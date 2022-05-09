Motoring Insurance Specialist on the Importance of Protective Clothing for Motorcyclists

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcycle and comprehensive car insurance specialist eric Insurance has highlighted some alarming statistics on the risks motorcyclists face on a daily basis. In Victoria, motorcycles make up just 4% of registered vehicles however riders account for 17% of the deaths and serious injuries on and off the road.

When an incident occurs, riders are particularly susceptible to impacts from contact with the road, another vehicle, roadside objects, or even their own bike, as well as abrasions from sliding along the ground.

Although it is not possible to eliminate the risks, eric Insurance suggests that there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of severe injury in the case of an incident. Key among these is adopting the mantra of "all the gear, all the time"; this means always wearing quality protective clothing, whether riders are off for a quick trip down the road or a longer tour on the weekend.

Eric Insurance also suggests that riders visit the Motorcycle Clothing Assessment Program (MOTOCAP) website. MOTOCAP is a rating system for motorcycle protective clothing that evaluates jackets, pants, gloves, and other riding equipment using rigorous methods, enabling riders to choose the best protective gear.

For people buying their first bike, eric Insurance thinks that riders should factor in the cost of quality protective clothing, as this can cost thousands of dollars. Given the high price of riding gear, riders should consider an insurance policy that also covers their protective gear, not just their bike.

The good news is that eric Insurance comprehensive motorcycle insurance policies covers riding gear if it is lost or damaged in a covered event. Subject to terms and conditions, eric Insurance either replaces the item if it is less than two years old or reimburses the current market value for items between two and ten years old.

To find out more about the best car insurance and motorbike insurance experts, including applying for comprehensive motorcycle or car insurance online, contact eric Insurance.

Disclaimer: This article may contain general financial product advice that does not take into account your personal financial circumstance. Make sure you read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) and Target Market Determination (TMD) before making any decisions about your insurance. For more information, call 1800 999 977.

