Party City Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Business Outlook

Elmsford, New York, UNITED STATES

Total Net Sales of $433 million; Comparable Sales increased 2.1% versus prior year

GAAP Net Loss of $26.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million

ELMSFORD, N.Y., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are pleased to deliver another quarter of topline growth with a sales increase of 1.4% and brand comp sales growth of 2.1%, despite a difficult consumer backdrop with the Omicron variant earlier in the quarter. As expected, our bottom line results were impacted by elevated costs, including greater than anticipated freight and commodity cost pressures that ramped later in the quarter. Amidst this choppy macro environment, our teams are doing a good job executing against our strategic priorities of ongoing enhancements to customer engagement as well as digital, IT and supply chain, in support of our purpose to inspire joy and make it easy to create unforgettable memories.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the remainder of 2022, we expect supply chain and inflationary headwinds to continue, which is reflected in our updated outlook. While we navigate this near-term turbulence in costs, we are being very thoughtful with our mitigating actions on the pricing front, along with delivering an improved customer experience. To that end, we remain focused on executing against our strategic priorities, which we are confident will even better position Party City to drive long term growth and shareholder value.”

First Quarter Summary:

  • Total net sales were $433.0 million, an increase of 1.4% compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily driven by higher retail and North American Wholesale sales partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Total retail sales increased 2.3% versus first quarter 2021 primarily driven by strong comparable sales increases in seasonal categories.
  • The total number of corporate Party City stores was 759 as of March 31, 2022 compared to 751 in the prior year period.
  • Brand comparable sales increased 2.1% in the 13 weeks ended April 2, 2022 versus the 13 weeks ended April 3, 2021.
  • Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 1.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021 principally due to the prior year divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations, partially offset by higher sales to franchise and independent customers as well as strong Anagram sales growth in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of the divestiture, wholesale sales increased 14.5%. a  
  • Total gross profit margin decreased 380 basis points to 31.9% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin decreased approximately 350 basis points to 32.5% of net sales primarily driven by higher input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise, and labor. a  
  • Operating expenses totaled $158.1 million or $9.0 million higher than the first quarter of 2021. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, expenses totaled $152.2 million, or 35.1% of net sales, a 260-basis point increase versus prior-year period due to higher store and corporate labor costs and the international divestiture. a b
  • Interest expense was $23.4 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $17.2 million during the first quarter of 2021. The increase primarily reflects the higher cost of debt associated with the first quarter of 2021 debt refinancing.
  • Reported GAAP net loss was $26.9 million, or loss of $0.24 per diluted share.
  • Adjusted net loss was $24.7 million, or a loss of $0.22 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $5.4 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share, in the first quarter of 2021. a
  • Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $4.6 million, versus $32.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 driven primarily by higher freight, material and labor costs, partially offset by higher net sales in the period. a

a Refer to Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for further description.
b Operating expenses refer to selling, general and administrative expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the first quarter 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $122.2 million consisting of $32.6 million in cash and approximately $75.2 million of availability under the PCHI ABL Facility and approximately $14.4 million of availability under the Anagram ABL Facility.

The carrying value of the Company's debt as of March 31, 2022 was $1,556.8 million. The principal balance of debt net of cash on March 31, 2022 was $1,430.7 million versus $1,303.0 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

     Party City Credit Group  Anagram Holdings, LLC  PCHI Consolidated 
  March 31, 2022 
(in Thousands) Principal Amount  Net Carrying Amount  Net Carrying Amount  Net Carrying Amount 
Loans and notes payable* $211,829  $209,112  $-  $209,112 
8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026  750,000   733,815   -   733,815 
6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023  22,924   22,848   -   22,848 
6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026  92,254   91,627   -   91,627 
First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025  161,669   193,501   -   193,501 
First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025  118,699   -   148,831   148,831 
Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026  93,613   -   144,625   144,625 
Finance lease obligations  12,405   12,405   -   12,405 
Total debt  1,463,393   1,263,308   293,456   1,556,764 
Less: Cash  (32,645)  (20,766)  (11,879)  (32,645)
Total debt net of cash $1,430,748  $1,242,542  $281,577  $1,524,119 

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first three months of 2022 was $116.8 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $48.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash used in operating activities is primarily attributable to increased inventory purchases to support higher anticipated sales and increased inventory cost due to freight. The increase in cash used is also due to timing of payments related to accounts payable and accrued expenses and a higher net loss, partially offset by lower lease payments as the prior year reflected payment of COVID deferrals. Free cash flowa in the first three months of 2022 was $(14.0) million compared to $10.2 million in the prior year period, with the decrease driven by lower Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

a Free cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following updated 2022 outlook.

