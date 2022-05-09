South Africa Fleet Management Market Report 2022 with Profiles of 27 Aftermarket Fleet Management Solution Providers

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fleet Management in South Africa - 5th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How will the market for fleet management systems for commercial vehicles in South Africa evolve in 2022 and beyond? The publisher forecasts that the number of fleet management systems in active use in South Africa will grow at a CAGR of 12.6% from 2.0 million units at the end of 2021 to 3.6 million by 2026.

The penetration rate in the total population of fleet vehicles used by businesses is at the same time is estimated to increase from 41.5% in 2021 to 68% in 2026. South Africa is a relatively mature telematics market and the penetration rate is comparably high from an international perspective.

Far from all deployments are however full-scale advanced FM solutions. A notable share of the installed fleet telematics systems on the South African market is represented by comparably low-end tracking systems, e.g. light FM solutions, including SVR systems extended with basic FM features.



The South African fleet management market is clearly dominated by five domestic players with broad telematics portfolios that together represent 70% of the total number of fleet management systems in use in the country. The analyst ranks Cartrack and MiX Telematics as the largest providers of fleet management solutions in South Africa.

Cartrack alone has more than half a million active FM units in the country. The remaining top-5 players are Tracker, Netstarand Ctrack. Other top-10 players in the South African fleet management market include local providers such as Bidtrack (Bidvest Group), Digicell and GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management), as well as international players including Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone) and Gurtam. Autotrak, Digital Matter, PFK Electronics, Key Telematics/Radius Payment Solutions and Pointer SA (PowerFleet) are additional top-15 providers, all having estimated installed bases of at least 15,000 fleet management units in the country.

Players just outside of the top list include Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems), Geotab, and Globaltrack. International commercial vehicle OEMs including Scania, Daimler, Volvo Trucks, UD Trucks, MAN, and Toyota have further all introduced fleet telematics solutions in South Africa.



Highlights from the report

Insights from numerous interviews with market-leading companies.

Data on vehicle populations and commercial fleets in South Africa and other African countries.

Comprehensive overview of the fleet management value chain and key applications.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 27 aftermarket fleet management solution providers.

Summary of OEM propositions from commercial vehicle brands.

Market forecasts last until 2026.

Outlook on the African fleet management market beyond South Africa.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Fleet Management Solutions

1.1 Fleet Management Infrastructure

1.1.1 Vehicle Segment

1.1.2 GNSS Segment

1.1.3 Network Segment

1.1.4 Backoffice Segment

1.2 Vehicle Management

1.2.1 Vehicle Diagnostics and Maintenance Planning

1.2.2 Security Tracking

1.2.3 Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems

1.3 Driver Management

1.3.1 Driving Data Registration and Analysis

1.3.2 Video-Based Driver Monitoring

1.3.3 Eco-Driving Schemes

1.3.4 Insurance Risk Management

1.4 Operations Management

1.4.1 Routing and Navigation

1.4.2 Transport Management

1.4.3 Mobile Workforce Management

1.5 Regulatory Compliance And Reporting

1.5.1 Driver Working Hours, Logbooks, and Tachographs

1.5.2 Electronic Toll Collection - E-Toll And E-Tags

1.5.3 Sars Travel Logbooks

1.5.4 Traffic Fine Management And Demerit Points - Aarto

1.5.5 Road Transport Management System (RTMS)

1.5.6 Distracted Driving

1.5.7 Special Transports

1.6 Business Models

2 Market Forecasts And Trends

2.1 Market Analysis

2.1.1 The South African Vehicle Market

2.1.2 Fleet Management Market Forecast

2.1.3 Fleet Management Vendor Market Shares

2.1.4 Local Market Characteristics In South Africa

2.2 Market Drivers And Barriers

2.2.1 Macroeconomic Environment

2.2.2 Regulatory Environment

2.2.3 Competitive Environment

2.2.4 Technology Environment

2.3 Value Chain Analysis

2.3.1 Telematics Industry Players

2.3.2 Automotive Industry Players

2.3.3 Telecom Industry Players

2.3.4 IT Industry Players

2.4 Future Industry Trends

2.5 African Fleet Management Market Outlook

2.5.1 Leading South African Telematics Players Active In The Rest Of Africa

2.5.2 Other African Fleet Management Providers And Distributors

2.5.3 International Players Active On The African Fleet Management Market

2.5.4 OEM Fleet Telematics Offerings In Africa

2.5.5 The African Vehicle Market

2.5.6 Analysis Of The Fleet Management Market In The Rest Of Africa

2.5.7 The Size Of The African Fleet Management Market



3. Company Profiles

3.1 International Aftermarket Solution Providers

3.1.1 Cartrack (Karooooo)

3.1.2 Geotab

3.1.3 Gurtam

3.1.4 MiX Telematics

3.1.5 PowerFleet

3.1.6 Webfleet Solutions (Bridgestone)

3.2 Local aftermarket solution providers

3.2.1 ACM Track

3.2.2 Afritelematics

3.2.3 Autotrak

3.2.4 Bidtrack (Bidvest Group)

3.2.5 Ctrack

3.2.6 Digicell

3.2.7 Digital Matter

3.2.8 FleetCam

3.2.9 Fleetkor

3.2.10 Globaltrack

3.2.11 Gosafe Tracking Solutions SA

3.2.12 GPS Tracking Solutions (Eqstra Fleet Management)

3.2.13 iCAM Video Telematics

3.2.14 Key Telematics and Radius Payment Solutions

3.2.15 Mtrack (Electronic Tracking Systems)

3.2.16 Netstar

3.2.17 PFK Electronics

3.2.18 Pointer SA (PowerFleet)

3.2.19 Real Telematics

3.2.20 SmartSurv Wireless

3.2.21 Tracker Connect

