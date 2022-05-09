The Global Phosphorus Fertilizers Market is expected to grow by $ 10.45 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Phosphorus Fertilizers Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275929/?utm_source=GNW

42% during the forecast period. Our report on the phosphorus fertilizers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shrinking arable land due to rapid urbanization, growing demand from agriculture sector in developing countries, and growing demand for bio-based and micronutrient fertilizers.

The phosphorus fertilizers market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The phosphorus fertilizers market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Grain and oilseed

• Fruits and vegetables

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• South America

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing preference for vertical integration among vendors as one of the prime reasons driving the phosphorus fertilizers market growth during the next few years. Also, global initiatives to improve agricultural output and strategic partnerships and acquisitions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on phosphorus fertilizers market covers the following areas:

• Phosphorus fertilizers market sizing

• Phosphorus fertilizers market forecast

• Phosphorus fertilizers market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading phosphorus fertilizers market vendors that include AgroLiquid, CF Industries Holdings Inc., Coromandel International Ltd., Corteva Agriscience, Crop Quest Inc., EuroChem Group AG, Haifa Group, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd., Indorama Corp., Israel Chemicals Ltd., Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC, Saudi Arabian Mining Co., Nutrien Ltd., OCP SA, Peptech Biosciences Ltd., PhosAgro AG, Saskatchewan, The Mosaic Co., and Yara International ASA. Also, the phosphorus fertilizers market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275929/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________