Party City Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Business Outlook

Total Net Sales of $433 million; Comparable Sales increased 2.1% versus prior year



GAAP Net Loss of $26.9 million; Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million

ELMSFORD, N.Y., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer of Party City, stated, “We are pleased to deliver another quarter of topline growth with a sales increase of 1.4% and brand comp sales growth of 2.1%, despite a difficult consumer backdrop with the Omicron variant earlier in the quarter. As expected, our bottom line results were impacted by elevated costs, including greater than anticipated freight and commodity cost pressures that ramped later in the quarter. Amidst this choppy macro environment, our teams are doing a good job executing against our strategic priorities of ongoing enhancements to customer engagement as well as digital, IT and supply chain, in support of our purpose to inspire joy and make it easy to create unforgettable memories.”

Mr. Weston added, “As we look to the remainder of 2022, we expect supply chain and inflationary headwinds to continue, which is reflected in our updated outlook. While we navigate this near-term turbulence in costs, we are being very thoughtful with our mitigating actions on the pricing front, along with delivering an improved customer experience. To that end, we remain focused on executing against our strategic priorities, which we are confident will even better position Party City to drive long term growth and shareholder value.”

First Quarter Summary:

Total net sales were $433.0 million, an increase of 1.4% compared to the first quarter 2021 primarily driven by higher retail and North American Wholesale sales partially offset by the divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations in the first quarter of 2021.

Total retail sales increased 2.3% versus first quarter 2021 primarily driven by strong comparable sales increases in seasonal categories.

The total number of corporate Party City stores was 759 as of March 31, 2022 compared to 751 in the prior year period.

Brand comparable sales increased 2.1% in the 13 weeks ended April 2, 2022 versus the 13 weeks ended April 3, 2021.

Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 1.6% compared to the first quarter of 2021 principally due to the prior year divestiture of a significant portion of our international operations, partially offset by higher sales to franchise and independent customers as well as strong Anagram sales growth in the first quarter of 2022. Excluding the impact of the divestiture, wholesale sales increased 14.5%. a

Total gross profit margin decreased 380 basis points to 31.9% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin decreased approximately 350 basis points to 32.5% of net sales primarily driven by higher input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise, and labor. a

Operating expenses totaled $158.1 million or $9.0 million higher than the first quarter of 2021. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, expenses totaled $152.2 million, or 35.1% of net sales, a 260-basis point increase versus prior-year period due to higher store and corporate labor costs and the international divestiture. a b

Interest expense was $23.4 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $17.2 million during the first quarter of 2021. The increase primarily reflects the higher cost of debt associated with the first quarter of 2021 debt refinancing.

Reported GAAP net loss was $26.9 million, or loss of $0.24 per diluted share.

Adjusted net loss was $24.7 million, or a loss of $0.22 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net loss of $5.4 million, or a loss of $0.05 per share, in the first quarter of 2021. a

Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $4.6 million, versus $32.4 million during the first quarter of 2021 driven primarily by higher freight, material and labor costs, partially offset by higher net sales in the period. a



a Refer to Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA for GAAP to Non-GAAP reconciliation. See “Non-GAAP Financial Information” for further description.

b Operating expenses refer to selling, general and administrative expenses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the first quarter 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $122.2 million consisting of $32.6 million in cash and approximately $75.2 million of availability under the PCHI ABL Facility and approximately $14.4 million of availability under the Anagram ABL Facility.

The carrying value of the Company's debt as of March 31, 2022 was $1,556.8 million. The principal balance of debt net of cash on March 31, 2022 was $1,430.7 million versus $1,303.0 million in the prior-year period. The principal balance of debt is used for the purpose of all leverage ratio calculations under our debt agreements. The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

Party City Credit Group Anagram Holdings, LLC PCHI Consolidated March 31, 2022 (in Thousands) Principal Amount Net Carrying Amount Net Carrying Amount Net Carrying Amount Loans and notes payable* $ 211,829 $ 209,112 $ - $ 209,112 8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 750,000 733,815 - 733,815 6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023 22,924 22,848 - 22,848 6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026 92,254 91,627 - 91,627 First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669 193,501 - 193,501 First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 118,699 - 148,831 148,831 Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 93,613 - 144,625 144,625 Finance lease obligations 12,405 12,405 - 12,405 Total debt 1,463,393 1,263,308 293,456 1,556,764 Less: Cash (32,645 ) (20,766 ) (11,879 ) (32,645 ) Total debt net of cash $ 1,430,748 $ 1,242,542 $ 281,577 $ 1,524,119

