The Global Vaccines Market is expected to grow by $ 28.28 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.13% during the forecast period

Our report on the vaccines market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches, approval of vaccines and a strong pipeline, and increasing use of adjuvants in vaccines.

The vaccine market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The vaccines market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Prophylactic vaccines

• Therapeutic vaccines



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the development of nanoparticle vaccines as one of the prime reasons driving the vaccine market growth during the next few years. Also, advancements in the vaccine delivery system and the impact of COVID-19 will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the vaccines market covers the following areas:

• Vaccines market sizing

• Vaccines market forecast

• Vaccines market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vaccines market vendors that include Astellas Pharma Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, Bavarian Nordic AS, Bharat Biotech Ltd., BrightPath Biotherapeutics Co. Ltd., CSL Ltd., Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Gradalis Inc., Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson, and Johnson, Merck and Co. Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp., Novavax Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Valneva SE. Also, the vaccine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

