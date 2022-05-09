Minim Partners with Best In Class Suppliers, Inc. to Scale In-Store Presence at Major U.S. Retailers

Third Partnership in Retail Expansion Strategy Strengthens the Company’s Reach in Home Product Stores

MANCHESTER, NH, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINM), the creator of intelligent networking products under the Motorola brand, today announces its partnership with Best In Class Suppliers, an industry-leading retail management group based in Bentonville in the US. Minim will work directly with Best In Class Suppliers in an effort to expand the presence of Motorola networking products to over 5,800 potential home products retail locations across the country. Today’s announcement marks Minim’s third new partnership this year in its ongoing retail expansion.

“As we continue to grow the Company’s retail presence, we are very pleased to join Best In Class Suppliers’ incredibly reputable network,” said Minim National Retail Sales Director Jeff Rodning. “We are excited to lean into their expertise in finding quality product fits on shelves in the nation’s most popular home products stores.”

Together, Minim and Best In Class Suppliers will work to expand the placement of Motorola networking products across the mesh, cable modem, and gateway categories. Potential products include: the Motorola MT8733, a powerful DOCSIS 3.1, WiFi 6 modem router combo; the Motorola MH7600 series, an accessible and advanced WiFi 6 mesh system; and the Motorola MG8725, one of the brand's highest performance cable modem router combos. These Motorola networking devices also feature the motosync app, powered by Minim.

“There couldn’t be a better time to work with Minim on expanding their retail footprint in stores across the country,” said Best In Class Suppliers CEO Angie Bailey. “The continued growth of the mesh routers segment has been significantly impactful to our retail clients, so we’re thrilled to share what Minim has to offer.”

Further expanding upon Minim’s recent retail partnerships with USI Sales in the office retail segment, and Summit Growth Partners in the home improvement segment, the Company will begin extending Motorola networking hardware to Best In Class Suppliers’ retailer network in the coming months. For additional information on Best In Class Suppliers, please visit bestinclasssuppliers.com. For more information about Minim, visit www.minim.com.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., (NASDAQ: MINM) was born in 1977 as a networking company and now delivers intelligent software to protect and improve the WiFi connections we depend on to work, learn, and live. Minim’s cloud platform powers intuitive apps and a variety of routers, helping customers take control of their connected experience and privacy. Headquartered in Manchester, N.H., Minim holds the exclusive global license to design and manufacture consumer networking products under the Motorola brand. To learn more, visit www.minim.com.

MOTOROLA and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license.

About Best In Class Suppliers, Inc.

Best In Class Suppliers (a.k.a. bics) is a 360° sales team of retail experts that are dedicated to helping manufacturers navigate through all the processes and challenges of working with major retailers across the United States of America. We provide a wide variety of services and exceptional support at any stage of the business life cycle. Our mission is that WE help YOU to become a Best In Class Supplier to grow your business at retail. To learn more, visit bestinclasssuppliers.com

Media Contact:

Scott Harvin at (843) 693-0298 or scotth@minim.com

Investor Relations Contact:

James Carbonara, Hayden IR at (646) 755-7412 or james@haydenir.com

About Motorola Strategic Brand Partnerships

For over 90 years the Motorola brand has been known around the world for high quality, innovative and trusted products. Motorola’s Strategic Brand Partnership program seeks to leverage the power of this iconic brand by teaming with dynamic companies who offer unique, high-quality products that enrich consumers’ lives. Strategic brand partners work closely with Motorola engineers while developing and manufacturing their products, ensuring that their products meet the exacting safety, quality, and reliability standards that consumers have come to expect from Motorola. To learn more about Motorola strategic brand partnerships, follow us @ShopMotorola.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements relate to Minim’s plans, expectations, and intentions. Actual results may be materially different from expectations as a result of known and unknown risks, including: risks associated with Minim’s potential inability to realize intended benefits of the acquisition by merger of Zoom Connectivity, Inc.; the potential increase in tariffs on the company's imports; potential supply interruptions from manufacturing the company’s products in Vietnam; risks relating to global semiconductor shortages; potential changes in NAFTA; the potential need for additional funding which Minim may be unable to obtain; declining demand for certain of Minim’s products; delays, unanticipated costs, interruptions or other uncertainties associated with Minim’s production and shipping; Minim’s reliance on several key outsourcing partners; uncertainty of key customers’ plans and orders; risks relating to product certifications; Minim’s dependence on key employees; uncertainty of new product development, including certification and overall project delays, budget overruns; the risk that newly introduced products may contain undetected errors or defects or otherwise not perform as anticipated; costs and senior management distractions due to patent related matters; risks from a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks set forth in Minim’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Minim cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Minim expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in Minim’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstance on which any such statement is based.

Attachment