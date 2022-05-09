Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Outlook to 2027 - Featuring Doosan Fuel Cell, Plug Power and Hydrogenics Among Others

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Outlook, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the automotive fuel cell market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 41% in value terms in the forecast period. The diversity of fuel cells is in different stages of development. The most common classification of fuel cells is by the type of electrolyte used in the cells and includes proton exchange membrane fuel cell, direct methanol fuel cell, alkaline fuel cell and phosphoric acid fuel cell. Proton exchange membrane fuel cell is leading the market with more than 95% value share. Nowadays, PEM fuel cells are the best candidates for powering automobiles because they operate at relatively low temperatures and can quickly vary their output to meet shifting power demands.



Hydrogen is a clean fuel that, when consumed in automotive fuel cells, it produces only water. Hydrogen can be produced from a diversity of domestic resources, such as natural gas, biomass, and renewable energy like solar and wind. These calibres make it an appealing fuel option for transportation and electricity generation applications. According to the report, the market is segregated into two major fuel types i.e. hydrogen fuel and methanol fuel. The Hydrogen fuel segment is leading the market with more than 98% value market share. By power output, the market is segmented into three parts, i.e. below 100KW, 100KW to 200KW and above 200KW. The below 100KW power output segment is leading the market with more than 55% market share.



Fuel cell vehicles are being developed in various countries because of promise to meet the requirements expected of automobiles in a market increasingly constrained by environmental and resource limitations. Through a combination of policies of various governments, technology advancement and industrial collaboration, fuel cell applications are now entering into a golden era of development.

According to the report, by region wise, the automotive fuel cell market is segregated into four major regions i.e. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the market with more than 63% value market share. Follow by North America region. By country, South Korea is leading the automotive fuel cell market with more than 25% market share. There are many prominent companies in the automotive fuel cell market which are leading the market. The companies are Ballard Power Systems Inc, Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd, Plug Power Inc., Hydrogenics and Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC.



The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the market as severely as it had impacted the other automotive segments. The market experienced a downfall during the global lockdown; however the automotive fuel cell market recovered rapidly. Fuel cell vehicles and fuel cells are no longer part of experiment in the eyes of the public but it is recognized as one of the key driving technologies for now and the future of mobility.



Major Companies present in the market:

Ballard Power Systems Inc, Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Ltd, Plug Power Inc., Hydrogenics (Cummins Inc.), Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, SFC Energy AG, Elringklinger AG, Ceres Power Holdings plc, Powercell Sweden AB, ITM Power PLC, Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV, Intelligent Energy Limited, Horizon Fuel Cell Technology (Hong Kong) Limited, AVL List GmbH, Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, Wuhan Tiger Fuel Cell Co., Limited.



This report would help you answer the following questions:

1. At what rate the global Automotive Fuel Cell market will grow in forecast period?

2. What are the types of fuel cell?

3. What are the different types fuel used in vehicles?

4. Which electrolyte type is leading the market?

5. What is the impact of COVID-19 on the global Automotive Fuel Cell market?

6. Who are the key players in global Automotive Fuel Cell market?

7. Which segment is leading in by power output type?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Methodology



3. Market Structure

3.1. Market Considerate

3.2. Market Definition



4. Economic/Demographic Snapshot



5. Global Automotive Fuel Cell Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size By Value

5.2. Market Share

5.2.1. By Region

5.2.2. By Electrolyte Type

5.2.3. By Fuel Type

5.2.4. By Power Output

5.2.5. By Country

5.2.6. By Company



6. North America Automotive Fuel Cell Market Outlook

7. Europe Automotive Fuel Cell Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Automotive Fuel Cell Market Outlook



9. Latin America, Middle East & Africa Automotive Fuel Cell Market Outlook

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Drivers

10.2. Key Challenges



11. Market Trends and Developments



12. Company Profiles

12.1. Ballard Power Systems Inc.

12.2. Doosan Fuel Cell Co. Limited

12.3. Plug Power Inc.

12.4. Hydrogenics (Cummins Inc.)

12.5. Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC,

12.6. SFC Energy AG

12.7. Elringklinger AG

12.8. Ceres Power Holdings plc

12.9. Powercell Sweden AB

12.10. ITM Power PLC

12.11. Nedstack Fuel Cell Technology BV

12.12. Intelligent Energy Limited

12.13. Horizon Fuel Cell Technology (Hong Kong) Limited

12.14. AVL List GmbH

12.15. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH

12.16. Wuhan Tiger Fuel Cell Co., Limited.



13. Strategic Recommendations



14. Disclaimer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lwridt