ALSTOM SA: Alstom to supply 130 Coradia Stream trains to SFBW in Germany

Alstom to supply 130 Coradia Stream trains to SFBW in Germany





The order includes 130 Coradia Stream High Capacity electric double-deck trains and their maintenance over 30 years

Alstom meets demand for sustainability, capacity, and comfort in regional transport

With a value of up to 2.5 billion euro, this order is a strong signal for the future of mobility in Germany





9 May 2022 – Alstom, global leader in smart and sustainable mobility, has signed a contract to supply 130 Coradia Stream High Capacity (HC) electric double-deck trains to Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg (SFBW) for the Baden-Württemberg network, in Germany. In addition to the delivery of the trains, Alstom has been contracted to provide full-service maintenance for a period of 30 years to ensure the trains’ seamless availability. Furthermore, the contract reserves an option to order up to 100 additional trains. With a value of almost 2.5 billion euro for the first 130 trains and their maintenance for over 30 years, this is the largest order for Alstom in Germany to date.

“This contract undoubtedly marks a milestone in the cooperation between Alstom and the state of Baden-Württemberg. State-of-the-art trains like our Coradia Stream High Capacity are the best answer to the question of how to meet the growing need for sustainable and future-proof mobility solutions in Germany,” said Müslüm Yakisan, President of Alstom Region DACH. “I am extremely pleased that our high-capacity concept is appealing to SFBW and that Alstom was selected as the preferred partner for the future of mobility in Baden-Württemberg. This decision is proof that our green and digital solutions optimally address today and tomorrow’s needs for regional mobility in Germany.”

“When awarding the contract, we set very high standards for the performance and technology of the vehicles. In terms of passenger comfort, we are setting new standards in regional rail transport that have not yet been achieved in Germany. These trains are sprinters in local transport. We want to attract many additional passengers with these trains,” said Winfried Hermann, Minister of Transport Baden-Württemberg. “Alstom has to ensure seamless operational capability of the trains on a daily basis within the framework of the so-called life cycle model (LCC model). Care was also taken to ensure that, despite very powerful vehicles with a top speed of 200 km/h, we also get very energy-efficient vehicles. Alstom will also be responsible for energy consumption for the duration of the contract.”

“Regarding the vehicle design, we have paid particular attention to passenger comfort. There will be reclining seats, well-designed seating landscapes, areas for people with reduced mobility, as well as an innovative lighting concept and strong Wi-Fi,” adds Volker M. Heepen, Managing Director Landesanstalt Schienenfahrzeuge Baden-Württemberg.

The four-car trains consist of two double-deck control cars and two single-deck middle cars, for a total of 380 seats. They have a length of 106 metres and can operate in multiple traction. The trains are built according to SFBW requirements and contribute to modern transport in the region. Air conditioning, free Wi-Fi, numerous charging options for mobile phones and laptops, as well as reading lamps contribute to a pleasant travel experience.

Additionally, lounge areas, conference and family compartments offer a high level of comfort, whereas multi-purpose compartments offer space for large luggage, prams, and bicycles. Wide single-leaf doors and optimised opening and closing times allow for a quick entry and exit. As for passengers with reduced mobility, they can enjoy the luxury of travelling with the same comfort as other passengers. For example, the doorsills of the vehicles allow step-free access from the standard platform with 760 mm above the top of the rails, and for stations with different platform heights, there are special lifts in the car for passengers in wheelchairs.

The trains are also equipped with modern signalling and automation technology in the scope of the lighthouse project known as "Digital Node Stuttgart" (DKS), Germany’s first digitised railway node. They will start operation in 2025 at the same time as the first two sections of the DKS. The subsequent upgrading of the vehicles to TSI CCS 2022, the future evolution of the European standard for cross-border traffic in the European Economic Area, will be deployed until mid-2027. This will allow all three sections of the DKS to be used.

Alstom has already been awarded the retrofitting contract for the existing SFBW Talent 3 and Flirt 3 vehicle fleets. The new Coradia Stream High Capacity trains will also be equipped with the European Train Control System (ETCS) level 2 and 3, as well as vehicle devices for Automatic Train Operation (ATO) at Grade of Automation (GoA) 2. This will be the first time in Germany that newly built vehicles will be equipped with a Train Integrity Monitoring System (TIMS) and ETCS Level 3 and, in partial stages, the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS). This allows tighter, denser and more energy-saving driving through digitally predictive signalling and driving commands. It increases the efficiency and reliability of regional transport, especially on highly frequented lines. With a smoother rail service overall, passengers can look forward to more frequent and safe connections. In this way, Alstom combines sustainability, capacity and comfort with the Coradia Stream High Capacity and thus contributes to making regional transport greener, smarter, and more comfortable in the long term.

Coradia Stream is a state-of-the-art, low-floor, high-performance electric multiple unit (EMU), with a maximum speed of up to 200 km/h that offers a modular design, allowing operators to choose their best configuration and interior. Developed for the European market, Coradia Stream can operate on all the main European power supply systems. In total, over 730 trains based on the Coradia Stream train family have been ordered in Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, and Spain, ensuring a well-proven product. The train family also offers emission-free traction solutions such as battery or hydrogen for non-electrified lines.