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first three months of 2022 was $116.8 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $48.8 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash used in operating activities is primarily attributable to increased inventory purchases to support higher anticipated sales and increased inventory cost due to freight. The increase in cash used is also due to timing of payments related to accounts payable and accrued expenses and a higher net loss, partially offset by lower lease payments as the prior year reflected payment of COVID deferrals. Free cash flowa in the first three months of 2022 was $(14.0) million compared to $10.2 million in the prior year period, with the decrease driven by lower Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by lower capital expenditures.

a Free cash flow defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures (See “Non-GAAP Financial Information”).

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following updated 2022 outlook.

Net sales of $2.225 billion to $2.300 billion or an increase of approximately 2.5% to 6.0% versus 2021;

Brand comp sales change of approximately -1% to 2%;

GAAP net income of approximately $30 million to $48 million, assuming a full-year tax rate of 38%;

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $235 million to $265 million;

Capital Expenditures of approximately $110 to $120 million*.



*CAPEX spend includes capital associated with the new headquarters building which will be partially offset by tenant improvement allowances and state tax incentives.

The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our 2022 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA.

(in thousands) Low High GAAP Net Income $ 29,800 $ 48,400 Income tax 18,200 29,600 Interest expense 96,000 96,000 Depreciation and Amortization Expense 70,000 70,000 GAAP EBITDA $ 214,000 $ 244,000 EBITDA Add-Backs 21,000 21,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 235,000 $ 265,000



Non-GAAP Information

This press release includes non-GAAP measures including, Adjusted Net Third-Party Wholesale Sales, Adjusted Total Gross Profit Margin, Adjusted Selling, General and Administrative Expenses, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income/Loss. We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors in comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by eliminating items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. In addition, we use Adjusted EBITDA: (i) as a factor in determining incentive compensation, (ii) to evaluate the effectiveness of our business strategies and (iii) because our credit facilities use Adjusted EBITDA to measure compliance with certain covenants. The Company has reconciled these non-GAAP financial measures with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in tables accompanying this release.

In addition, we also provide debt principal net of cash, which is calculated by adding Loans and Notes Payable, Current Portion of Long Term Obligations and Long Term Obligations, Excluding Current Portion, subtracting Cash and Cash Equivalents and dividing by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve month period. We also present free cash flow, which we define as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures. We believe providing these non-GAAP measures provides valuable supplemental information regarding our results of operations and leverage, consistent with how we evaluate our performance.

In evaluating these non-GAAP financial measures, investors should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses or be involved in transactions that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. The Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed to imply that its future results will be unaffected by any such adjustments. The Company has provided this information as means to evaluate the results of its core operations. Other companies in the Company's industry may calculate these items differently than it does. Each of these measures is not a measure of performance under GAAP and should not be considered as a substitute for the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the commentary in the conference call to be held today each contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events or our future financial or operating performance and include Party City’s expectations regarding revenues, Brand Comparable or Same-Store Sales, net income, Adjusted EBITDA and the related adjustments, and capital expenditures. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s good-faith belief and reasonable judgment based on current information, and these statements are qualified by important risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those forecasted or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include: our ability to compete effectively in a competitive industry; fluctuations in commodity prices; successful implementation of our store growth strategy; decreases in our Halloween sales; product recalls or product liability; continuing changes in general economic conditions, and the impact on consumer confidence and consumer spending, including inflationary pressures; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on our global supply chain, retail store operations and customer demand; labor and material shortages and investments; disruption to the transportation system or increases in transportation costs; the impact of inflation on consumer spending; new interpretations of or changes to current accounting rules; our ability to anticipate consumer preferences and buying trends; dependence on timely introduction and customer acceptance of our merchandise; changes in consumer spending based on weather, political, competitive and other conditions beyond our control; delays in store openings; competition from companies with concepts or products similar to ours; timely and effective sourcing of merchandise from our foreign and domestic vendors and delivery of merchandise through our supply chain to our stores and customers; loss or actions of third party vendors and loss of the right to use licensed material; disruptions at our manufacturing facilities; effective inventory management; our ability to manage customer returns; successful catalog management, including timing, sizing and merchandising; uncertainties in e-marketing, infrastructure and regulation; multi-channel and multi-brand complexities; our ability to introduce new brands and brand extensions; challenges associated with our increasing global presence; dependence on external funding sources for operating capital; disruptions in the financial markets; our ability to control employment, occupancy and other operating costs; our ability to improve our systems and processes; changes to our information technology infrastructure; general political, economic and market conditions and events, including war, conflict or acts of terrorism; the impact of tariffs and our ability to mitigate impacts; and the additional risks and uncertainties set forth in “Risk Factors” in Party City’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future events, outlook, guidance, results, actions, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by any applicable laws, Party City assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date hereof or the earlier date specified herein, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

