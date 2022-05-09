Floor Grinding Machines Market by Floor Type, Machine Configuration, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floor Grinding Machines Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global floor grinding machines market size is projected to grow from USD 303 million in 2022 to USD 356 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2027.

Commercial sub-segment under the non-residential segment to be the fastest-growing end-user of floor grinding machines

The non-residential sector includes commercial and industrial spaces such as healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and public buildings. The demand for floor grinding machines in this sector is expected to be driven by higher spending on office spaces and other commercial & institutional constructions and a focus on employee comfort. Floors of non-residential buildings need to withstand heavy foot traffic and heavy furniture load.

Application and surface preparation of appropriate flooring in non-residential structures helps reduce noise impact caused by footsteps and adds to the aesthetic value of the interior space. A growing number of business owners, general contractors, and commercial property managers are expanding their businesses with a keen focus on grinding projects. Floor grinding is advantageous for commercial spaces as it results in cost savings by using the slab on grade as the finished floor. It also reduces maintenance costs. Commercial spaces include shopping malls, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, office spaces, retail stores, and healthcare facilities.



A shift in flooring trends across the commercial sector is expected to increase the share of the non-residential segment in the floor grinding machines market. Concrete is preferred in flooring due to its affordability, esthetic look, ease of maintenance, and sustainability. Many manufacturers have promoted concrete as a green movement due to its high reflectivity, neutral impact on indoor air quality, and superior longevity. Furthermore, concrete aids manufacturers achieve LEED ratings for their organizations.



Single-disc machine configuration to be the largest segment in the floor grinding machines during the forecast period

Single-disc floor grinders use one horizontally rotating disc for light grinding and polishing operations. These machines are balanced, light-weight, and produce less vibration during the grinding operation. The single grinding head allows all the machine's pressure to be distributed onto one diamond disc.

This makes the machine ideal for aggressive' grinding. Single-disc grinders cover ten to twelve "in one pass, with the rotation speed of a disc ranging from 250 to 3,000 revolutions per minute. Single disc grinders are easy to maneuver and transport due to their low weight. The centered pressure and long-lasting diamond tools make these machines perfect for removing old coatings and leveling floors simultaneously.



Specialized stores segment to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Consumer products are sold mainly through large retail chains. The manufacturer's retail customers, such as large DIY chains, are becoming larger and fewer in number, which gives them bargaining power. Several large retailers also source products marketed under their brands. Large retailers can display their products in more retail outlets in a wider geographical area. However, this also entails risks such as unsold inventory.

The failure to build or maintain strong supply relationships with DIY retailers can significantly negatively affect volumes and profitability. Conversely, successfully maintaining such customer relationships can lead to a greater dependence on fewer customers, with higher levels of trade receivables and credit risks related to these customers.

Moreover, any decline in the relative market success of a retailer with whom the manufacturer has a strong relationship can disproportionately negatively affect the brand. The retailers are taking several measures to reduce sales channel risks, including setting annual credit limits for customers.



