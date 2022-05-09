The Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market is expected to grow by $ 1.74 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bleached Eucalyptus Kraft Pulp Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483024/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in the use of personal care and hygiene products, rising demand for corrugated packaging, and efficient processing and enhanced product properties.

The bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Tissue paper

• Printing and writing paper

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the focus on forestry and plantation management as one of the prime reasons driving the bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances and short fiber of eucalyptus to reduce costs in pulp production will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market covers the following areas:

• Bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market sizing

• Bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market forecast

• Bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market vendors that include ALTRI SGPS S.A., BillerudKorsnas AB, CMPC SA, Domtar Corp., Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Empresas Copec S.A, ENCE Energia y Celulosa SA, International Paper Co., ITOCHU Corp., Mercer International Inc., Metsa Group, Mondi plc, Oji Holdings Corp., PT. Indah Kiat Pulp and Paper Tbk, Resolute Forest Products Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Stora Enso Oyj, Suzano SA, The Navigator Co. SA, and UPM Kymmene Corp. Also, the bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