About Party City

Party City Holdco Inc. is a leading party goods company by revenue in North America and, we believe, the largest vertically integrated supplier of decorated party goods globally by revenue. With hundreds of retail stores filled with thousands of products across the United States, we make it easy for our customers to find the perfect party solution through our assortment of party products, balloons, and costumes for their celebration aided by the support of our party experts both in-store and online. Our retail operations include approximately 830 specialty retail party supply stores (including franchise stores) throughout North America operating under the names Party City and Halloween City, and e-commerce websites which offer rapid, contactless, and same day shipping options (including in-store and at curbside), principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. In addition to our retail operations, we are also one of the largest global designers, manufacturers and distributors of decorated consumer party products, with items found in retail outlets worldwide, including independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, e-commerce merchandisers and dollar stores. We combine state-of-the-art manufacturing and sourcing operations, sophisticated wholesale operations and multi-channel retail and e-commerce retail operations to design, manufacture, source and distribute party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery throughout the world.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 March 31,

2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 32,645 $ 47,914 $ 83,806 Accounts receivable, net 85,280 93,301 81,658 Inventories, net 517,459 443,295 428,316 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 69,668 57,656 47,803 Income tax receivable 55,614 56,317 68,632 Total current assets 760,666 698,483 710,215 Property, plant and equipment, net 224,134 221,870 214,698 Operating lease asset 729,587 693,875 687,214 Goodwill 664,943 664,296 659,865 Trade names 383,761 383,737 383,733 Other intangible assets, net 22,319 23,687 29,912 Other assets, net 25,425 25,952 9,832 Total assets $ 2,810,835 $ 2,711,900 $ 2,695,469 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 209,112 $ 84,181 $ 142,859 Accounts payable 188,842 161,736 127,812 Accrued expenses 144,397 195,531 146,742 Current portion of operating lease liability 119,384 116,437 150,860 Income taxes payable 10,409 10,801 — Current portion of long-term obligations 928 1,373 1,359 Total current liabilities 673,072 570,059 569,632 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,346,724 1,351,189 1,358,495 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 681,949 655,875 628,217 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 28,067 29,195 31,036 Other long-term liabilities 23,266 22,868 33,195 Total liabilities 2,753,078 2,629,186 2,620,575 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (112,463,647, 112,170,944 and 111,258,890 shares outstanding and 124,607,064, 124,157,500 and 122,573,377 shares issued at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively) 1,384 1,384 1,383 Additional paid-in capital 984,060 982,307 976,037 Accumulated deficit (598,874 ) (571,985 ) (579,486 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 4,473 3,541 5,134 Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in

treasury 391,043 415,247 403,068 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (12,143,417, 11,986,556 and 11,314,487 shares at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively) (333,286 ) (332,533 ) (327,388 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity 57,757 82,714 75,680 Noncontrolling interests — — (786 ) Total stockholders’ equity 57,757 82,714 74,894 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,810,835 $ 2,711,900 $ 2,695,469





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Net sales $ 432,976 $ 426,807 Cost of sales 294,968 274,521 Gross profit 138,008 152,286 Selling, general and administrative expenses** 158,060 149,021 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — 3,211 (Loss) income from operations (20,052 ) 54 Interest expense, net 23,395 17,214 Other (income) expense, net (203 ) 427 (Loss) before income taxes (43,244 ) (17,587 ) Income tax (benefit) (16,355 ) (3,469 ) Net (loss) (26,889 ) (14,118 ) Less: Net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — (54 ) Net (loss) attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (26,889 ) $ (14,064 ) Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Basic $ (0.24 ) $ (0.13 ) Net (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc.–Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.13 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-Basic 112,407,040 110,917,349 Weighted-average number of common shares-Diluted 112,407,040 110,917,349 Dividends declared per share $ — $ — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (25,937 ) $ 20,937 Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — (84 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (25,937 ) $ 21,021 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Cash flows (used in) operating activities: Net (loss) $ (26,889 ) $ (14,118 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 15,860 17,944 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 1,271 863 Provision for doubtful accounts 945 696 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (1,135 ) (3,386 ) Change in operating lease liability/asset (6,723 ) (37,556 ) Undistributed loss in equity method investments 310 336 Loss on disposal of assets 153 110 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — 3,211 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment 2,154 — Stock-based compensation** 1,733 1,230 Loss on debt refinancing — 226 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Decrease in accounts receivable 7,255 2,952 Increase in inventories (75,596 ) (17,565 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets (11,205 ) (8,768 ) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes payable (24,958 ) 5,014 Net cash (used in) operating activities (116,825 ) (48,811 ) Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (7 ) — Capital expenditures (18,620 ) (22,184 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,610 — Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed — 20,556 Net cash (used in) investing activities (17,017 ) (1,628 ) Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities: Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations (5,518 ) (792,849 ) Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations 124,759 794,750 Treasury stock purchases (753 ) (206 ) Exercise of stock options — 2,855 Debt issuance costs — (21,437 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 118,488 (16,887 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 85 (177 ) Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (15,269 ) (67,503 ) Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale — 31,628 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period* 48,914 119,681 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $ 33,645 $ 83,806 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest expense $ 41,173 $ 20,309 Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ (421 ) $ 127 *Includes $1,000 of restricted cash at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. There was no restricted cash as of March 31, 2021. The Company records restricted cash in other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheet at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021. ** Stock-based compensation consists of stock-option expense – time-based, restricted stock units – time-based, restricted stock units – performance-based and directors – non-cash compensation, which were shown separately in prior years.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) $ (26,889 ) $ (14,118 ) Interest expense, net 23,395 17,214 Income tax (benefit) (16,355 ) (3,469 ) Depreciation and amortization 15,860 17,944 EBITDA (3,989 ) 17,571 Inventory restructuring and early lease terminations (f) — 3,138 Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) — 2,051 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (b) 2,154 — Deferred rent (c) 2,525 1,526 Closed store expense (d) 987 1,593 Foreign currency (gains), net (281 ) (539 ) Stock-based compensation - employee** 1,712 1,282 Undistributed loss in equity method investments 310 336 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (119 ) — COVID - 19 (e) — 615 Inventory disposal reserve 621 — Loss on sale of business — 3,211 Net loss on debt repayment (g) — 226 Other 684 1,409 Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,604 $ 32,419 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 1.1 % 7.6 % ** Stock-based compensation consists of stock-option expense – time-based, restricted stock units – time-based and restricted stock units – performance-based, which were shown separately in prior years.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 EBITDA Adjustments March 31, 2022

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (b) Inventory disposal reserve Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment Stock-based compensation - employee** Deferred rent (c) Closed store expense (d) Foreign currency losses/(gains), net Other March 31,

2022

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 432,976 $ 432,976 Cost of sales 294,968 (621 ) (2,017 ) 292,330 Gross profit 138,008 140,646 Selling, General and administrative expenses** 158,060 (2,154 ) 119 (1,712 ) (508 ) (987 ) (648 ) 152,170 (Loss) from operations (20,052 ) (11,524 ) Interest expense, net 23,395 (40 ) 23,355 Other (income) expense, net (203 ) 281 (306 ) (228 ) (Loss) before Income Taxes (43,244 ) (34,651 ) Interest expense, net 23,395 23,395 Depreciation and amortization 15,860 15,860 EBITDA (3,989 ) 4,604 Adjustments to EBITDA 8,593 (2,154 ) (621 ) 119 (1,712 ) (2,525 ) (987 ) 281 (994 ) — Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,604 $ (2,154 ) $ (621 ) $ 119 $ (1,712 ) $ (2,525 ) $ (987 ) $ 281 $ (994 ) $ 4,604 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA, Continued

(In thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 EBITDA Adjustments March 31, 2021

GAAP

Basis (as

reported) Early lease terminations Net loss on debt repayment (g) Stock-based compensation - employee** Deferred rent (c) Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) Closed store expense (d) COVID - 19 (e) Foreign

currency

loss Other March 31,

2021

Non-GAAP

basis Net sales $ 426,807 $ 426,807 Cost of sales 274,521 (1,382 ) 124 273,263 Gross profit 152,286 153,544 Selling, General and administrative expenses** 149,021 (1,756 ) (1,282 ) (1,526 ) (2,052 ) (1,593 ) (615 ) (1,367 ) 138,831 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations 3,211 (3,211 ) Income from operations 54 14,713 Interest expense, net 17,214 (54 ) 17,160 Other (income) expense, net 427 (226 ) 539 (449 ) 292 (Loss) before income taxes (17,587 ) (2,739 ) Interest expense, net 17,214 17,214 Depreciation and amortization 17,944 17,944 EBITDA 17,571 32,419 Adjustments to EBITDA 14,848 (3,138 ) (226 ) (1,282 ) (1,526 ) (2,052 ) (1,593 ) (615 ) 539 (4,957 ) (0 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 32,419 $ (3,138 ) $ (226 ) $ (1,282 ) $ (1,526 ) $ (2,052 ) $ (1,593 ) $ (615 ) $ 539 $ (4,957 ) $ 32,419 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year.





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(Unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Loss) before income taxes $ (43,244 ) $ (17,587 ) Intangible asset amortization 1,544 2,477 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original

issuance discounts 1,271 863 Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) — 1,936 Goodwill, intangibles and long-lived assets impairment (b) 2,154 — Stock option expense 85 113 Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based 569 817 COVID - 19 (e) — 615 Loss on disposal of assets — 3,211 Inventory disposal reserve 621 764 Adjusted (loss) before income taxes (37,000 ) (6,791 ) Adjusted income tax (benefit) (h) (12,321 ) (1,382 ) Adjusted net (loss) $ (24,679 ) $ (5,409 ) Adjusted net (loss) per common share – diluted $ (0.22 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average number of common shares-diluted 112,407,040 110,917,349

(a) Amounts expensed principally relate to severance due to organizational changes.

(b) In December 2021, the Company announced the closure of a manufacturing facility in New Mexico that ceased operations in February 2022. As a result, the Company recorded related shutdown charges (see Note 3, Disposition of Assets in Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q).

(c) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.

(d) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores in the ordinary course of business.

(e) Represents COVID-19 expenses for employees on temporary furlough for whom the Company provides health benefits; non-payroll expenses including advertising, occupancy and other store expenses.

(f) Costs incurred for early lease terminations and a merchandise transformation project to transition and optimize stores to the reduced SKU assortment levels.

(g) The Company recognized net gain on debt repayment in 2021.

(h) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.



PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED THIRD-PARTY WHOLESALE SALES

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Percent Variance Wholesale third-party sales $ 92,025 $ 93,524 (1.6 )% Third-party sales of divested entities — (13,165 ) Adjusted Wholesale third-party sales $ 92,025 $ 80,360 14.5 %





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Net sales: Wholesale $ 239,680 55.4 % $ 212,137 49.7 % Eliminations (147,655 ) (34.1 ) (118,612 ) (27.8 ) Net wholesale 92,025 21.3 93,525 21.9 Retail 340,951 78.7 333,282 78.1 Total net sales $ 432,976 100.0 % $ 426,807 100.0 %





Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Net Sales Dollars in Thousands Percentage of Net Sales Retail gross profit $ 113,366 33.2 % $ 123,178 37.0 % Wholesale gross profit 24,642 26.8 29,108 31.1 Total gross profit $ 138,008 31.9 % $ 152,286 35.7 %





PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

Three months ended March 31, Last 12 Months 2022 2021 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 759 746 751 New stores opened 2 5 7 Acquired — — 10 Closed (2 ) — (9 ) End of period 759 751 759 Franchise Stores Beginning of period 72 85 82 New stores opened — — — Sold to Party City — — (10 ) Closed (1 ) (3 ) (1 ) End of period 71 82 71 Grand Total 830 833 830





Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 78.6 % 81.5 % Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 31.1 % 33.0 % Three months ended March 31, 2022 2021 Brand comparable sales (c) 2.1 % 35.9 %

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales.