  • Net sales of $2.225 billion to $2.300 billion or an increase of approximately 2.5% to 6.0% versus 2021;
  • Brand comp sales change of approximately -1% to 2%;
  • GAAP net income of approximately $30 million to $48 million, assuming a full-year tax rate of 38%;
  • Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $235 million to $265 million;
  • Capital Expenditures of approximately $110 to $120 million*.

*CAPEX spend includes capital associated with the new headquarters building which will be partially offset by tenant improvement allowances and state tax incentives.

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our 2022 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

   
(in thousands) Low High
GAAP Net Income $29,800 $48,400
Income tax  18,200  29,600
Interest expense  96,000  96,000
Depreciation and Amortization Expense  70,000  70,000
GAAP EBITDA $214,000 $244,000
EBITDA Add-Backs  21,000  21,000
Adjusted EBITDA $235,000 $265,000
       


About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is a leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. With hundreds of retail stores filled with thousands of products across the United States, we make it easy for our customers to find the perfect party solution through our assortment of party products, balloons, and costumes for their celebration aided by the support of our party experts both in-store and online. Our retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites which offer rapid, contactless, and same day shipping options (including in-store and at curbside), principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition to our retail operations, we are also one of the largest global designers, manufacturers and distributors of decorated consumer party products, with items found in retail outlets worldwide, including independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, e-commerce merchandisers and dollar stores. We combine state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, sophisticated wholesale operations and multi-channel retail and e-commerce retail operations to design, manufacture, source and distribute party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		  March 31,
2021		 
  (Unaudited)     (Unaudited) 
ASSETS         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents $32,645  $47,914  $83,806 
Accounts receivable, net  85,280   93,301   81,658 
Inventories, net  517,459   443,295   428,316 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  69,668   57,656   47,803 
Income tax receivable  55,614   56,317   68,632 
Total current assets  760,666   698,483   710,215 
Property, plant and equipment, net  224,134   221,870   214,698 
Operating lease asset  729,587   693,875   687,214 
Goodwill  664,943   664,296   659,865 
Trade names  383,761   383,737   383,733 
Other intangible assets, net  22,319   23,687   29,912 
Other assets, net  25,425   25,952   9,832 
Total assets $2,810,835  $2,711,900  $2,695,469 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY         
Current liabilities:         
Loans and notes payable $209,112  $84,181  $142,859 
Accounts payable  188,842   161,736   127,812 
Accrued expenses  144,397   195,531   146,742 
Current portion of operating lease liability  119,384   116,437   150,860 
Income taxes payable  10,409   10,801    
Current portion of long-term obligations  928   1,373   1,359 
Total current liabilities  673,072   570,059   569,632 
Long-term obligations, excluding current portion  1,346,724   1,351,189   1,358,495 
Long-term portion of operating lease liability  681,949   655,875   628,217 
Deferred income tax liabilities, net  28,067   29,195   31,036 
Other long-term liabilities  23,266   22,868   33,195 
Total liabilities  2,753,078   2,629,186   2,620,575 
Commitments and contingencies         
Stockholders’ equity:         
Common stock (112,463,647, 112,170,944 and 111,258,890 shares outstanding and 124,607,064, 124,157,500 and 122,573,377 shares issued at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively)  1,384   1,384   1,383 
Additional paid-in capital  984,060   982,307   976,037 
Accumulated deficit  (598,874)  (571,985)  (579,486)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  4,473   3,541   5,134 
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in
treasury		  391,043   415,247   403,068 
Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (12,143,417, 11,986,556 and 11,314,487 shares at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively)  (333,286)  (332,533)  (327,388)
Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity  57,757   82,714   75,680 
Noncontrolling interests        (786)
     Total stockholders’ equity  57,757   82,714   74,894 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $2,810,835  $2,711,900  $2,695,469 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022  2021 
Net sales $432,976  $426,807 
Cost of sales  294,968   274,521 
Gross profit  138,008   152,286 
Selling, general and administrative expenses**  158,060   149,021 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations     3,211 
(Loss) income from operations  (20,052)  54 
Interest expense, net  23,395   17,214 
Other (income) expense, net  (203)  427 
(Loss) before income taxes  (43,244)  (17,587)
Income tax (benefit)  (16,355)  (3,469)
Net (loss)  (26,889)  (14,118)
Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (54)
Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $(26,889) $(14,064)
Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Basic $(0.24) $(0.13)
Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Diluted $(0.24) $(0.13)
Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic  112,407,040   110,917,349 
Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted  112,407,040   110,917,349 
Dividends declared per share $  $ 
Comprehensive (loss) income $(25,937) $20,937 
Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests     (84)
Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $(25,937) $21,021 
** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year. 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31, 
  2022  2021 
Cash flows (used in) operating activities:      
Net (loss) $(26,889) $(14,118)
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization expense  15,860   17,944 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts  1,271   863 
Provision for doubtful accounts  945   696 
Deferred income tax expense (benefit)  (1,135)  (3,386)
Change in operating lease liability/asset  (6,723)  (37,556)
Undistributed loss in equity method investments  310   336 
Loss on disposal of assets  153   110 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations     3,211 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment  2,154    
Stock-based compensation**  1,733   1,230 
Loss on debt refinancing     226 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
  Decrease in accounts receivable  7,255   2,952 
  Increase in inventories  (75,596)  (17,565)
  Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets  (11,205)  (8,768)
  (Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes payable  (24,958)  5,014 
       Net cash (used in) operating activities  (116,825)  (48,811)
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:      
Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired  (7)   
Capital expenditures  (18,620)  (22,184)
Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment  1,610    
Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed     20,556 
       Net cash (used in) investing activities  (17,017)  (1,628)
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:      
Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  (5,518)  (792,849)
Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations  124,759   794,750 
Treasury stock purchases  (753)  (206)
Exercise of stock options     2,855 
Debt issuance costs     (21,437)
       Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities  118,488   (16,887)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents  85   (177)
       Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash  (15,269)  (67,503)
Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale     31,628 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period*  48,914   119,681 
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $33,645  $83,806 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid during the period for interest expense $41,173  $20,309 
Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $(421) $127 
       
