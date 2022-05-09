ROBIT PLC PRESS RELEASE 9 MAY 2022 AT 13.00 P.M.
ROBIT PLC'S FINANCING AGREEMENT EXTENDED
Robit Plc has agreed with its main financing bank to extend the financing agreement signed on June 8, 2021. According to the original agreement, the loan is a three-year rolling loan with a total loan period of five years. The loan is renewed annually for a new period of three years.
In accordance with the financing agreement, the loan repayments of EUR 1.5 million are due semi-annually and the next installment is June 30, 2022. The loan capital is currently EUR 25 million.
Robit Plc's equity ratio on March 31, 2022 was 44.1%.
Robit Plc is satisfied with the trust of the main financing bank and the solution that has secured financing for the growth of the coming years as well.
Robit Plc announced its initial financing agreement in a stock exchange release on June 8, 2021.
Robit is a strongly internationalized growth company servicing global customers and selling drilling consumables for applications in mining, construction, geotechnical engineering and well drilling. The company’s offering is divided into three product and service ranges: Top Hammer, Down the Hole and Geotechnical. Robit has sales and service points in 9 countries as well as an active sales network in more than 100 countries. Robit’s manufacturing units are located in Finland, South Korea, Australia and the UK. Robit’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Further information is available at www.robitgroup.com.