XCPCNL Business Services Corporation Enters Into Joint Venture with Securetsys LLC

Charlotte, North Carolina, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, is pleased to announce that a Joint Venture Agreement has been successfully executed between the Company and Securetsys LLC.

Under this joint venture, both parties will be equal partners in establishing "Mindshare Entertainment Africa," an entity to create, distribute, and market the Metaverse, NFTs and music in East Africa.

Securetsys LLC will work to leverage teams in Uganda and Kenya to market and develop sales channels for consumer products created by XCPCNL. They will also be working on fostering East African partnerships to gain market penetration within 150,000,000 consumers. The Company's goal is to expand its reach to all of Africa, with over 1 billion consumers.

While the NFT market has seen tremendous growth in the states and abroad, the East African markets remain relatively untapped. Studies in Nigeria have shown that the country is expected to have the most significant growth in NFT adoption within lower- and upper-income households.

According to new research from Finder.com, 13.7% of Nigerian Internet users currently own a non-fungible token (NFT). Finder polled over 28,000 people in an online survey across 20 countries to compare NFT ownership, which also revealed that an additional 21.7% of users said they plan to acquire some.

“From the land to the people, culture, music and art, Africa seemed to be a unique and ideal place to introduce Mindshare Entertainment Africa. I am delighted to be working with Securetsys on this endeavor and look forward to much success!” said CEO Tim Matthews.

XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL) encourages shareholders to visit their corporate Twitter account at https://twitter.com/RealXCPCNL .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

About XCPCNL

Charlotte, NC-based XCPCNL Business Services is a venture development business that leverages its knowledge, skills, and experience in the consumer products industry. Our primary mission is to provide marketing, technology, and other business services to fast-growing consumer product companies and big-box retailers. XCPCNL is a minority-owned and controlled firm. To learn more about our businesses, services, and opportunities, please contact: info@xcpcnl.com .

To learn more about XPCNL, visit www.xcpcnl.com

