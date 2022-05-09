Kandi Technologies Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

- Revenue of $24.9 million, up nearly 56% year-over-year

- Off-road vehicles and lithium-ion cells were primary revenue contributors

- Quarter-end cash balance1 of $229.2 million

JINHUA, China, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “Kandi”) (NASDAQ GS: KNDI), today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

First Quarter Highlights

Total revenues increased by 55.8% to $24.9 million, from $16.0 million in the same period of 2021.





EV parts sales were $3.7 million, compared to $6.4 million in the same period of 2021.





EV products sales increased by 179.8% to $0.3 million, compared to $0.1 million in the same period of 2021.





Off-road vehicles sales increased by 90.7% to $10.7 million, compared to $5.6 million in the same period of 2021.





Electric Scooters, Electric Self-Balancing Scooters and associated parts sales were $2.1 million, compared with $3.9 million in the same period of 2021.





Lithium-ion cells sales were $8.0 million. There were no comparable sales for the same period of 2021 since Jiangxi Huiyi New Energy CO., Ltd. (“Jiangxi Huiyi”), the entity that manufactures Lithium-ion cells, was acquired by the Company in October 2021.





Gross margin was 9.6%, compared to 27.3% for the same period of 2021.





Net loss was $1.6 million, or $0.02 loss per fully diluted share, compared to a net loss of $6.4 million, or $0.08 loss per fully diluted share for the same period of 2021.





As of March 31, 2022, working capital was $276.4 million; cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and certificate of deposit totaled $229.2 million.



Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and CEO of Kandi commented, “We kicked off 2022 with solid revenue growth. One highlight was our all-electric off-road vehicles, which we developed last year in response to the growing demand we observed. Our team made substantial progress in the quarter. In February 2022, we established Hainan Kandi Holding New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. in Hainan province (“Hainan Kandi Holding”), which produces ‘crossover’ electric golf carts (“golf carts”). On February 22, 2022, SC Autosports and Coleman Powersports Inc. signed a memorandum of understanding (“MOU”) regarding the sales of $29 million (equivalent to 5,000 units) golf carts. In addition, on March 3, 2022, SC Autosports signed a sales MOU of $39 million (equivalent to 5,000 units) luxury golf carts with more than twenty dealers. Hainan Kandi Holding is already manufacturing the vehicles. By the end of April, a total of 778 units were shipped from Hainan province to SC Autosports. We are planning to deliver another 2,000 units in May this year.”

Hu continued, “Lithium-ion battery cells also contributed meaningfully to revenue. This is the principal product of Jiangxi Huiyi, the leading battery manufacturer that we acquired last fall. That acquisition is making an immediate revenue contribution from production of batteries, strengthening our battery business. Also, it boosts our capability of integrating the supply chain of battery-powered vehicle products, which can be leveraged to generate substantial growth in the electric off-road vehicles and other battery-powered vehicle products.”

Q1 2022 Financial Results

Net Revenues and Gross Profit (in USD millions)

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Y-o-Y% Net Revenues $24.9 $16.0 55.8% Gross Profit $2.4 $4.4 -45.2% Gross Margin% 9.6% 27.3% -

Net revenues of $24.9 million in the first quarter 2022 increased 55.8% from the same period of 2021. Revenue growth was primarily due to higher sales of off-road vehicles and the addition of lithium-ion cell sales, which were generated from the Jiangxi Huiyi acquisition in October 2021. Gross margin declined due to a mix shift to lower margin products such as the lithium-ion cells. Furthermore, margin was impacted by the introduction of the new off-road vehicles into the US market, where value pricing was used to promote sales.

Operating Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Y-o-Y% Operating Expenses ($8.1) ($27.2) -70.3% Loss from Operations ($5.7) ($22.8) -75.0% Operating Margin% -22.9% -143.0% -

Total operating expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $8.1 million, compared with $27.2 million for the same period of 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower R&D expense, as the Company’s R&D expenditure for new products was largely incurred in the first quarter of 2021.

Net Income/Loss (in USD millions)

Q1 2022 Q1 2021 Y-o-Y% Net Loss ($1.6) ($6.4) -74.7% Net Loss per Share, Basic and Diluted ($0.02) ($0.08) -

Net loss of $1.6 million in the first quarter of 2022 compares to a net loss of $6.4 million for the same period of 2021, with the decrease primarily coming from lower R&D expense.

First Quarter 2022 Conference Call Details

The Company has scheduled a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time) on Monday, May 9, 2022. Management will deliver prepared remarks to be followed by a question-and-answer session.

The dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

• Toll-free dial-in number: +1-877-407-3982

• International dial-in number: + 1-201-493-6780

• Webcast and replay: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=sMgsHhtu

The live audio webcast of the call can also be accessed by visiting Kandi's Investor Relations page on the Company's website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the Company's website following the live call.

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Technologies Group Co., Ltd. (“Zhejiang Kandi Technologies”), formerly, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, and SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States, and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Kandi America Investment, LLC. Zhejiang Kandi Technologies has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Ms. Kewa Luo

+1 (212) 551-3610

IR@kandigroup.com

The Blueshirt Group

Mr. Gary Dvorchak, CFA

gary@blueshirtgroup.com

KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (Unaudited) Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,997,938 $ 129,223,443 Restricted cash 58,222,796 39,452,564 Certificate of deposit 70,957,772 55,041,832 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $3,065,854 and $3,053,277 as of March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively) 40,262,353 52,896,305 Inventories 30,958,762 33,171,973 Notes receivable 837,302 323,128 Other receivables 8,798,534 8,901,109 Prepayments and prepaid expense 17,275,378 17,657,326 Advances to suppliers 4,998,703 5,940,456 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 332,309,538 342,608,136 NON-CURRENT ASSETS Property, plant and equipment, net 110,004,425 111,577,411 Intangible assets, net 12,770,134 13,249,079 Land use rights, net 3,235,497 3,250,336 Construction in progress 326,641 79,317 Deferred tax assets 2,219,297 2,219,297 Long-term investment 157,684 157,262 Goodwill 36,109,089 36,027,425 Other long-term assets 11,898,416 10,992,009 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 176,721,183 177,552,136 TOTAL ASSETS $ 509,030,721 $ 520,160,272 CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 27,966,224 $ 36,677,802 Other payables and accrued expenses 7,747,034 9,676,973 Short-term loans 1,450,000 950,000 Notes payable 10,548,203 8,198,193 Income tax payable 1,512,342 1,620,827 Other current liabilities 6,726,257 7,038,895 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 55,950,060 64,162,690 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES Long-term loans 2,210,589 2,210,589 Deferred taxes liability 2,460,141 2,460,141 Contingent consideration liability 5,122,000 7,812,000 Other long-term liabilities 989,018 314,525 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 10,781,748 12,797,255 TOTAL LIABILITIES 66,731,808 76,959,945 STOCKHOLDER’S EQUITY Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 77,410,130 and 77,385,130 shares issued and 76,271,345 and 76,705,381 outstanding at March 31,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively 77,410 77,385 Less: Treasury stock (1,138,785 shares with average price of $3.48 and 679,749 shares with average price of $3.52 at March 31,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively ) (3,962,527 ) (2,392,203 ) Additional paid-in capital 449,559,150 449,479,461 Accumulated deficit (the restricted portion is $4,422,033 and $4,422,033 at March 31,2022 and December 31,2021, respectively) (5,832,158 ) (4,216,102 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss 1,261,597 251,786 TOTAL KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 441,103,472 443,200,327 Non-controlling interests 1,195,441 - TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY 442,298,913 443,200,327 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 509,030,721 $ 520,160,272



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 REVENUES FROM UNRELATED PARTIES, NET $ 24,891,404 $ 15,976,170 REVENUES FROM THE FORMER AFFILIATE COMPANY AND RELATED PARTIES, NET - 1,584 REVENUES, NET 24,891,404 15,977,754 COST OF GOODS SOLD (22,504,241 ) (11,623,403 ) GROSS PROFIT 2,387,163 4,354,351 OPERATING INCOME (EXPENSE): Research and development (1,140,586 ) (21,624,597 ) Selling and marketing (1,193,699 ) (1,146,866 ) General and administrative (5,756,531 ) (4,430,123 ) TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSE (8,090,816 ) (27,201,586 ) EXPENSE FROM OPERATIONS (5,703,653 ) (22,847,235 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE): Interest income 1,222,304 528,592 Interest expense (148,144 ) (126,348 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration 2,690,000 357,000 Government grants 244,098 234,793 Gain from sale of equity in the Former Affiliate Company - 17,700,260 Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company - (2,579,497 ) Other income, net 43,782 498,901 TOTAL OTHER INCOME , NET 4,052,040 16,613,701 LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (1,651,613 ) (6,233,534 ) INCOME TAX BENEFIT (EXPENSE) 32,600 (169,186 ) NET LOSS (1,619,013 ) (6,402,720 ) LESS: NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 2,957 - NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. STOCKHOLDERS (1,616,056 ) (6,402,720 ) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) Foreign currency translation adjustment 1,009,811 (1,176,013 ) COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) $ (609,202 ) $ (7,578,733 ) WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING BASIC AND DILUTED 76,289,846 75,383,777 NET LOSS PER SHARE, BASIC AND DILUTED $ (0.02 ) $ (0.08 )



