Global Metadata Management Tools Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report, 2021 - 2027

Metadata management becomes even more important as volumes and diversity of a data expand, making it possible to draw commercial value from significant amounts of data. The first step in managing metadata is to define it appropriately. Various people define metadata as "data about data, which is one of the most basic definitions of it. Metadata is also sometimes referred as a solution that identifies data.



The administration of an organization’s data and information resources is referred as metadata management. The numerous aspects of an information asset that can increase its usability during its life cycle are known as metadata. Enterprise metadata management (EMM) refers to the responsibilities, roles, processes, organization, and technology required to ensure that metadata throughout the organization provides value to the data. EMM differs from metadata management in that it works across all programs, projects, and initiatives, whereas metadata management only works at the level of an individual program, project, or initiative.



Metadata is considerably more than just a description of data in practice. Every day, metadata takes on new functions as data complexity grows. Metadata can be about the business viewpoint of quarterly sales in some circumstances. In other circumstances, it may refer to the data warehouse’s source-to-target mappings. Metadata management is vital because it allows the customers to use metadata to better analyze, aggregate, categories, and sort data. Many data quality issues can also be traced back to metadata. Quality metadata facilitates the day-to-day tasks of a person. For example, it facilitates tasks, like internal communications as well as designing new apps to make smarter decisions.



The speed with which enterprises are adopting the data culture is driving the present requirement for metadata management. It generates tremendous volumes of data as well as consumes substantial amounts of it. Metadata management provides both the scenarios of which data to generate and which data to consume, a clear and rich context, ensuring that data coverts to a useful organizational asset.



COVID-19 Impact



The COVID-19 pandemic caused a major downfall to the worldwide economy. All of the businesses and industries were temporarily shut, which led to a shortage of various goods. In addition, governments all over the world were forced to impose country-level lockdowns in order to regulate the spread of the infection. These lockdowns caused a disruption in the supply chain of various goods and services. The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on trade across the globe. It also had a moderate effect on the IT sector as a whole. In the IT industry, the hardware company is one of the most impacted industries.



Moreover, the growth of IT infrastructure has slowed due to a decrease in hardware supply as well as reduced manufacturing capacity. Businesses that provide solutions and services were also disrupted due to the advent of the coronavirus infection.



Market Growth Factors



The increasing significance of centralized data management



Enterprises generate massive amount of organized and unstructured data, necessitating the use of data analytics software. By altering the ability to respond to an opportunity or restrict a loss when a change occurs, centralized data management contributes to the enterprise’s total surplus. The level of data centralization inside a company can have an impact on its productivity and innovation. The concept of centralized data management offers up a world of possibilities for a business in a competitive market. Metadata management tools improve enterprise dataset handling agility and efficiency, speed, and consistency. Moreover, centralizing data administration enhances access along with the utilization of datasets for business intelligence.



Rapidly growing business data volumes



Large volumes of data are generated by businesses, encompassing sensitive financial and transactional data, corporate data, and consumer information. The growing volume of corporate data, rapid technical advancements, and falling average sales prices of smart devices all contribute to the creation of vast amounts of structured as well as unstructured data. A significant amount of the data collected by businesses is not stored in a traditional relational database. It’s instead hidden in unstructured papers, machine logs, social media posts, photographs, and other sources. Many businesses are struggling to keep up with the influx of unstructured data. Metadata management solutions are critical for enterprises of all shapes and sizes to manage data, especially in the cloud computing environment.



Market Restraining Factors



The complication in opting appropriate metadata management tool



Organizations that desire to elevate their metadata management system to the next level should carefully evaluate vendors before making a decision. Different solutions, tools, and vendors are required by different organizations in different industries. One company may need tools to improve its data management in order to leverage it for analytics and machine learning. It may also be necessary to create a more robust framework for industry norms or regulatory compliance. As a result, determining the aims that surround an effort, what data should be managed better, why, and where present gaps exist, as well as what is required to construct bridges to a more comprehensive metadata management strategy, is an essential state.



Component Outlook



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Tools (without Services) and Services. In 2020, the services segment registered a substantial revenue share of the metadata management tools market. Any data element and data item that would qualify for incorporation in the primary repository is referred to as metadata management services. The metadata management services manage the specifics of what identifying data is required for each data entity. Hence, the growth of this segment is being augmented by this factor.



