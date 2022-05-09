Shawcor Announces Protocol for the Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) today provided an update related to its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”), which will be hosted on May 13, 2022 at 2:00 pm ET. The Company will be conducting an administrative-only AGM that can be accessed via live webcast or in person, however, given recent outbreaks, continuing news, guidelines, and requirements related to COVID-19, and in consideration of the health and safety of our shareholders, employees, directors, and others, the Company strongly encourages shareholders not to attend the meeting in person. Shawcor will be strictly restricting physical access to the meeting and only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be allowed to attend. Shawcor will not admit others to the meeting (including beneficial shareholders that hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary). Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote prior to the meeting using one of the methods described in the Circular, the form of proxy or other materials provided by an intermediary, which are available at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders and any other interested persons may join the live audio webcast of the meeting at 2:00 p.m. on May 13, 2022. This webcast will be listen-only and purely administrative with no presentation. Shareholders will not be able to vote or speak at, or otherwise participate in, the meeting via the webcast. Further details regarding the AGM are available at https://investors.shawcor.com/Shareholder-Information/Annual-General-Meeting/default.aspx, including the registration link to the audio webcast. A recorded version of the meeting webcast will also be made available on the Company’s website at www.shawcor.com following the meeting. For a more detailed business update, the Company encourages shareholders to listen to the Q1 2022 earnings call webcast which will take place earlier in the day, at 9:00am ET, and can be accessed via the Company’s website.

Registered shareholders may submit questions to meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com or via the registration page by 5pm ET on May 11, 2022. To assist Shawcor and its representatives in confirming a registered shareholder’s or duly appointed proxy holder’s status - for the purpose of attending the AGM in person - as safely, efficiently, and easily as possible, the Company requests that those eligible persons wishing to attend the meeting in person provide notice of intention to meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com by 5pm ET on Wednesday May 11th.

Shawcor Ltd. is a growth-oriented, global material sciences company serving the Infrastructure, Energy, and Transportation markets. The Company operates through a network of fixed and mobile manufacturing and service facilities. Its three business segments, Composite Systems, Automotive & Industrial and Pipeline & Pipe Services enable responsible renewal and enhancement of critical infrastructure while lowering risk and environmental impact.

