Worldwide Lateral Flow Assays Industry to 2032 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Quidel and Danaher Among Others

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lateral Flow Assays Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.



After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Lateral Flow Assays Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations



3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment

3.1. Risk Assessment

3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Lateral Flow Assays Demand

3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis

3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)

3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries

3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments

3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers

3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends



4. Market Background

4.1. Lateral Flow Assays Market, by Key Countries

4.2. Lateral Flow Assays Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)

4.2.1. Total Available Market

4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market

4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market

4.3. Market Scenario Forecast

4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario

4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis

4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets

4.4.1.1. In Short Term

4.4.1.2. In Long Term

4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets

4.4.2.1. In Short Term

4.4.2.2. In Long Term

4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth

4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country

4.5.3. Lateral Flow Assays Adoption Rate, By Country

4.6. Market Dynamics

4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment

4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment

4.6.3. Lateral Flow Assays Market Opportunities

4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment



5. Key Success Factors

5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets

5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity

5.3. Peer Benchmarking



6. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021

6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis



7. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021

7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032

7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



8. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application

8.1. Introduction/Key Findings

8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Application, 2015-2021

8.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032

8.3.1. Clinical Testing

8.3.2. Veterinary Diagnostics

8.3.3. Food Safety & Environmental Testing

8.3.4. Drug Development & Quality Testing

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application



9. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Technique

9.1. Introduction/Key Findings

9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Technique, 2015-2021

9.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Technique, 2022-2032

9.3.1. Sandwich Assays

9.3.2. Competitive Assays

9.3.3. Multiplex Detection Assays

9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technique



10. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032,By Sample Type

10.1. Introduction/Key Findings

10.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and AnalysisBy Sample Type, 2015-2021

10.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and ForecastBy Sample Type, 2022-2032

10.3.1. Blood Samples

10.3.2. Urine Samples

10.3.3. Saliva Samples

10.3.4. Other Samples

10.4. Market Attractiveness AnalysisBy Sample Type



11. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type

11.1. Introduction/Key Findings

11.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Type, 2015-2021

11.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032

11.3.1. Kits & Reagents

11.3.2. Lateral Flow Readers

11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type



12. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End User

12.1. Introduction/Key Findings

12.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By End User, 2015-2021

12.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022-2032

12.3.1. Hospitals & Clinics

12.3.2. Diagnostics Laboratories

12.3.3. Home Care Settings

12.3.4. Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies

12.3.5. Other End User

12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User



13. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Region, 2015-2021

13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032

13.3.1. North America

13.3.2. Latin America

13.3.3. Europe

13.3.4. Asia Pacific

13.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region



14. North America Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



15. Latin America Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032

16. Europe Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



17. Asia Pacific Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



18. Middle East and Africa Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



19. Key Countries Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032



20. Market Structure Analysis

20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

20.2. Market Concentration

20.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players

20.4. Market Presence Analysis

20.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players

20.4.2. Product footprint by Players



21. Competition Analysis

21.1. Competition Dashboard

21.2. Competition Benchmarking

21.3. Competition Deep Dive

21.3.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

21.3.1.1. Overview

21.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.1.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.1.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.3. QUIDEL CORPORATION

21.3.3.1. Overview

21.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.3.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.3.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.4. DANAHER CORPORATION

21.3.4.1. Overview

21.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.4.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.4.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.5. SIEMENS AG

21.3.5.1. Overview

21.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.5.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.5.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.6. BECTON,DICKINSON AND COMPANY

21.3.6.1. Overview

21.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.6.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.6.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.7. BIOMERIEUX SA

21.3.7.1. Overview

21.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.7.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.7.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.8. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.

21.3.8.1. Overview

21.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.8.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.8.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.9. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

21.3.9.1. Overview

21.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.9.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.9.4. Strategy Overview

21.3.10. PERKINELMER INC.

21.3.10.1. Overview

21.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

21.3.10.3. Sales Footprint

21.3.10.4. Strategy Overview



22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



23. Research Methodology



