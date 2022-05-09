Virgin Coconut Oil Market Size Worth USD 4 Billion | Globally by 2028 at CAGR 9.7%– Virgin Coconut Oil Industry Report by | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market finds that the increasing applications in cosmeceutical and personal care products are expediting market growth. Primarily driven by rising awareness about health benefits among consumers, the total Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market is estimated to reach USD 4 Billion by the year 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 2.3 Billion in the year 2021 and is projected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.7%.

Furthermore, the increase in demand for clean label products is also anticipated to augment the growth of the Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Virgin Coconut Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Application (Direct Consumption, Indirect Consumption, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care), by Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail, Internet Retailing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/virgin-coconut-oil-market-1546/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market. Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics :

Increasing Use in Cosmeceutical and Personal Care Products to Stimulate Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market

The increasing applications in cosmeceutical and personal care products are anticipated to augment the growth of the Virgin Coconut Oil Market in the years to come. Virgin Coconut Oil Market is used in cosmetics, especially as a moisturiser, and in soaps. Virgin Coconut Oil Market has long been used to treat illnesses and infections, as well as to mend wounds, promote strong bone growth, and protect the skin from blemishes. Lauric acid, capric acid, caprylic acid, linoleic acid (polyunsaturated fats), oleic acid (monounsaturated fats), polyphenols (virgin coconut oil only), and medium-chain triglycerides are the key chemical constituents of coconut carrier oils. Lauric acid is a medium-chain triglyceride that is known to absorb fast and thoroughly into the body, as well as remove and prevent numerous infections. When used in body butters, soaps, and salves, it has smoothing characteristics and textures. Virgin Coconut Oil Market provides excellent emollience to dry, itchy skin and hair without clogging pores, making it perfect for sensitive, inflamed, and irritated skin.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents’ research, the Virgin Coconut Oil market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 9.7% during the forecast period.

The Virgin Coconut Oil market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 4 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Virgin Coconut Oil market.





Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/virgin-coconut-oil-market-1546/0

Benefits of Purchasing Virgin Coconut Oil Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market:

Type Organic Inorganic

Application Direct Consumption Indirect Consumption Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals

Distribution Channels Store-Based Retail Internet Retailing

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/virgin-coconut-oil-market-1546

Growing Health Awareness about Health Benefits to Accelerate Market Growth

The increasing awareness about health benefits among consumers is anticipated to augment the growth of the Virgin Coconut Oil Market within the estimated period. The market's expansion has been fueled by rising consumer awareness of health benefits. Virgin Coconut Oil Market's numerous health benefits have contributed to its widespread use in medical consumables and pharmaceutical items to promote good health. Vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants abound in Virgin Coconut Oil Market, which is high in beneficial fatty acids. The product type is gaining traction as a nutraceutical ingredient around the world, and is gaining appeal among health-conscious people. Apart from that, it is employed in the pharmaceutical sector, particularly by diabetic patients, since it aids in the efficient usage of blood sugar. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), there were roughly 463 million adults living with diabetes in 2021, indicating that the Virgin Coconut Oil Market sector has a significant growth potential.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the food & beverage industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert@ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/virgin-coconut-oil-market-1546/inquiry-before-buying

(You may enquire a report quote OR available discount offers to our sales team before purchase.)

The Report on Virgin Coconut Oil Market highlights:

Assessment of the Market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Global Virgin Coconut Oil Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributable to the rising coconut plantations and its consumption in the region. Furthermore, the market's regional growth is likely to be fueled by an increase in acceptance and awareness about benefits of Virgin Coconut Oil Market among consumers. Additionally, the region has the largest production and consumption of Virgin Coconut Oil Market which is also contributing significantly towards the regional growth of the market.

List of Prominent Players in the Virgin Coconut Oil Market:

Sun Bio Naturals

Nutiva Inc.

NMK Holdings Private Limited

Greenville Agro Corporation

iTi Tropicals Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group

Edward & Sons Trading Co

Barlean’s

Jax Coco

Naturoca

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on " Virgin Coconut Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Organic, Inorganic), by Application (Direct Consumption, Indirect Consumption, Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care), by Distribution Channel (Store-based Retail, Internet Retailing), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028) " View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/virgin-coconut-oil-market-374504

Recent Developments:

February, 2022: Dabur India Ltd announced the launch of "Virgin Coconut Oil", further strengthening its presence in the coconut oil market. Dabur Virgin Coconut Oil is 100% Natural, it can be used for cooking and is traditionally also used for Skin & Hair Health and as massage oil.

December, 2018: Marico announced the launch of Coco Soul, a range of Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil Markets. The new range of products includes 100% organic and 100% natural variants.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Virgin Coconut Oil Market?

How will the Virgin Coconut Oil Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Virgin Coconut Oil Market?

What is the Virgin Coconut Oil market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Virgin Coconut Oil Market throughout the forecast period?

This report titled “Virgin Coconut Oil Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered Type Organic Inorganic

Application Direct Consumption Indirect Consumption Food & Beverages Cosmetics & Personal Care Pharmaceuticals

Distribution Channels Store-Based Retail Internet Retailing

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe U.K France Germany Italy Spain Rest Of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea South East Asia Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered Sun Bio Naturals

Nutiva Inc.

NMK Holdings Private Limited

Greenville Agro Corporation

iTi Tropicals Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group

Edward & Sons Trading Co

Barlean’s

Jax Coco

Naturoca Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/virgin-coconut-oil-market-1546/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

Ready To Drink (RTD) Tea Coffee Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ready-to-drink-rtd-tea-coffee-market-1371

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/ready-to-drink-rtd-tea-coffee-market-1371 Meat Substitute Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/meat-substitute-market-1369

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/meat-substitute-market-1369 Oil, Fat and Cereals Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oil--fat-and-cereals-market-0758

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oil--fat-and-cereals-market-0758 Whey Protein Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/whey-protein-market-1550

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: