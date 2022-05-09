Floor Grinding Machines Market by Floor Type, Machine Configuration, End-user, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Floor Grinding Machines Market - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global floor grinding machines market size is projected to grow from USD 303 million in 2022 to USD 356 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2022 to 2027.
Commercial sub-segment under the non-residential segment to be the fastest-growing end-user of floor grinding machines
The non-residential sector includes commercial and industrial spaces such as healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, and public buildings. The demand for floor grinding machines in this sector is expected to be driven by higher spending on office spaces and other commercial & institutional constructions and a focus on employee comfort. Floors of non-residential buildings need to withstand heavy foot traffic and heavy furniture load.
Application and surface preparation of appropriate flooring in non-residential structures helps reduce noise impact caused by footsteps and adds to the aesthetic value of the interior space. A growing number of business owners, general contractors, and commercial property managers are expanding their businesses with a keen focus on grinding projects. Floor grinding is advantageous for commercial spaces as it results in cost savings by using the slab on grade as the finished floor. It also reduces maintenance costs. Commercial spaces include shopping malls, educational institutions, hotels, restaurants, office spaces, retail stores, and healthcare facilities.
A shift in flooring trends across the commercial sector is expected to increase the share of the non-residential segment in the floor grinding machines market. Concrete is preferred in flooring due to its affordability, esthetic look, ease of maintenance, and sustainability. Many manufacturers have promoted concrete as a green movement due to its high reflectivity, neutral impact on indoor air quality, and superior longevity. Furthermore, concrete aids manufacturers achieve LEED ratings for their organizations.
Single-disc machine configuration to be the largest segment in the floor grinding machines during the forecast period
Single-disc floor grinders use one horizontally rotating disc for light grinding and polishing operations. These machines are balanced, light-weight, and produce less vibration during the grinding operation. The single grinding head allows all the machine's pressure to be distributed onto one diamond disc.
This makes the machine ideal for aggressive' grinding. Single-disc grinders cover ten to twelve "in one pass, with the rotation speed of a disc ranging from 250 to 3,000 revolutions per minute. Single disc grinders are easy to maneuver and transport due to their low weight. The centered pressure and long-lasting diamond tools make these machines perfect for removing old coatings and leveling floors simultaneously.
Specialized stores segment to witness higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Consumer products are sold mainly through large retail chains. The manufacturer's retail customers, such as large DIY chains, are becoming larger and fewer in number, which gives them bargaining power. Several large retailers also source products marketed under their brands. Large retailers can display their products in more retail outlets in a wider geographical area. However, this also entails risks such as unsold inventory.
The failure to build or maintain strong supply relationships with DIY retailers can significantly negatively affect volumes and profitability. Conversely, successfully maintaining such customer relationships can lead to a greater dependence on fewer customers, with higher levels of trade receivables and credit risks related to these customers.
