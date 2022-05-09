Kandi Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Revenue of $24.9 million, up nearly 56% year-over-year
- Off-road vehicles and lithium-ion cells were primary revenue contributors
- Quarter-end cash balance1 of $229.2 million

JINHUA, China, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenues increased by 55.8% to $24.9 million, from $16.0 million in the same period of 2021.

  • EV parts sales were $3.7 million, compared to $6.4 million in the same period of 2021.

  • EV products sales increased by 179.8% to $0.3 million, compared to $0.1 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Off-road vehicles sales increased by 90.7% to $10.7 million, compared to $5.6 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $2.1 million, compared with $3.9 million in the same period of 2021.

  • Lithium-ion cells sales were $8.0 million. There were no comparable sales for the same period of 2021 since Jiangxi Huiyi New Energy CO., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Huiyi”), the entity that manufactures Lithium-ion cells, was acquired by the Company in October 2021.

  • Gross margin was 9.6%, compared to 27.3% for the same period of 2021.

  • Net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.02 loss per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.08 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2021.

  • As of March 31, 2022, working capital was $276.4 million; cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and certificate of deposit totaled $229.2 million.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “We kicked off 2022 with solid revenue growth. One highlight was our all-electric off-road vehicles, which we developed last year in response to the growing demand we observed. Our team made substantial progress in the quarter. In February 2022, we established Hainan Kandi Holding New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Hainan province (“Hainan Kandi Holding”), which produces ‘crossover’ electric golf carts (“golf carts”). On February 22, 2022, SC Autosports and Coleman Powersports Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) regarding the sales of $29 million (equivalent to 5,000 units) golf carts. In addition, on March 3, 2022, SC Autosports signed a sales MOU of $39 million (equivalent to 5,000 units) luxury golf carts with more than twenty dealers. Hainan Kandi Holding is already manufacturing the vehicles. By the end of April, a total of 778 units were shipped from Hainan province to SC Autosports. We are planning to deliver another 2,000 units in May this year.”

Hu continued, “Lithium-ion battery cells also contributed meaningfully to revenue. This is the principal product of Jiangxi Huiyi, the leading battery manufacturer that we acquired last fall. That acquisition is making an immediate revenue contribution from production of batteries, strengthening our battery business. Also, it boosts our capability of integrating the supply chain of battery-powered vehicle products, which can be leveraged to generate substantial growth in the electric off-road vehicles and other battery-powered vehicle products.”

Q1 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

 Q1 2022Q1 2021Y-o-Y%
Net Revenues$24.9$16.055.8%
Gross Profit$2.4$4.4-45.2%
Gross Margin%9.6%27.3%-

Net revenues of $24.9 million in the first quarter 2022 increased 55.8% from the same period of 2021. Revenue growth was primarily due to higher sales of off-road vehicles and the addition of lithium-ion cell sales, which were generated from the Jiangxi Huiyi acquisition in October 2021. Gross margin declined due to a mix shift to lower margin products such as the lithium-ion cells. Furthermore, margin was impacted by the introduction of the new off-road vehicles into the US market, where value pricing was used to promote sales.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

 Q1 2022Q1 2021Y-o-Y%
Operating Expenses($8.1)($27.2)-70.3%
Loss from Operations($5.7)($22.8)-75.0%
Operating Margin%-22.9%-143.0%-

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $8.1 million, compared with $27.2 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower R&D expense, as the Company’s R&D expenditure for new products was largely incurred in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

 Q1 2022Q1 2021Y-o-Y%
Net Loss($1.6)($6.4)-74.7%
Net Loss per Share, Basic and Diluted($0.02)($0.08)-

Net loss of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 compares to a net loss of $6.4 million for the same period of 2021, with the decrease primarily coming from lower R&D expense.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Monday, May 9, 2022. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:
• Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982
• International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780
• Webcast and replay: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=sMgsHhtu

