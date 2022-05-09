New York, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Sorter Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Platform, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06273367/?utm_source=GNW

Agricultural seeds, coffee, fruit, cereals, confectionery, nuts, meat, and seafood, as well as recycling materials such as plastic, metal, organic waste, and paper; and mining materials including precious metals and industrial minerals are all sorted using the optical sorter. An optical sorter has a number of advantages, including increased productivity, the production of high-quality commodities, and lower labor expenses.



The feed system, image processing unit, optical system, and separation system unit are the major components of an optical sorter. In order to disperse the material into a single layer, the feed system is commonly used to feed the high-speed conveyor belt. To detect the substance, it is accelerated and examined by numerous cameras or sensors. Some of the light is absorbed by the materials on the belt as the material passes under the light, while other light waves are reflected. A number of camera lenses pointing towards the conveyor belt capture the reflected light waves. The spectrometer reads each material’s unique light wave, which is used to distinguish between distinct types of materials. Once the material has been detected, it is evacuated in one of two ways, upward or downward. Optical sorting can be used to distinguish and separate a variety of materials, such as timber, plastics, and glass. Various companies are currently improving lenses and cameras, as well as developing systems that are better and faster at picking and retrieving materials.



The most important element fueling the growth of the optical sorter market is increased food safety and security concerns. As consumers expect higher levels of product quality, there is a demand for improved sort performance in order to detect minor and subtler flaws. There is rigorous regulation stating that all food makers are concerned for the security and safety of their products and due to this, food cannot be dangerous or harmful to the health of customers.



One of the driving reasons for the optical sorting market is automating and managing processes so that it consistently delivers the appropriate product grade at the highest return. Automatic quality control inspection is a tireless, consistent, objective, and quick means of achieving immediate superior results. It also enables the collection of useful statistical data and the documentation of the quality process. The utilization of a sophisticated optical sorter system for quality control saves waste and boosts profit.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 outbreak caused a significant downfall to various economies all over the world. The outbreak of the novel coronavirus slowed down numerous businesses globally. In addition, due to the rapid spread of the infection, governments all over the world were forced to impose countrywide lockdowns. Owing to the travel restrictions under the lockdown, the supply chain of various goods, as well as intermediate goods, was significantly disrupted. Moreover, the lockdown also caused a considerable hindrance to various manufacturing facilities worldwide. Due to this, world economy was majorly disrupted. The closure of manufacturing units caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has been a major setback for countries with export-oriented economies.



Market Growth Factors



The growing trend of automation



In the modern era, the trend of automation is rapidly increasing. In addition, with the help of optical sorting technology, companies can enhance their performance by eliminating errors and increasing efficiency by using automation. Several sectors are focusing on automation to speed up operations along with maintaining the quality of final products. Growing automation in main optical sorter target industries, such as recycling, food, and mining, is considered as a favorable indicator for the growth of the market. Innovative and clever technologies have been leveraged to manage and minimize specific waste, like food and plastic waste, in recent years. Many food processing procedures require automated sorting, and the demand for this technology is growing in order to ensure consistent product quality as well as traceability of all foreign materials.



The advent of advanced detection technologies



Optical sorters may now improve product quality, increase yield, and better understand parts of processing processes due to the recent improvements in sensing technology and intelligent software. Despite these developments, producers still face a number of problems, the most significant of which is the complexity of operating optical sorters. To address these issues, new software is focusing on user-friendly systems that provide processors the ability to set rejection requirements. Optical machines are growing easier to use as well as becoming more intelligent. Advanced statistics, as well as data analysis tools, are widely available for monitoring optical sorter performance parameters.



Market Restraining Factors



The high initial cost of the product



Optical sorting equipment is expensive because it employs modern technologies. Although optical sorters offer numerous benefits, their upfront cost may prevent certain potential end-users with tight budgets from adopting these devices. The cost of ancillary equipment such as compressed air, dust removal, and washing systems, as well as the cost of additional sizing and crushing equipment, and the cost of optional equipment, including conveyors to feeders, containers, sorting crates, and conveyors from channel to collecting containers, is included in the capital investment for the installation of optical sorters. It also includes the total cost of the system’s installation. Moreover, the maintenance cost of the product is also high due to the highly expensive products that are comprised in the machine.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food, Recycling, and Mining. In 2020, the food segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the optical sorter market. The increased demand for quality-rich food items delivered in shorter time frames, as well as increasing automation, are driving this segment of the market. Food products are considered as essential items, and due to the supply chains disruption by COVID-19, food companies are eager to implement automation across their food processing procedures in order to meet stringent quality standards and government regulations. It would have an impact on food processing equipment investments, such as optical sorters. Additionally, the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a rising demand for hygienic and disinfected food, as well as frozen veggies.



Platform Outlook



Based on Platform, the market is segmented into Belt, Lane, Hybrid, and Freefall. In 2020, the hybrid segment registered a promising revenue share of the optical sorter market. The increasing growth of this segment is owing to the significant number of advancements that are being introduced across the hybrid optical sorter devices. A new hybrid flow-based digital and droplet microfluidic device with incorporated optical detection as well as electroporation features has been developed. Unlike traditional microtiter plate-based reactions, the droplet/digital optofluidic platform allows totally automated genetic engineering procedures with significantly fewer reagents, making it ideal for applications needing high-throughput screening and reactions.



Type Outlook



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Cameras, Lasers, Hyperspectral cameras & Combined Sorters, NIR (near-infrared) and Others. In 2020, the cameras segment acquired the largest revenue share of the optical sorter market. Camera-based optical sorting devices are widely being employed in various industries due to their increased precision and the ability to detect minor to major defects in products. This technology is increasingly being utilized in industries such as food and recycling. In the quick-frozen fruit and vegetable processing business, camera sorting equipment are the most appropriate and cost-efficient optical food sorting equipment. In addition, the RGB full-color series cameras are well-suited to multi-color applications or slight shade fluctuations. Therefore, the growth of camera-based optical sorter machines is constantly increasing.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America garnered the largest revenue share of the optical sorter market. Factors including rising population, technological breakthroughs, growing industries, strong industrial sectors, and overall increased demand for automation are all contributed to the growth of this regional market. Automated sorting is a critical technology for several food processing companies in North America. Another element fueling this market’s growth is the existence of strong food safety laws. Recycling is another important application in this region, owing to the US’s emphasis on waste management. The prevailing well-established infrastructure for mining applications in the region also contributes to the market’s growth in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Buhler Group, Tomra Systems ASA, Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology, Inc., Allgaier Werke GmbH, Key Technology, Inc. (Duravant LLC), Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co., Ltd., STEINERT GmbH, Sesotec GmbH, CP Global, and Satake USA, Inc. (Satake Corporation).



Strategies Deployed in Optical Sorter Market



Sep-2021: Key Technology launched VERYX 2.0, digital sorters at Pack Expo Las Vegas. This product can deliver minimum operating costs, defect removal to optimize product quality and maximize yield, enhance the certainty of foreign material, and easy to access technology. Moreover, this product features enhanced laser scanner technology, high-performance sorting of food products, next-generation LED illumination, a new mechanical layout, and new powerful software-driven by artificial intelligence.



Jul-2021: Satake Australia signed a non-exclusive agency agreement with Centreline Technologies, a specialized company that offers planning, design, and manufacturing of equipment and systems for food and pharmaceutical. Through this partnership, Satake would extend its support and offer to the consumer with skilled technical teams of Satake as well as Centreline Engineering.



Jun-2021: Bühler introduced Sortex A Glow Vision, an optical sorting solution. Through this launch, the company focused on providing a one-machine solution and its host of complex aspects and advantages including an accurate highly double-sided cameras, flexible chute configuration, and custom-built inspection system. Moreover, With the increasing demand for food packaging and bottle-to-bottle applications, the global plastic market would witness pure and premium products with the help of Sortex A GlowVision.



Jun-2021: Satake launched the NIRAMI series, its largest and latest optical sorter in size and capacity. The product is manufactured to skillfully arrange seeds, pulses, grains, and many other products. Additionally, it provides flexible configurations and extra-wide chutes offering a large variety of processing and applications capacities along with multiple sizes.



Feb-2021: Satake introduced Beltuza Spectra, its latest optical sorter. The product accurately categorizes high-quality unhealthy products such as tree nuts with internal insect damage. Additionally, Beltuza Spectra uses a patented AI and sorting algorithm along with X-ray data, infra-red, and visuals.



Dec-2020: TOMRA introduced TOMRA 5C, a groundbreaking optical food sorting system. TOMRA 5C is a dried and nut processing system, developed to stock up double as much capacity to grow and fulfill the enterprise requirement. Additionally, it is easy to maintain and clean as well as its enduring investment would provide savings for upcoming years.



Apr-2020: Key Technology launched its latest sorting system for fresh-cut apple products. The solution delivers the merger of Key’s Iso-Flo shakers, grading systems, belt conveyors, and rotary sizing along with VERYX digital sorter. Additionally, by discarding seeds, stem, foreign material, flower and core, product flaws with rot and skin, dark and light stains, through this sorting inspection enhance yield increase and product quality as well as reduce labor requirements.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Food,



• Recycling, and



• Mining



By Platform



• Belt



• Lane



• Hybrid, and



• Freefall



By Type



• Cameras



• Lasers



• Hyperspectral cameras & Combined Sorters



• NIR (near-infrared) and



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Buhler Group



• Tomra Systems ASA



• Hefei Meyer Optoelectronic Technology, Inc.



• Allgaier Werke GmbH



• Key Technology, Inc. (Duravant LLC)



• Hefei Taihe Intelligent Technology Group Co., Ltd.



• STEINERT GmbH



• Sesotec GmbH



• CP Global



• Satake USA, Inc. (Satake Corporation



