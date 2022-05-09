Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market (2022 to 2032) - Key Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global specialty carbohydrates Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A recent market study published on specialty carbohydrates offers a global industry analysis for 2017-2021 and opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

1.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



2. The Massive Impact of the Crisis

2.1. Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market Forecast Scenario Comparison of Annual Growth Rates for Short Term (2022-2025) and Long Term (2026-2032)

2.1.1. Optimistic Scenario

2.1.1.1. China

2.1.1.2. US

2.1.1.3. India

2.1.1.4. Euro Zone

2.1.1.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.1.6. Rest of the World

2.1.2. Likely Scenario

2.1.2.1. China

2.1.2.2. US

2.1.2.3. India

2.1.2.4. Euro Zone

2.1.2.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.2.6. Rest of the World

2.1.3. Pessimistic Scenario

2.1.3.1. China

2.1.3.2. US

2.1.3.3. India

2.1.3.4. Euro Zone

2.1.3.5. Asia Pacific

2.1.3.6. Rest of the World

2.2. Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.3. Note: Market Assessment shall be Provided for Likely Scenario



3. Market Background

3.1. Macro-Economic Factors

3.2. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.3. Consumers Survey Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Supply Side Drivers

3.4.2. Demand Side drivers

3.4.3. Economic Side Drivers

3.4.4. Restraints

3.4.5. Opportunity

3.4.6. Trends



4. Key Regulations

4.1. Specialized Processes FDA Regulation

4.2. Packaging & Labelling Regulations

4.3. Certifications and Certifying Agency Overview

4.4. Import/Export Regulations



5. Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Metric Tons) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Metric Tons) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis 2022-2032



6. Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market - Pricing Analysis

6.1. Regional Pricing Analysis (USD/Metric Ton) By Type (2017,2022,2032)

6.1.1. Glucose

6.1.2. Lactose

6.1.3. Galactose

6.1.4. Glucosamine

6.1.5. Other Types

6.2. Pricing Break-up (2017,2022,2032)

6.2.1. Producer Level Pricing

6.2.2. Distributor Level Pricing

6.2.3. Retailer Level Pricing

6.3. Global Average Pricing Analysis Benchmark



7. Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market Demand (Size in USD Bn) Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (USD Bn) Analysis, 2017-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (USD Bn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Analysis By Type, 2017-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Glucose

8.3.2. Lactose

8.3.3. Galactose

8.3.4. Glucosamine

8.3.5. Other Types

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type



9. Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Analysis By Application, 2017 - 2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Dietary supplements

9.3.2. Animal nutrition

9.3.3. Personal care

9.3.4. Functional foods

9.3.5. Functional beverage

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application



10. Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Distribution Channel

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Analysis By Distribution Channel, 2017-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Convenience Stores

10.3.2. Specialty Stores

10.3.3. Online Retailers

10.3.4. Other Sales Channel

10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Distribution Channel



11. Global Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Analysis By Region, 2017-2021

11.3. Current and Future Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

11.3.1. North America

11.3.2. South America

11.3.3. Europe

11.3.4. East Asia

11.3.5. South Asia

11.3.6. Oceania

11.3.7. MEA

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



12. North America Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Pricing Analysis

12.3. Historical Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Trend Analysis By Market Taxonomy, 2017-2021

12.4. Market Size (USD Bn) and Volume Forecast By Market Taxonomy, 2022 - 2032

12.4.1. By Country

12.4.1.1. U.S.

12.4.1.2. Canada

12.4.2. By Type

12.4.3. By Application

12.4.4. By Distribution Channel

12.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.5.1. By Type

12.5.2. By Application

12.5.3. By Distribution Channel

12.6. Market Trends

12.7. Key Market Participants - Intensity Mapping

12.8. Drivers and Restraints - Impact Analysis



13. Latin America Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



14. Europe Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021and Forecast 2022-2032



15. East Asia Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



16. South Asia Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



17. Oceania Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



18. Middle East and Africa Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



19. Key Countries Specialty Carbohydrates Market Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

20. Market Structure Analysis

20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

20.2. Company Share Analysis of Top Players by Region

20.3. Market Presence Analysis

20.3.1. Regional Footprint of Players

20.3.2. Product Footprint by Players

20.3.3. Channel Footprint by Players



21. Competition Deep Dive (Tentative List)

21.1. Cargill Incorporated

21.1.1.1. Overview

21.1.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.1.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.1.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.1.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.1.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.1.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.1.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.2. Ingredion Incorporated

21.2.1.1. Overview

21.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.2.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.2.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.2.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.2.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.2.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.2.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.3. Koninklijke DSM N.V.

21.3.1.1. Overview

21.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.3.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.3.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.3.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.3.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.3.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.4. Tate and Lyle Plc.

21.4.1.1. Overview

21.4.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.4.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.4.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.4.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.4.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.4.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.4.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.5. Archer Daniels Midland Company

21.5.1.1. Overview

21.5.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.5.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.5.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.5.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.5.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.5.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.5.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.6. E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

21.6.1.1. Overview

21.6.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.6.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.6.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.6.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.6.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.6.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.6.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.7. Roquette Freres

21.7.1.1. Overview

21.7.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.7.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.7.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.7.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.7.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.7.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.7.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.8. Sudzucker AG Company

21.8.1.1. Overview

21.8.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.8.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.8.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.8.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.8.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.8.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.8.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.9. SunOpta

21.9.1.1. Overview

21.9.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.9.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.9.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.9.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.9.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.9.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.9.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.10. Ajinomoto Inc.,

21.10.1.1. Overview

21.10.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.10.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.10.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.10.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.10.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.10.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.10.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.11. Comet Bio

21.11.1.1. Overview

21.11.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.11.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.11.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.11.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.11.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.11.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.11.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.12. J. Rettenmaier & Sohne GmbH & Co. Kg

21.12.1.1. Overview

21.12.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.12.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.12.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.12.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.12.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.12.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.12.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.13. FMC Corporation

21.13.1.1. Overview

21.13.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.13.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.13.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.13.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.13.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.13.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.13.1.6.2. Channel Strategy

21.14. Other Players (on Additional Request)

21.14.1.1. Overview

21.14.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.14.1.3. Profitability by Market Segments

21.14.1.4. Sales Footprint

21.14.1.5. SWOT Analysis

21.14.1.6. Strategy Overview

21.14.1.6.1. Product Strategy

21.14.1.6.2. Channel Strategy



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology



