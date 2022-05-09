The Global On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market is expected to grow by $ 2.93 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.75% during the forecast period

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global On-Board Diagnostics Telematics Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06275875/?utm_source=GNW

75% during the forecast period. Our report on the on-board diagnostics telematics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by government initiatives increasing the adoption of OBD telematics systems, increasing dependence on telematics for automotive services, and regulatory mandates leading to wider adoption.

The on-board diagnostics telematics market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The on-board diagnostics telematics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Passenger cars

• Commercial vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the standardization of telematics platform through next-generation telematics protocol (NGTP) as one of the prime reasons driving the on-board diagnostics telematics market growth during the next few years. Also, use of advanced analytics to optimize vehicle efficiency and increasing number of vehicle launches featuring connected technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on on-board diagnostics telematics market covers the following areas:

• On-board diagnostics telematics market sizing

• On-board diagnostics telematics market forecast

• On-board diagnostics telematics market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading on-board diagnostics telematics market vendors that include Advantech Co. Ltd., Autonet Mobile Inc., BorgWarner Inc., CalAmp Corp., Continental AG, Danlaw Inc., Geotab Inc., Intel Corp., Mediatronic Pty Ltd., Raven Connected Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sensata Technologies Inc., SenSight Technologies Pvt Ltd., Sinocastel Co. Ltd., SquareGPS Inc., Tenna LLC, Trak Global Group, Verizon Communications Inc., Zubie Inc., and GalileoSky Research Scientific Association LLC. Also, the on-board diagnostics telematics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