*Includes $1,000 of restricted cash at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. There was no restricted cash as of March 31, 2021. The Company records restricted cash in other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. 
** Stock-based compensation consists of stock-option expense – time-based, restricted stock units – time-based, restricted stock units – performance-based and directors – non-cash compensation, which were shown separately in prior years. 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31, 
  2022  2021 
(Dollars in thousands)      
Net (loss) $(26,889) $(14,118)
Interest expense, net  23,395   17,214 
Income tax (benefit)  (16,355)  (3,469)
Depreciation and amortization  15,860   17,944 
EBITDA  (3,989)  17,571 
Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (f)     3,138 
Other restructuring, retention and severance (a)     2,051 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (b)  2,154   
Deferred rent (c)  2,525   1,526 
Closed store expense (d)  987   1,593 
Foreign currency (gains), net  (281)  (539)
Stock-based compensation - employee**  1,712   1,282 
Undistributed loss in equity method investments  310   336 
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  (119)   
COVID - 19 (e)     615 
Inventory disposal reserve  621    
Loss on sale of business     3,211 
Net loss on debt repayment (g)     226 
Other  684   1,409 
Adjusted EBITDA $4,604  $32,419 
Adjusted EBITDA Margin  1.1%  7.6%
** Stock-based compensation consists of stock-option expense – time-based, restricted stock units – time-based and restricted stock units – performance-based, which were shown separately in prior years. 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

     Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 EBITDA Adjustments    
  March 31, 2022
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (b)  Inventory disposal reserve  Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment  Stock-based compensation - employee**  Deferred rent (c)  Closed store expense (d)  Foreign currency losses/(gains), net  Other  March 31,
2022
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $432,976                          $432,976 
Cost of sales  294,968      (621)        (2,017)           292,330 
Gross profit  138,008                           140,646 
Selling, General and administrative expenses**  158,060   (2,154)     119   (1,712)  (508)  (987)     (648)  152,170 
(Loss) from operations  (20,052)                          (11,524)
Interest expense, net  23,395                        (40)  23,355 
Other (income) expense, net  (203)                    281   (306)  (228)
(Loss) before Income Taxes  (43,244)                          (34,651)
Interest expense, net  23,395                           23,395 
Depreciation and amortization  15,860                           15,860 
EBITDA  (3,989)                          4,604 
Adjustments to EBITDA  8,593   (2,154)  (621)  119   (1,712)  (2,525)  (987)  281   (994)   
Adjusted EBITDA $4,604  $(2,154) $(621) $119  $(1,712) $(2,525) $(987) $281  $(994) $4,604 
** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year.    