Business Function Outlook



Based on Business Function, the market is segmented into Marketing & Sales, HR, Operations, Finance and Legal. In 2020, the finance segment recorded a promising revenue share of the metadata management tools market. In the financial sector, metadata management services and tools play a crucial role in increasing the overall efficiency of an organization, and hence, this factor would majorly accelerate the growth of the metadata tools market over the forecasting period.



Application Outlook



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Risk & Compliance Management, Data Governance, Incident Management, Product & Process Management and Others. In 2020, the Risk & Compliance Management segment witnessed the largest revenue share of the metadata management tools market. The number of hazards to data security is rapidly increasing as a result of the growing technology, given that data is one of the most significant assets for businesses today. Organizations must also follow legal guidelines as well as guidelines and procedures. By classifying data in accordance with risk and security demands, metadata management assists security and risk professionals in staying ahead of these two scenarios. To reinforce privacy regulations, it makes data lineage, impact analysis, and data management easier. Due to this, the growth of this segment is increasing.



Metadata Type Outlook



Based on Metadata Type, the market is segmented into Technical, Operational and Business. In 2020, the business segment held a significant revenue share of the metadata management tools market. Data that provides the business context to other data is referred as business metadata. It contains material that has been written and leveraged by business owners. The growth of this segment is attributed to the constantly increasing complexities in businesses due to the distinct consumer demands. Hence, this segment would significantly increase throughout the forecast period.



Deployment Mode Outlook



Based on Deployment Mode, the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. In 2020, the on-premise segment held a significant revenue share of the metadata management tools market. On-premise metadata management systems are popular among businesses that are concerned about data leaks. Both public and private sector companies are vulnerable to data breaches. As a result, there is a growing preference for on-premise solutions and tools, which is expected to drive the segment’s growth throughout the forecast period.



Organization Size Outlook



Based on Organization Size, the market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). In 2020, the small and medium enterprises held a significant revenue share of the metadata management tools market. The adoption of metadata management tools is constantly increasing across SMEs. The growing adoption is a result of various benefits, such as manufacturing, energy and utilities, and health and life sciences that are offered by metadata management tools to these enterprises. Moreover, it also offers data management at reduced expenses, which would significantly benefit SMEs.



Vertical Outlook



Based on Vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, Retail & Consumer Goods, Telecom & IT, Government, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Others. In 2020, the BFSI segment procured the largest revenue share of the metadata management tools market. The requirement of metadata management tools is majorly being utilized in the BFSI segment due to the fact that sectors, such as banking and finance significantly need a solution in order to gather and manage a large amount of data. Due to this, the requirement for data management constantly increases. Therefore, the growth of this segment is rapidly increasing.



Regional Outlook



Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In 2020, North America accounted for the largest revenue share of the metadata management tools market. Most enterprises and verticals in North America perceive data governance and data management solutions to be more effective. Therefore, the demand for metadata management tools is increasing as companies are gradually integrating these modern solutions into their businesses. Moreover, because of the growing digitalization and desire for centrally controlled systems, the region is observing a considerable rise in the employment and adoption of metadata management technologies.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Microsoft Corporation is the major forerunner in the Metadata Management Tools Market. Companies such as IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation and SAP SE are some of the key innovators in the Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cambridge Semantics, Inc., CentricMinds, Collibra, Inc., Informetica, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Workday, Inc., and ASG Technologies Group, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Metadata Management Tools Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Nov-2021: Microsoft came into partnership with Meta, an American multinational technology. This partnership would allow consumer access to Workplace content inside the Microsoft Teams app although consumers can also view Teams video meetings in the Workplace app as well as share data from Workplace’s newsfeed and from groups to Microsoft’s Teams platform.



Nov-2020: IBM formed a partnership with Tech Data, one of the world’s leading VADs and end-to-end technology distributors. Under this partnership, the companies would allow consumers to develop quick robust information architecture by authorizing easier and faster access to IBM Cloud Pak for Data, a cooperative data and AI platform that provides containerized and cost-efficient services for boosting the journey to AI.



Jun-2020: ASG Technologies formed a partnership with PwC India, a multinational professional services network of firms. Together, the companies focused on providing Indian enterprises with a trusted as well as settled partner to help them to lead data governance capabilities, which are crucial to their growth. Additionally, this partnership would impact the Indian businesses, along with PwC and ASG setting the ethics for data governance portfolio in the region.



