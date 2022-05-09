Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials to 2028: Focus on Glucagon-like Peptides, Glycopeptides, Oligopeptides, Lipopeptides, Dipeptides, Opioid, Neuropeptides and Bicyclic Peptides

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global peptide therapeutics market is both competitive along with being fragmented on account of the presence of several international and also domestic industry players. Such industry players have utilized assorted innovative strategies for being at the top along with sufficing to the burgeoning requirement of the esteemed clients including geographic expansions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, partnerships, contracts, and much more.



The Global Peptide Therapeutics Market & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report highlights:

Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Opportunity > USD 75 billion by 2028

Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

Peptide Therapeutics in Clinical trials: > 800 Drugs

Peptide Therapeutics Commercially Available In Market: > 200 Drugs

Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Insight By Peptide Type: Glucagon-like Peptides, Cyclic Peptides, Glycopeptides, Oligopeptides, Lipopeptides, Dipeptides, Opioid, Depsipeptides, Neuropeptides, Natriuretic, Bicyclic Peptides

Peptide drugs have been in use for almost a century now, though initially they were only used to replicate the action of natural hormones for metabolic diseases, for example, the first of this kind that was approved for clinical usage was insulin for the management of diabetes. However, decades of research and development of peptides have resulted in the discovery of peptides that have the ability to penetrate the cell with advanced actions, all of which have shown excellent results for various therapeutic functions.



To date, more than 200 peptide-based therapeutics have gained approval from regulatory bodies. The most common indications for peptides are oncology, endocrinology, and metabolic diseases. Other target areas of peptides that have gained attention include gastroenterology, cardiovascular diseases, dermatology, bone diseases, and sexual dysfunction. The robust response of peptide therapeutics in the market has propelled further research activities in this domain. Currently, more than 800 clinical trials are ongoing in global peptide therapeutics market which suggests a promising future of peptide therapeutics in the forthcoming years.



By therapeutic indication, cancer peptide occupies more than 25% share in the global market. Several peptide-based drugs including Firmagon, Eligard, Velcade, Zoladex, Cosmegen, Sandostatin, Mepact, and others have entered the market and have shown a robust response rate. More recently, peptide cancer vaccines namely Riavax have also gained approval in South Korea for the treatment of locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer. The promising sales of these drugs are driving this segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, a surge in the prevalence of cancer and the unmet need of cost-effective targeted drugs are also anticipated to propel the growth of cancer peptide drugs during the forecast period.



It is analyzed that the future holds an extensive place for peptides in addressing the greatest of medical challenges due to their capability of being adapted and modified to achieve the desired action. There is immense scope for the development of new peptides with protein fragmentation along with alternative routes of administration and improved oral bioavailability. They will also be used to address the currently undruggable targets in the coming years. Keeping the clinical pipeline into consideration, it is expected that the global peptide therapeutics market will surpass US$ 75 Billion by 2028. In addition to the above-mentioned factors, the rising geriatric population and the associated increase in chronic disease will also drive the growth of the market.



The report provides a detailed review of the overall market landscape of peptide-based therapies, including information on their current phase of development, type of peptide, route of administration, and key therapeutic area. The report also gives an insightful market assessment summary, highlighting the clinical and commercial attractiveness of pipeline molecules.

The report forecasts revenue growth at global levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends and opportunities. The major companies mentioned in the report include Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, NovoNordisk, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Lonza, PeptiDream, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction to Peptide Therapeutics



2. Targets for Therapeutic Peptides



3. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Overview



4. Global Peptide Therapeutics Clinical Trials Overview

5. Insulin Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



6. Glucagon-like Peptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



7. Peptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



8. Cyclic Peptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



9. Multiple Peptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



10. Glycopeptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



11. Oligopeptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



12. Lipopeptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



13. Dipeptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



14. Opioid Peptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



15. Depsipeptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



16. Neuropeptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



17. Natriuretic Peptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



18. Bicyclic Peptides Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase



19. Competitive Landscape

Amgen

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

Apitope Technology,

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd

BioPartners

Boehringer Ingelheim

Circassia

Corden Pharma (Peptisyntha)

Eli Lily

Galena Biopharmaceuticals

GlaxoSmithKline

Hyperion Therapeutics

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics

Ipsen

Lonza

Merck

NovoNordisk

Par Pharmaceuticals,

PeptiDream

Roche

Sanofi

Tarix Pharmaceuticals

