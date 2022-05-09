Federal Government Pledges $3 Million to Help Australians Recycle Better

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia's Federal Government has pledged to help recycle previously non-recyclable waste, reports It Matters To You, expert in car removal Melbourne wide. The auto recycling expert explains what this could mean for Australia's waste output and environmental efforts.

The Federal Government has officially pledged $3 million towards recycling efforts. $1 million will be entrusted to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries to aid in recycling end-of-life vehicles in a more efficient manner. Previously, automotive vehicles have been notoriously difficult to properly recycle, explains It Matters To You; each year, Australia sees over 700,000 end-of-life vehicles - although metal components can be easily recycled, other materials like electronic elements, textiles and plastics are disposed of in landfills. This $1 million will be put towards creating a comprehensive national recycling scheme to be implemented by the end of 2023.

Another $1 million will be donated to the Australiasian Furnishings Association (AFA), providing funds to design furniture to be recyclable and easier to repair, extending the lifespan of an average piece of furniture. Currently, 95% of Australia's commercial furniture pieces end up in landfill; implementing new design principles will help Australia lessen this waste. It Matters To You reveals that not only does furniture typically consist of non-recyclable materials, it is also often manufactured using harmful chemicals; the grant will also allow for more environmentally friendly manufacturing processes.

It Matters To You reveals that the final $1 million will be designated to the Australiasian Resilient Flooring Association (ARFA). This grant will go towards keeping used floor coverings (that is, vinyl, linoleum and rubber) out of landfills and instead repurposing them into new, usable products. Annually, approximately 10 million tonnes of these floor covering materials are sold around Australia - at the end of their lifespans, most of this material ends up in landfill waste.

It Matters To You is optimistic that the $3 million donation will have an incredible impact on the environment and place Australia as one of the world's top recyclers. To learn more about car removal, recycling or cash for cars, Melbourne residents are encouraged to contact It Matters To You today.

