5G Infrastructure Market revenue to cross USD 60 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

The 5G infrastructure market size is expected to record a valuation of USD 60 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc . The market growth is credited to the rising penetration of connected vehicles.

The growing demand for improved cellular network coverage is enabling companies to focus on the deployment of next generation 5G technology. Major telecom solution providers are using 5G infrastructure products for the commercialization of the 5G network. The increasing demand for improved cellular and broadband coverage is enabling industry participants to shift to the next-generation network that provides better bandwidth and speed capabilities. This enables telecom operators to focus on the deployment of 5G networks.

The core network segment held 30% of 5G infrastructure market share in 2021. The 5G core network is designed to handle all-network demands. The 5G core network performs major central operations in a mobile network. The 5G core network also enables telecom service providers to reduce the overall total cost of ownership.

The mmWave spectrum in the 5G infrastructure market is estimated to attain a 60% growth rate by 2028 owing to the growing demand for high bandwidth connectivity across enterprises. As fixed wireless access requires high-capacity resources, the 5G mmWave is a suitable choice for supplying the required capacity with 400MHz - 800MHz of spectrum. The mmWave spectrum also supports the deterministic network traffic application including Industry 4.0.

The non-standalone 5G architecture hold 85% of revenue share in 2021 on account of the low investment cost compared to standalone 5G networks. The non-standalone 5G architecture uses the existing 4G LTE infrastructure unlike the standalone 5G network. The non-standalone network helps telecom service providers to reduce the deployment cost and increases the deployment speed.

The enterprise end-user segment is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of wireless devices across enterprises. Enterprise networks are witnessing a huge transformation as virtualization, Software-Defined Networking (SDN), and other networking technologies are changing the ways in which businesses monitor their networks. These rising technological trends are enabling enterprises to focus more on network resource utilization and latency.

Europe is projected to grow exponentially in the 5G infrastructure market due to the supportive initiatives to improve broadband connectivity across the region. The acceptance of cloud computing services is helping telecom operators to generate new revenue and gain a competitive advantage over other telecom operators. Cloud computing helps telecom operators to reduce the operational cost by minimizing hardware & software requirements on their current infrastructure.

Major players operating in the 5G infrastructure market are Altran Technologies, AT&T, Inc., Ciena Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Comba Telecom, CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Fiberhome, Fujitsu Limited, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Juniper Networks, Inc., Mavenir Systems, Inc., NEC Corporation, Nokia Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., ZTE Corporation, Affirmed Networks, and Airspan Networks. These leaders are forming partnerships to rapidly deploy 5G network infrastructures.

Some major findings of the 5G infrastructure market report include:

Increasing smartphone penetration and the surging demand for low latency applications are supporting the industry growth.

The rapidly growing BYOD trend across enterprises is providing substantial growth opportunities to the market.

The rising market demand for advanced technologies, such as SDN and network virtualization, is slated to drive the market expansion.

The Europe market is propelled by the supportive government initiatives for the commercialization of the 5G network.

Companies operating in the industry are forming partnerships to develop innovative 5G solutions.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report

Chapter 3 5G Infrastructure Market Insights

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak

3.3 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

3.4 5G Infrastructure ecosystem analysis

3.4.1 Hardware component providers

3.4.2 Smartphone providers

3.4.3 Telecom service providers

3.4.4 Integrators

3.4.5 Managed service providers

3.4.6 End users

3.4.7 Vendor matrix

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.5.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

3.5.2 Network Slicing

3.5.3 MulteFire technology

3.6 Investment portfolio

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Supportive government initiatives

3.9.1.2 Adoption of Software defined Network (SDN) and virtual network infrastructure

3.9.1.3 Rising smartphone penetration

3.9.1.4 Increasing penetration of IoT devices

3.9.2 Industry Pitfalls and Challenges

3.9.2.1 Vulnerability to cyberattacks

3.9.2.2 Lack of standardization in spectrum allocation

3.10 Porter’s Analysis

3.11 PESTEL analysis

3.12 Growth potential analysis