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

- Tables Below -


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

  March 31,
2022		  December 31,
2021		 
  (Unaudited)    
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $99,997,938  $129,223,443 
Restricted cash  58,222,796   39,452,564 
Certificate of deposit  70,957,772   55,041,832 
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,065,854 and $3,053,277 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively)  40,262,353   52,896,305 
Inventories  30,958,762   33,171,973 
Notes receivable  837,302   323,128 
Other receivables  8,798,534   8,901,109 
Prepayments and prepaid expense  17,275,378   17,657,326 
Advances to suppliers  4,998,703   5,940,456 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS  332,309,538   342,608,136 
         
NON-CURRENT ASSETS        
Property, plant and equipment, net  110,004,425   111,577,411 
Intangible assets, net  12,770,134   13,249,079 
Land use rights, net  3,235,497   3,250,336 
Construction in progress  326,641   79,317 
Deferred tax assets  2,219,297   2,219,297 
Long-term investment  157,684   157,262 
Goodwill  36,109,089   36,027,425 
Other long-term assets  11,898,416   10,992,009 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS  176,721,183   177,552,136 
         
TOTAL ASSETS $509,030,721  $520,160,272 
         
CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Accounts payable $27,966,224  $36,677,802 
Other payables and accrued expenses  7,747,034   9,676,973 
Short-term loans  1,450,000   950,000 
Notes payable  10,548,203   8,198,193 
Income tax payable  1,512,342   1,620,827 
Other current liabilities  6,726,257   7,038,895 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES  55,950,060   64,162,690 
         
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES        
Long-term loans  2,210,589   2,210,589 
Deferred taxes liability  2,460,141   2,460,141 
Contingent consideration liability  5,122,000   7,812,000 
Other long-term liabilities  989,018   314,525 
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES  10,781,748   12,797,255 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES  66,731,808   76,959,945 
         
STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY        
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,410,130 and 77,385,130 shares issued and 76,271,345 and 76,705,381 outstanding at March 31,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively  77,410   77,385 
Less: Treasury stock (1,138,785 shares with average price of $3.48 and 679,749 shares with average price of $3.52 at March 31,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively )  (3,962,527)  (2,392,203)
Additional paid-in capital  449,559,150   449,479,461 
Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at March 31,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively)  (5,832,158)  (4,216,102)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  1,261,597   251,786 
TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  441,103,472   443,200,327 
         
Non-controlling interests  1,195,441   - 
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  442,298,913   443,200,327 
         
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $509,030,721  $520,160,272 


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31,
2022		  March 31,
2021		 
       
REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $24,891,404  $15,976,170 
REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET  -   1,584 
         
REVENUES, NET  24,891,404   15,977,754 
         
COST OF GOODS SOLD  (22,504,241)  (11,623,403)
         
GROSS PROFIT  2,387,163   4,354,351 
         
OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE):        
Research and development  (1,140,586)  (21,624,597)
Selling and marketing  (1,193,699)  (1,146,866)
General and administrative  (5,756,531)  (4,430,123)
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE  (8,090,816)  (27,201,586)
         
EXPENSE FROM OPERATIONS  (5,703,653)  (22,847,235)
         
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE):        
Interest income  1,222,304   528,592 
Interest expense  (148,144)  (126,348)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  2,690,000   357,000 
Government grants  244,098   234,793 
Gain from sale of equity in the Former Affiliate Company  -   17,700,260 
Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company  -   (2,579,497)
Other income, net  43,782   498,901 
TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET  4,052,040   16,613,701 
         
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES  (1,651,613)  (6,233,534)
         
INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE)  32,600   (169,186)
         
NET LOSS  (1,619,013)  (6,402,720)
         
LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS  2,957   - 
         
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS  (1,616,056)  (6,402,720)
         
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)        
Foreign currency translation adjustment  1,009,811   (1,176,013)
         
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $(609,202) $(7,578,733)
         
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED  76,289,846   75,383,777 
         
NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $(0.02) $(0.08)


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(UNAUDITED)

