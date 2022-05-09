The Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to grow by $ 464.12 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 16.35% during the forecast period

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Breast Cancer Liquid Biopsy Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275939/?utm_source=GNW

35% during the forecast period. Our report on the breast cancer liquid biopsy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing prevalence of breast cancer cases, growing focus on personalized medicine for cancer care, and increasing demand for better minimally invasive therapies.

The breast cancer liquid biopsy market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The breast cancer liquid biopsy market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Reagent Kits

• Instruments

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the programs to detect breast cancer at the early stages as one of the prime reasons driving the breast cancer liquid biopsy market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing funding or investment for liquid biopsy in breast cancer and technological advancements in the early-stage detection of breast cancer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the breast cancer liquid biopsy market covers the following areas:

• Breast cancer liquid biopsy market sizing

• Breast cancer liquid biopsy market forecast

• Breast cancer liquid biopsy market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading breast cancer liquid biopsy market vendors that include Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., Biodesix Inc., Cardiff Oncology Inc., Epic Sciences Inc., Exact Sciences Corp., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Fluxion Biosciences Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Illumina Inc., Isogen Life Science BV, Johnson and Johnson, Lucence Health Inc., Menarini Silicon Biosystems SpA, MiRXES Pte Ltd., Myriad Genetics Inc., NeoGenomics Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN NV, Sysmex Inostics Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the breast cancer liquid biopsy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