May-2020: Workday came into a partnership with Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. This partnership focused on prioritizing firm planning in the cloud and bolstering the enterprise solutions consumers can evaluate in everyday work. Additionally, everyday consumers would be able to run Workday Adaptive Planning on the Microsoft Azure cloud.



May-2020: Informatica formed a partnership with SAP, a German multinational software corporation. Under this partnership, the companies aimed to help streamline enterprise journeys to the cloud by embracing SAP’s analytics and data cloud offering and Informatica Intelligent Cloud Services. In addition, this partnership would feature the adoption of SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, which would support combination with existing data warehouses and a wide set of databases and applications on-premises as well as in the cloud.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



Jul-2021: IBM completed the acquisition of Blue tab Solutions, an IT Services boutique serving large corporations. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to expand its suite of data and hybrid cloud consulting services. Moreover, Bluetab would propel migration to the cloud and help consumers to recognize more worth from mission-critical data.



Feb-2021: Collibra completed the acquisition of OwlDQ, a leading provider of predictive data quality software. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to combine OwlDQ within the Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud to launch a new suite, Collibra Data Quality, which would allow companies to centralize and automate data quality workflows to confirm with global regulations & streamline analytics and data procedure around the organization.



Aug-2020: Informatica completed the acquisition of GreenBay Technologies, a developer of AI and machine learning data management applications. This acquisition aimed to strengthen Informatica’s portfolio including data quality, data integration, data catalog, data privacy, and data management, as per enterprise officials.



Jul-2020: Informatica took over Compact Solutions, provider of information technology services. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen Informatica’s current captaincy in metadata-driven AI and automation and extends capabilities that allow Informatica consumers to govern and catalog virtually all types of enterprise data, such as complex BI tools, enterprise systems, hand-coded scripts, multi-vendor ETL, in addition to applications, databases, data lakes, and data warehouses.



Jun-2020: Microsoft took over ADRM Software, a company that sells industry-specific data models used by large companies. This acquisition aimed to integrate ADRM’s comprehensive industry data models with the compute & limitless storage from Azure to power the next generation of modern DWs, intelligent data lakes, AI/ML, and next-level analytics.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jan-2022: IBM Watson Media introduced a new IBM live-streaming video mobile application. The product offers organizations to safely deliver their corporate communications from devices to the customer of the organization stream. Moreover, video streaming application provides various live-streamed videos whereas the features of the applications are customized for the business including closed hallmark powered by AI.



Sep-2021: Oracle launched the Oracle Exadata X9M platforms, the latest version of the industry’s fastest and most affordable systems. Through this launch, the company aimed to provide the consumer with the world’s fastest and most available Oracle Database platform & make it accessible anywhere in the cloud@customer, on-premises, and public cloud.



Jun-2021: Oracle Content Management introduced a new feature called Capture. The feature allows an enterprise to store, capture, and process business documents in an efficient, timely, and cost-effective manner. Additionally, Oracle Content Management has developed a new type of asset repository called Business assets repository to support the Capture feature which is estimated to reduce the cost of storing the millions of documents that an organization generates and collects in a year.



Apr-2021: IBM OpenPages introduced a new Data Privacy Management module developed to help businesses to advance data privacy problems. Through this launch, combining Watson Knowledge Catalog and IBM OpenPages would enable the company to deliver businesses with a comprehensive, real-time view of how private data is being used throughout the enterprise, from applications to AI models.



Jun-2020: Cambridge Semantics introduced geospatial analytics to its AnzoGraph DB graph database. Through this expansion, AnzoGraph DB along with Geospatial Analytics utilizes exclusive user-defined function abilities, to provide geospatial analysis through 160 different features. Additionally, Define Regions abilities let consumers define circles and polygon points on a map, whereas the regions can be three-dimensional or two-dimensional.



Jun-2020: Collibra introduced Collibra Data Intelligence Cloud, a new platform for providing consumers with a streamlined means of accessing trusted data. The platform includes a new component called Data scoring, which provides abilities to automatically compute a measure of data quality at the attribute level. Additionally, Individual rights management conducts individual data requests so privacy leaders can work within compliance demands.



Mar-2020: Informatica introduced new updates to its Intelligent Data Platform. Through these updates, Informatica’s integrated data ingestion service is being improved with broader support for DevOps with enhanced combination to GitHub for Mass Ingestion. Moreover, the streaming database and files expanded connectivity with Databricks delta support for files.