  Number of Outstanding
Shares		  Common Stock  Treasury Stock  Additional
Paid-in
Capital		  Accumulated Deficit  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive Loss		  Non-controlling interests  Total 
Balance, December 31, 2020  75,377,555  $75,377  $-  $439,549,338  $(27,079,900) $(8,778,151) $-  $403,766,664 
Stock issuance and award  10,000   10   -   22,290   -   -   -   22,300 
Net loss  -   -   -   -   (6,402,720)  -   -   (6,402,720)
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   (1,176,013)  -   (1,176,013)
Reversal of reduction in the Former Affiliate Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400)  -   -   -   2,771,652   -   -   -   2,771,652 
Balance, March 31, 2021  75,387,555  $75,387  $-  $442,343,280  $(33,482,620) $(9,954,164) $-  $398,981,883 


  Number of Outstanding
Shares		  Common Stock  Treasury Stock  Additional
Paid-in Capital		  Accumulated
Earning (Deficit)		  Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive Income		  Non-controlling interests  Total 
Balance, December 31, 2021  77,385,130  $77,385  $(2,392,203) $449,479,461  $(4,216,102) $251,786  $-  $443,200,327 
Stock issuance and award  25,000   25   -   92,925   -   -   -   92,950 
Stock buyback          (1,570,324)  (13,236)              (1,583,560)
Capital contribution from shareholder  -   -   -   -   -   -   1,198,398   1,198,398 
Net loss  -   -   -   -   (1,616,056)  -   (2,957)  (1,619,013)
Foreign currency translation  -   -   -   -   -   1,009,811   -   1,009,811 
                                 
                                 
Balance, March 31, 2022  77,410,130  $77,410  $(3,962,527) $449,559,150  $(5,832,158) $1,261,597  $1,195,441  $442,298,913 


KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(UNAUDITED)

  Three Months Ended 
  March 31,
2022		  March 31,
2021		 
       
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:      
Net loss $(1,619,013) $(6,402,720)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities        
Depreciation and amortization  3,294,499   2,212,965 
Provision (reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts  4,389   - 
Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company  -   2,579,497 
Loss from equity sale in the Former Affiliate Company  -   (17,700,260)
Change in fair value of contingent consideration  (2,690,000)  (357,000)
Stock based compensation expense  22,925   22,925 
         
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
         
Accounts receivable  5,197,268   8,916,548 
Notes receivable  1,965,596   - 
Inventories  2,498,914   (864,177)
Other receivables and other assets  (790,486)  (13,058,262)
Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses  1,425,684   18,807,547 
         
Increase (Decrease) In:        
Accounts payable  3,088,095   (340,133)
Other payables and accrued liabilities  (1,688,414)  107,011 
Notes payable  (4,401,457)  - 
Income tax payable  (119,559)  58,779 
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $6,188,441  $(6,017,280)
         
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:        
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net  (709,881)  (5,866,207)
Payment for construction in progress  (246,971)  (4,339,770)
Repayment from (loan to) third party  -   13,113,237 
Certificate of deposit  (15,759,448)  (15,427,337)
Proceeds from sales of equity in the Former Affiliate Company  -   23,758,099 
Long-term Investment  -   (107,991)
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $(16,716,300) $11,130,031 
         
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:        
 Proceeds from short-term loans  500,000   - 
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder  803,732   - 
Purchase of treasury stock  (1,583,561)  - 
Net cash used in financing activities $(279,829) $- 
         
NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $(10,807,688) $5,112,751 
Effect of exchange rate changes $352,415  $(438,313)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $168,676,007  $142,520,635 
         
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $158,220,734  $147,195,073 
-CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD  99,997,938   146,714,469 
-RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD  58,222,796   480,604 
         
SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION        
Income taxes paid $5,496   110,407 
Interest paid $37,116   - 
         
SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES:        
Reversal of decrease in investment in the Former Affiliate Company due to change in its equity (net of tax effect of $491,400)  -   2,807,696 
Increase of other receivable for equity transfer payment of the Former Affiliate Company  -   23,758,099 
Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories and fix assets  393,986   - 