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued
(In thousands, unaudited)

     Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments    
  March 31, 2021
GAAP
Basis (as
reported)		  Early lease terminations  Net loss on debt repayment (g)  Stock-based compensation - employee**  Deferred rent (c)  Other restructuring, retention and severance (a)  Closed store expense (d)  COVID - 19 (e)  Foreign
currency
loss		  Other  March 31,
2021
Non-GAAP
basis		 
Net sales $426,807                             $426,807 
Cost of sales  274,521   (1,382)                       124   273,263 
Gross profit  152,286                              153,544 
Selling, General and administrative expenses**  149,021   (1,756)     (1,282)  (1,526)  (2,052)  (1,593)  (615)     (1,367)  138,831 
Loss on disposal of assets in international operations  3,211                           (3,211)   
Income from operations  54                              14,713 
Interest expense, net  17,214                           (54)  17,160 
Other (income) expense, net  427      (226)                 539   (449)  292 
(Loss) before income taxes  (17,587)                             (2,739)
Interest expense, net  17,214                              17,214 
Depreciation and amortization  17,944                              17,944 
EBITDA  17,571                              32,419 
Adjustments to EBITDA  14,848   (3,138)  (226)  (1,282)  (1,526)  (2,052)  (1,593)  (615)  539   (4,957)  (0)
Adjusted EBITDA $32,419  $(3,138) $(226) $(1,282) $(1,526) $(2,052) $(1,593) $(615) $539  $(4,957) $32,419 
** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year. 


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(Unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31, 
  2022  2021 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)      
(Loss) before income taxes $(43,244) $(17,587)
Intangible asset amortization  1,544   2,477 
Amortization of deferred financing costs and original
issuance discounts		  1,271   863 
Other restructuring, retention and severance (a)     1,936 
Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (b)  2,154   
Stock option expense  85   113 
Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based  569   817 
COVID - 19 (e)     615 
Loss on disposal of assets     3,211 
Inventory disposal reserve  621   764 
Adjusted (loss) before income taxes  (37,000)  (6,791)
Adjusted income tax (benefit) (h)  (12,321)  (1,382)
Adjusted net (loss) $(24,679) $(5,409)
Adjusted net (loss) per common share – diluted $(0.22) $(0.05)
Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted  112,407,040   110,917,349 

(a) Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes.

(b) In December 2021, the Company announced the closure of a manufacturing facility in New Mexico that ceased operations in February 2022. As a result, the Company recorded related shutdown charges (see Note 3, Disposition of Assets in Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q).

(c) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.

(d) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.

(e) Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.

(f) Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels.

(g) The Company recognized net gain on debt repayment in 2021.

(h) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED THIRD-PARTY WHOLESALE SALES
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

  Three Months Ended March 31,
  2022  2021  Percent Variance 
Wholesale third-party sales $92,025  $93,524   (1.6)%
Third-party sales of divested entities     (13,165)   
Adjusted Wholesale third-party sales $92,025  $80,360   14.5


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

  Three months ended March 31,
  20222021
  Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales		 Dollars in
Thousands		  Percentage of
Net sales
Net sales:            
Wholesale $239,680   55.4 $212,137   49.7%
Eliminations  (147,655)  (34.1)  (118,612)  (27.8)
Net wholesale  92,025   21.3   93,525   21.9 
Retail  340,951   78.7   333,282   78.1 
Total net sales $432,976   100.0 $426,807   100.0


  Three months ended March 31,
  2022 2021
  Dollars in Thousands  Percentage of Net Sales  Dollars in Thousands  Percentage of Net Sales 
Retail gross profit $113,366   33.2 $123,178   37.0
Wholesale gross profit  24,642   26.8   29,108   31.1 
Total gross profit $138,008   31.9 $152,286   35.7


PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.
OPERATING METRICS

  Three months ended March 31,  Last 12 Months 
  2022  2021    
          
Store Count         
Corporate Stores:         
Beginning of period  759   746   751 
New stores opened  2   5   7 
Acquired       10 
Closed  (2)    (9)
End of period  759   751   759 
Franchise Stores         
Beginning of period  72   85   82 
New stores opened       
Sold to Party City       (10)
Closed  (1)  (3)  (1)
End of period  71   82   71 
Grand Total  830   833   830 


  Three months ended March 31,
  2022  2021 
     
Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 78.6% 81.5%
Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 31.1% 33.0%
     
     
     
  Three months ended March 31,
  2022  2021 
     
Brand comparable sales (c) 2.1% 35.9%

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.

 

 

        











        

            

            
