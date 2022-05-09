Calcium Propionate Market Size Worth USD 536.97 Million by 2028 Witnessing a CAGR of 5.78% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calcium Propionate Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Calcium Propionate Market Information by Application and Region - Forecast till 2028”, the market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.78 % CAGR to reach USD 536.97 Million by 2028.

Market Scope:

Calcium propionate is a naturally occurring organic salt formed when calcium hydroxide combines with propionic acid. It is used as a food additive to increase the shelf life of many items, including bread and other baked goods, processed meat, whey, and other milk products. Calcium propionate extends the shelf life of various items by inhibiting the growth and production of mold and other microorganisms. It has been permitted for use in various food products by regulatory authorities.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The vital companies operating in the calcium propionate market are

Calpro Specialities (India)

Eastman Chemical Company (US)

Niacet (US)

Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)

A.M Food Chemical Co., Ltd (China)

Impextraco NV (US)

Kemira (Finland)

Perstorp Holdings AB (Sweden)

Fine Organics (India)

Macco Organiques Inc. (Canada)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5648

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Calcium propionate is significantly less expensive than other preservatives for food and nutrient preservation, such as sorbic acid, sodium propionate, and sorbates. Calcium propionate helps to eliminate potentially hazardous microorganisms contained in grains, leading to enhanced animal feed. The calcium propionate market is predicted to develop significantly during the assessment period, owing to rising public demand for fresh foods and farm animals' products. The scarcity of raw resources such as propionic acid is a significant obstacle to expanding the calcium propionate industry. Long-term supply would be beneficial due to advancements in development and innovation for propionic acid manufacture. The global demand for processed and ready-to-eat foods such as toast, burgers, pizzas, hot dogs, cakes, and other similar products is expanding as time-pressed customers embrace the convenience of freezers and microwave cooking. In the foreseeable term, such needs are expected to have a favorable impact on preservatives such as calcium propionate.

Market Restraints:

Substitutes such as sodium propionate may stop the expansion of the calcium propionate industry. The sodium version of propanoic acid, sodium propionate, can be used as a food preservative, limiting market growth throughout the predicted period. Federal statutes specify a maximum threshold given the weight of the flour for the dough, white bread, and rolls. Such stringent monitoring and controls stifle market expansion. The overall calcium propionate market is constrained by food safety and quality standards. Regulations about food safety and shelf life have made it difficult for the food and feed processing industries to obtain the right formulation of ingredients and preservatives without compromising product quality, which acts as a major restraint for the calcium propionate market.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (140 Pages) on Calcium Propionate: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/calcium-propionate-market-5648

COVID 19 Analysis

Rising technological improvements in calcium propionate manufacturing are projected to open up new market prospects in the coming years. Calcium propionate is often used as a preservative in beauty goods to prevent decomposition and preserve personal care products' pH. The growing beauty and personal care goods industry is predicted to drive preservative market expansion, leading to greater demand for calcium propionate in the future years. Consumers have expressed alarm about the COVID-19 breakout, which has resulted in the shutdown of retail stores and eateries to prevent the disease from spreading. Customers have started stockpiling pantry necessities such as cakes, bread, tortillas, and other items as a result of this. However, in many nations around the globe, meat processing industries have become hotspots for COVID-19 infections, drawing attention to the quality and safety of conventional meat and leading to a drop in meat consumption. Furthermore, despite a lack of supply, worldwide sales of bakery items were above normal since several bakeries had to shut down due to human resources shortages. COVID-19 has a detrimental impact on the calcium propionate market due to the issues mentioned above.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Among applications, the bakery products category has the highest share. This growth is likely to continue during the forecast timeframe due to its widespread use as a preservative in bread items.

The CAGR for the animal feed segment is expected to be the highest throughout the forecast period. Calcium propionate is introduced into animal feed to prevent the formation of mold or other microbes.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5648

Calcium Propionate Market Regional Insights

The global calcium propionate market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. During the assessment period, Europe is predicted to dominate worldwide market growth. This expansion is driven by the region's increasing consumption of fresh bakery items. In addition, there is a rising trend in France and Germany to increase the manufacturing of sliced and packaged bread. North America had the second-largest market share in 2020, accounting for 23.76 percent, and is predicted to grow at a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. In addition, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow the quickest in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising need for animal feed is fueling market demand in Asia-Pacific. The global demand for animal-derived food is expanding at an alarming rate. Commercial cattle production and the food chains that support it have met the increase in demand. Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are also projected to give profitable prospects in the coming years.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5648

Discover more research Reports on Chemical Industry , by Market Research Future:

pet coke market research report: by product (needle coke, sponge coke, catalyst coke, shot coke, purge coke) grade (fuel grade, calcined grade) application (power plants, cement industry, steel industry, aluminum industry) – Global Forecast till 2030

Aluminum Fluoride Market Research Report Information - By Type (Dry, Anhydrous, Wet), By Application (Automotive, Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Aerospace) – Forecast till 2030

Marine Coatings Market Research Report: Resin Type (Epoxy, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Others), by Product Type (Anti-Corrosion Marine Coatings, Antifouling Coatings, Others), by Application (Cargo Ships, Passenger Ships, Boats, Others) & Forecast till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.