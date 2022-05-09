Worldwide Lateral Flow Assays Industry to 2032 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Quidel and Danaher Among Others

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lateral Flow Assays Market 2022-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent market study on the market offers global industry analysis for 2014-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the more important market dynamics.
After conducting thorough research on the historical and current growth parameters of the Lateral Flow Assays Market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
2.1. Market Coverage/Taxonomy
2.2. Market Definition/Scope/Limitations
3. Market Risks and Trends Assessment
3.1. Risk Assessment
3.1.1. COVID-19 Crisis and Impact on Lateral Flow Assays Demand
3.1.2. COVID-19 Impact Benchmark with Previous Crisis
3.1.3. Impact on Market Value (US$ Mn)
3.1.4. Assessment by Key Countries
3.1.5. Assessment by Key Market Segments
3.1.6. Action Points and Recommendation for Suppliers
3.2. Key Trends Impacting the Market
3.3. Formulation and Product Development Trends
4. Market Background
4.1. Lateral Flow Assays Market, by Key Countries
4.2. Lateral Flow Assays Market Opportunity Assessment (US$ Mn)
4.2.1. Total Available Market
4.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market
4.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market
4.3. Market Scenario Forecast
4.3.1. Demand in optimistic Scenario
4.3.2. Demand in Likely Scenario
4.3.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario
4.4. Investment Feasibility Analysis
4.4.1. Investment in Established Markets
4.4.1.1. In Short Term
4.4.1.2. In Long Term
4.4.2. Investment in Emerging Markets
4.4.2.1. In Short Term
4.4.2.2. In Long Term
4.5. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact
4.5.1. Top Companies Historical Growth
4.5.2. Growth in Automation, By Country
4.5.3. Lateral Flow Assays Adoption Rate, By Country
4.6. Market Dynamics
4.6.1. Market Driving Factors and Impact Assessment
4.6.2. Prominent Market Challenges and Impact Assessment
4.6.3. Lateral Flow Assays Market Opportunities
4.6.4. Prominent Trends in the Global Market & Their Impact Assessment
5. Key Success Factors
5.1. Manufacturers' Focus on Low Penetration High Growth Markets
5.2. Banking on with Segments High Incremental Opportunity
5.3. Peer Benchmarking
6. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Demand Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
6.1. Historical Market Analysis, 2015-2021
6.2. Current and Future Market Projections, 2022-2032
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Value Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032
7.1. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, 2015-2021
7.2. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) Projections, 2022-2032
7.2.1. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis
7.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis
8. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Application
8.1. Introduction/Key Findings
8.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Application, 2015-2021
8.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2022-2032
8.3.1. Clinical Testing
8.3.2. Veterinary Diagnostics
8.3.3. Food Safety & Environmental Testing
8.3.4. Drug Development & Quality Testing
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Application
9. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Technique
9.1. Introduction/Key Findings
9.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Technique, 2015-2021
9.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Technique, 2022-2032
9.3.1. Sandwich Assays
9.3.2. Competitive Assays
9.3.3. Multiplex Detection Assays
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Technique
10. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032,By Sample Type
10.1. Introduction/Key Findings
10.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and AnalysisBy Sample Type, 2015-2021
10.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and ForecastBy Sample Type, 2022-2032
10.3.1. Blood Samples
10.3.2. Urine Samples
10.3.3. Saliva Samples
10.3.4. Other Samples
10.4. Market Attractiveness AnalysisBy Sample Type
11. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Type
11.1. Introduction/Key Findings
11.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Type, 2015-2021
11.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By Type, 2022-2032
11.3.1. Kits & Reagents
11.3.2. Lateral Flow Readers
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Type
12. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By End User
12.1. Introduction/Key Findings
12.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By End User, 2015-2021
12.3. Current and Future Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis and Forecast By End User, 2022-2032
12.3.1. Hospitals & Clinics
12.3.2. Diagnostics Laboratories
12.3.3. Home Care Settings
12.3.4. Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies
12.3.5. Other End User
12.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End User
13. Global Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032, By Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Analysis By Region, 2015-2021
13.3. Current Market Size (US$ Mn) & Analysis and Forecast By Region, 2022-2032
13.3.1. North America
13.3.2. Latin America
13.3.3. Europe
13.3.4. Asia Pacific
13.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)
13.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region
14. North America Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
15. Latin America Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
16. Europe Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
17. Asia Pacific Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
18. Middle East and Africa Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
19. Key Countries Lateral Flow Assays Market Analysis 2015-2021 and Forecast 2022-2032
20. Market Structure Analysis
20.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies
20.2. Market Concentration
20.3. Market Share Analysis of Top Players
20.4. Market Presence Analysis
20.4.1. By Regional footprint of Players
20.4.2. Product footprint by Players
21. Competition Analysis
21.1. Competition Dashboard
21.2. Competition Benchmarking
21.3. Competition Deep Dive
21.3.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES
21.3.1.1. Overview
21.3.1.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.1.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.1.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.2. ABBOTT LABORATORIES
21.3.2.1. Overview
21.3.2.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.2.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.2.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.3. QUIDEL CORPORATION
21.3.3.1. Overview
21.3.3.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.3.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.3.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.4. DANAHER CORPORATION
21.3.4.1. Overview
21.3.4.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.4.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.4.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.5. SIEMENS AG
21.3.5.1. Overview
21.3.5.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.5.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.5.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.6. BECTON,DICKINSON AND COMPANY
21.3.6.1. Overview
21.3.6.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.6.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.6.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.7. BIOMERIEUX SA
21.3.7.1. Overview
21.3.7.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.7.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.7.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.8. BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC.
21.3.8.1. Overview
21.3.8.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.8.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.8.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.9. THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.
21.3.9.1. Overview
21.3.9.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.9.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.9.4. Strategy Overview
21.3.10. PERKINELMER INC.
21.3.10.1. Overview
21.3.10.2. Product Portfolio
21.3.10.3. Sales Footprint
21.3.10.4. Strategy Overview
22. Assumptions and Acronyms Used
23. Research Methodology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i5wbay