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

(UNAUDITED)

Number of Outstanding

Shares Common Stock Treasury Stock Additional

Paid-in

Capital Accumulated Deficit Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Loss Non-controlling interests Total Balance, December 31, 2020 75,377,555 $ 75,377 $ - $ 439,549,338 $ (27,079,900 ) $ (8,778,151 ) $ - $ 403,766,664 Stock issuance and award 10,000 10 - 22,290 - - - 22,300 Net loss - - - - (6,402,720 ) - - (6,402,720 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - (1,176,013 ) - (1,176,013 ) Reversal of reduction in the Former Affiliate Company’s equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) - - - 2,771,652 - - - 2,771,652 Balance, March 31, 2021 75,387,555 $ 75,387 $ - $ 442,343,280 $ (33,482,620 ) $ (9,954,164 ) $ - $ 398,981,883





Number of Outstanding

Shares Common Stock Treasury Stock Additional

Paid-in Capital Accumulated

Earning (Deficit) Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive Income Non-controlling interests Total Balance, December 31, 2021 77,385,130 $ 77,385 $ (2,392,203 ) $ 449,479,461 $ (4,216,102 ) $ 251,786 $ - $ 443,200,327 Stock issuance and award 25,000 25 - 92,925 - - - 92,950 Stock buyback (1,570,324 ) (13,236 ) (1,583,560 ) Capital contribution from shareholder - - - - - - 1,198,398 1,198,398 Net loss - - - - (1,616,056 ) - (2,957 ) (1,619,013 ) Foreign currency translation - - - - - 1,009,811 - 1,009,811 Balance, March 31, 2022 77,410,130 $ 77,410 $ (3,962,527 ) $ 449,559,150 $ (5,832,158 ) $ 1,261,597 $ 1,195,441 $ 442,298,913



KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC.

AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 March 31,

2021 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss $ (1,619,013 ) $ (6,402,720 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 3,294,499 2,212,965 Provision (reversal) of allowance for doubtful accounts 4,389 - Share of loss after tax of the Former Affiliate Company - 2,579,497 Loss from equity sale in the Former Affiliate Company - (17,700,260 ) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (2,690,000 ) (357,000 ) Stock based compensation expense 22,925 22,925 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 5,197,268 8,916,548 Notes receivable 1,965,596 - Inventories 2,498,914 (864,177 ) Other receivables and other assets (790,486 ) (13,058,262 ) Advances to supplier and prepayments and prepaid expenses 1,425,684 18,807,547 Increase (Decrease) In: Accounts payable 3,088,095 (340,133 ) Other payables and accrued liabilities (1,688,414 ) 107,011 Notes payable (4,401,457 ) - Income tax payable (119,559 ) 58,779 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 6,188,441 $ (6,017,280 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net (709,881 ) (5,866,207 ) Payment for construction in progress (246,971 ) (4,339,770 ) Repayment from (loan to) third party - 13,113,237 Certificate of deposit (15,759,448 ) (15,427,337 ) Proceeds from sales of equity in the Former Affiliate Company - 23,758,099 Long-term Investment - (107,991 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (16,716,300 ) $ 11,130,031 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from short-term loans 500,000 - Contribution from non-controlling shareholder 803,732 - Purchase of treasury stock (1,583,561 ) - Net cash used in financing activities $ (279,829 ) $ - NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH $ (10,807,688 ) $ 5,112,751 Effect of exchange rate changes $ 352,415 $ (438,313 ) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF YEAR $ 168,676,007 $ 142,520,635 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 158,220,734 $ 147,195,073 -CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 99,997,938 146,714,469 -RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD 58,222,796 480,604 SUPPLEMENTARY CASH FLOW INFORMATION Income taxes paid $ 5,496 110,407 Interest paid $ 37,116 - SUPPLEMENTAL NON-CASH DISCLOSURES: Reversal of decrease in investment in the Former Affiliate Company due to change in its equity (net of tax effect of $491,400) - 2,807,696 Increase of other receivable for equity transfer payment of the Former Affiliate Company - 23,758,099 Contribution from non-controlling shareholder by inventories and fix assets 393,986 -

_______________________



1 Includes cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and certificate of deposit.