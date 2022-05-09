GIMME Beauty Launches New Claw Clip, Bobby Pin Line at Ulta Beauty

SALT LAKE CITY, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GIMME Beauty, a health and beauty company committed to designing innovative hair solutions, is pleased to share the continuation of its ongoing partnership with Ulta Beauty. Now, 700 Ulta Beauty locations nationwide will sell its new claw clip and bobby pin line in addition to the products that are already available for purchase at the beauty retailer.

As GIMME Beauty maintains its mission to eliminate bad hair days, its new products complement all hair types, including fine, medium and thick hair. The new claw clips come in a variety of colors and shapes and feature a unique, patented technology that provides just the right amount of pressure to stay secure and comfortable all day.

GIMME bobby pins stay in place all day and come in variations for fine, medium and thick hair, allowing anyone to find their perfect fit. The bobby pins provide a firm and comfortable hold all day long thanks to their double-bar design, thicker metal, and textured inside for extra grip.

"At GIMME Beauty, we're committed to creating unique solutions that are just right for each individual," said Jeff Durham, CEO. "We understand the need to specialize our products to cater to all hair types and avoid a cookie-cutter approach that one size fits all. We want women to feel confident and are here to support them with our products."

GIMME Beauty is a family-owned company whose community is at the heart of its mission. GIMME celebrates individual beauty, helping people elevate themselves and their confidence with high-quality, innovative products that eliminate bad hair days. GIMME accessories are the second best-selling accessories at Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the United States, and are available at more than 20,000 retail stores in the U.S.

GIMME's products are available for purchase online at Ulta through the following link.

To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.



About GIMME Beauty

GIMME Beauty's vision is to design innovative hair solutions that disrupt the status quo of the health and beauty hair care category. The company's products rank among the industry's fastest-growth items, according to Nielsen Market Data. Since launching in 2006, GIMME has become a national brand available at more than 20,000 stores across the U.S. Follow GIMME on Instagram or Facebook to learn about its latest collections. To learn more about GIMME Beauty, visit www.gimmebeauty.com.

