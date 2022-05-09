Global Phase I CRO (Clinical Research Organization) Benchmarking Report 2022: Insights from 186 Experienced Phase I Outsourcers and 540+ Service Provider Encounters

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phase I CRO Benchmarking (14th Ed.)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The CRO Benchmarking report has been designed with two goals. The first is to help sponsors make more informed CRO selections. It can be challenging to find the right fit for a particular sponsor organization or trial. And without prior experience with a CRO, it is difficult to judge how the CRO will perform.

186 experienced Phase I outsourcers shared their insights regarding 547 recent service provider encounters. The publisher analyzed a variety of factors around CRO selection and share performance data for 32 CROs on 22 attributes across several categories (Budget Factors, Delivery Factors, Staff Characteristics, Accessibility, and Services).



The second goal of the report is to help CROs optimize operational and marketing strategies. Learning your customers' assessments of your strengths and weaknesses can be invaluable for both the development and marketing of a successful offering. With this report, you'll understand in which areas your company's performance shines and in which areas you may need to close the gap relative to competitors. These insights can then be used to design marketing materials that effectively promote your company's strengths and differentiators.



What you will learn:



Sponsors:

Learn which service providers your company should keep in mind for your clinical development programs by identifying how individual CROs have performed for your peers

Better understand CRO customer loyalty based on overall customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again

Discover which Phase I-specific attributes motivate outsourcing selection, and evaluate verbatim responses from recent customers on CRO performance

CROs:

Understand how recent customers have rated your company's performance across 22 attributes

Learn how to improve your marketing messaging by focusing on the areas in which customers say you excel compared to the competition

Read verbatim customer rationale for their satisfaction level with your company's performance

Find out which factors affect sponsor outsourcing preferences, and which factors are gaining in importance for future outsourcing



Key Topics Covered:



Service Provider Selection Process

Primary Section Takeaways

Preferred Provider Agreements

Selection Attributes

Use of Outside Consultants for CRO

Identification and Selection

Service Provider Perceptions and Interactions

Primary Section Takeaways

Phase I Leadership, Familiarity, and Reported Use

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Preference among Users

Cost Perceptions

Cost Experience among Users

Summary Table

Service Provider Performance and Loyalty

Primary Section Takeaways

Budget Factors

Delivery Factors

Staff Characteristics

Accessibility

Services

A Note on Harvey Ball Calculations

Performance Across Service Providers

CRO Performance: Budget Factors

CRO Performance: Delivery Factors

CRO Performance: Staff Characteristics

CRO Performance: Accessibility

CRO Performance: Services

Customer Loyalty: 2022

Customer Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

Company Service Quality Profiles



Study Data

Phase I Leaders, Unprompted

Other Responses

Phase I Leaders, Prompted

Service Provider Familiarity

Service Provider Familiarity - Additional Providers

Service Provider Reported Usage

Service Provider Preference

Service Provider Differentiation

Service Provider Cost Perceptions

Use of Preferred Providers

Number of Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: Selecting among

Preferred Providers

Preferred Provider Attributes Gaining Importance

Selection Drivers: When Not Using

Preferred Providers

Selection Drivers: No Preferred Providers

Service Provider Attributes Gaining Importance:

No Preferred Providers

Use of Outside Consultants for CRO Identification

and Selection

Service Provider Drill-downs Altasciences (Algorithme, Vince, WCCT) BioPharma Services Inc Biotrial Catalyst Clinical Research Celerion CHDR Covance/Labcorp CTI Clinical Trial & Consulting DCRI-Duke Eurofins (including bioskin) Frontage ICON (including PRA) Innovaderm Questions about this report IQVIA Lambda Medpace NAMSA (including Clinlogix) Novotech Novum Nuvisan Parexel Pharm-Olam International PPD Precision for Medicine QPS Quotient Clinical SGS Life Sciences Siro Clinpharm Spaulding Clinical Syneos Health (including Synteract) TKL Research

Worldwide Clinical Trials

Demographics

Company Type

Office Location

Job Title

Decision-making Responsibility

Outsourcing Involvement by Phase

Involvement in Clinical Development

Therapeutic Areas of Responsibility

Years of Industry Experience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5tyywk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.