Moreover, any decline in the relative market success of a retailer with whom the manufacturer has a strong relationship can disproportionately negatively affect the brand. The retailers are taking several measures to reduce sales channel risks, including setting annual credit limits for customers.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Premium Insights
4.1 Asia-Pacific to Grow at Significant Rate Due to Rapid Urbanization
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Machine Configuration and Countries
4.3 Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Floor Type
4.4 Floor Grinding Machines Market, by End-User
4.5 Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Machine Configuration
4.6 Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Distribution Channel
4.7 Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Key Countries
5. Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Durability, Ease of Functionality, and Enhanced Efficiency in Operations
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Polished Concrete for Flooring Applications
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Volatile Prices of Raw Materials
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Translate to Large Number of Construction Projects
5.2.3.2 Rise in Demand for Remote-Controlled Floor Grinding Machines
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Health Concerns Associated with Floor Grinding Operations
6. Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.2 Supply Chain Analysis
6.2.1 Raw Material Manufacturers
6.2.1.1 Prominent Companies
6.2.1.2 Small & Medium Enterprises
6.2.2 Contractors/Service Providers
6.3 Ecosystem Mapping
6.4 Technology Analysis
6.5 Case Study Analysis
6.6 Pricing Analysis
6.6.1 Average Price of Floor Grinding Machines
6.7 Trade Analysis
6.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Business
6.9 Patent Analysis
6.9.1 Introduction
6.9.2 Methodology
6.9.3 Document Type
6.9.4 Publication Trends - Last 10 Years
6.9.5 Insights
6.9.6 Legal Status of Patents
6.9.7 Jurisdiction Analysis
6.9.8 Top Companies/Applicants
6.9.8.1 List of Patents
6.10 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023
6.11 Tariff and Regulations Regulatory Analysis
6.11.1 Osha (Occupational Safety and Health Administration) Standards for Cement and Concrete
6.11.2 European Union Standards for Silica Dust
6.11.3 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
7. Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Floor Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Marble & Limestone
7.3 Concrete
7.4 Granite
7.5 Wood
8. Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Machine Configuration
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single Disc
8.3 Tri & Quadruple Disc
8.4 Others
9. Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Grinding & Polishing
9.3 Removal
9.4 Buffing
10. Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Distribution Channel
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Direct
10.3 Specialized Stores
11. Floor Grinding Machines Market, by End-User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Residential
11.2.1 Single Family
11.2.2 Multi Family
11.2.3 Others
11.3 Non-Residential
11.3.1 Commercial
11.3.2 Shopping Malls
11.3.3 Educational Institutions
11.3.4 Hotels and Restaurants
11.3.5 Office Space
11.3.6 Others
11.4 Industrial
11.4.1 Factories & Plants
11.4.2 Warehouses
11.4.3 Others
12. Floor Grinding Machines Market, by Region
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Strategies Adopted by Key Players
13.3 Market Ranking Analysis
13.3.1 Husqvarna Group
13.3.2 Sase Company, LLC
13.3.3 Terrco, Inc.
13.3.4 Achilli S.R.L
13.3.5 Klindex Srl
13.4 Market Share Analysis
13.5 Company Product Footprint Analysis
13.6 Company Evaluation Quadrant
13.6.1 Star
13.6.2 Emerging Leaders
13.6.3 Pervasive
13.7 SME Matrix, 2021
13.7.1 Progressive Companies
13.7.2 Responsive Companies
13.7.3 Dynamic Companies
13.7.4 Starting Blocks
13.8 Start-Up/SME Evaluation Quadrant
13.9 Competitive Scenario
13.9.1 Expansion & Acquisition
14. Company Profiles
14.1 Key Companies
14.1.1 Husqvarna Group
14.1.2 Achilli S.R.L
14.1.3 Werkmaster Grinders & Sanders Inc.
14.1.4 Sase Company, LLC
14.1.5 Klindex SRL
14.1.6 Linax Co. Ltd.
14.1.7 Terrco, Inc.
14.1.8 ASL Machines USA
14.1.9 Substrate Technology, Inc.
14.1.10 Shanghai Tuomei Machinery Auto Equipment Co. Ltd.
14.2 Other Companies
14.2.1 Fujian Xingyi Polishing Machine Co. Ltd
14.2.2 Scanmaskin Sverige Ab
14.2.3 Superabrasive Inc.
14.2.4 Schwamborn Gera?Tebau GmbH
14.2.5 Roll GmbH
14.2.6 Bartell Global
14.2.7 Dr. Schulze GmbH
14.2.8 Hangzhou Bycon Industry Co. Ltd.
14.2.9 Shaanxi Ronlon Machinery Co. Ltd
14.2.10 Mikea S.R.L.
14.2.11 Onfloor Technologies
14.2.12 Diamatic Usa
14.2.13 Phx Industries
14.2.14 Bimack S.R.L.
14.2.15 Warrior Equipment
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/akz160
Attachment