürnberg, Germany, May 10 - 12, 2022, booth: #6-431.

For additional details on the Company’s power management technology offerings, please visit here.

