Infrared Detector Market was Valued at USD 401.47 Million in 2020 and is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 09, 2022

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Infrared Detector Market” information by Technology, by Type, by Wavelength, by Application and Region – Forecast to 2027” market size to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% by 2027.

Market Scope:

The infrared detector market is growing continually, witnessing huge demand across major industries. Infrared detectors, also known as infrared sensors/pyroelectric detectors, find applications in gas analyzers, flame sensors, spectral analysis devices, and non-contact temperature measurement systems.

They are increasingly used in systems used for people & motion sensing, security & surveillance, temperature measurement, gas & fire detection, spectroscopy & biomedical imaging, and a host of scientific applications. With the rising uses of infrared detectors among O&G and security & surveillance sectors, the market is likely to garner significant gains in the upcoming period.

Dominant Key Players on Infrared Detector Market Covered are:

Excelitas Technologies

Hamamatsu Photonics

Murata Manufacturing

Flir Systems Inc.

Texas Instruments

Nippon Ceramic

Omron Corporation

Infratec

Lynred

Te Connectivity

Honeywell International

Raytheon Company

Laser Components

Dräger

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Market Drivers

Over recent years, infrared detectors have become essential tools for home security systems, making them more accurate and more reliable. They are used in IR cameras, detector arrays, motion sensors, and other devices to improve accuracy to help homeowners feel safer while they are in and away from their homes. Here are the three main features that use infrared radiation detection.

Infrared detectors offer high flexibility in measuring substances, applying chemometric methods for multi-component analysis, measuring known compositions with overlapping bands, identifying unknown substances, and cost-effective, robust and miniaturized solutions. Infrared detectors are mainly used to detect motion, as they can determine the difference between the movements of objects.

They are quickly getting absorbed in motion sensors and cameras included in home security systems. These can also be programmed to only respond to larger objects and ignore smaller creatures, making it pet-friendly. Due to their affordable prices and energy-efficient operations, infrared detectors have become the most competitive solution for motion sensing applications.

Also, growing applic¬a¬tions of infrared sensors in gas warning devices, gas analyzers, medical gas measurement technology, flame detectors, and contactless precision temperature measurement boost the market size. These devices use the intensity measurement of infrared radiation in defined spectral ranges.

Over the past few years, infrared sensors are also used in smart lighting systems for motion monitoring. Active infrared sensors comprise transmitters and receivers, and in most cases, LED or laser diode is used as a source. LED in non-imaging IR sensor and laser diode is used for imaging IR sensor.

On the other hand, passive infrared sensors are used in signal processors to interpret the signal and fetch the required information. Examples of passive IR sensors are thermocouple-thermopiles, bolometers, pyro-electric detectors, etc. Moreover, the rising adoption of infrared detectors for heat sensing in heavy industries and uses of carbon monoxide detectors in environment monitoring solutions substantiate market size.

Among countless real-life applications of infrared detectors, gas detection witnesses vast demand. The detection of ethylene in re-circulating air onboard large industrial machines using near-infrared (NIR) technology has become a growing trend. Gas detection requires high accuracy without hardware redundancies for specific process monitoring measures and safety devices.

Changing technical & functional specifications require accurate temperature measurement. Additionally, stringent government regulations to minimize rising pollution levels drive the market demand. Also, rising government funding and incentives to motivate manufacturers, boost the size of the market.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The report is segmented into types, technologies, applications, verticals, wavelengths, and regions. The type segment is sub-segmented into indium gallium arsenide, mercury cadmium telluride, pyroelectric, microbolometer, thermopile, and others.

The technology segment is sub-segmented into cooled and uncooled. The application segment is sub-segmented into temperature measurement, people & motion sensing, security & surveillance, spectroscopy & biomedical imaging, gas & fire detection, and scientific applications.

The wavelength segment is sub-segmented into medium wavelength infrared (MWIR), long-wave infrared (LWIR), and near-infrared (NIR) & short-wavelength infrared (SWIR). The vertical segment is sub-segmented into industrial and non-industrial. By region, the report is sub-segmented into the Americas, Asia Pacific, MEA, Europe, and the Rest-of-the-World.

Regional Analysis

Globally, North America accounts for a key share in the infrared detector market, witnessing vast demand from industrial and manufacturing applications. The region perceives rising deployments of infrared detectors in major industries.

Besides, the presence of several infrared detector manufacturers in this region, alongside accelerating R&D funding support and technology development, positively impacts the region’s market shares. Growing government initiatives to promote infrared detectors’ uses in environment monitoring boosts the market size in this region.

Competitive Landscape

Highly competitive, the infrared detector market appears fragmented due to the presence of several well-established players. Mergers & acquisitions, innovation, and expansion remain prevailing key trends for the leading players as these strategic moves support their growth and expansion plans.

Industry players tap into the emerging markets by investing substantially in R&D to develop adept technologies and product portfolios. For instance, on Aug. 24, 2021, Jülich Research Center announced the development of a novel infrared detector for smartphones. The sensor makes visible two key infrared ranges not previously revealed by regular photodiodes.

This new type of infrared detector developed by scientists at the Jülich Research Center, Germany, can be easily integrated into camera chips and smartphones. The new infrared sensor can be used in SWIR cameras well suited for aviation security or autonomous vehicles requiring a clear view.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

