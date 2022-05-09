Insights on the Crickets Global Market to 2029 - High Nutritional Value of Crickets is Driving Growth

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Crickets Market by Product (Whole Crickets, Cricket Powder), Species (House Cricket), Application (Processed Whole Crickets, Protein Supplement Powder, Cricket Protein Bars, Beverages), End Use (Human Nutrition, Animal Nutrition) - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides in-depth analysis of the crickets market in five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2029.



The Global Crickets Market is expected to reach $3.50 Billion by 2029 and grow at a CAGR of 28.6% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.



This market is driven by factors, including the growing emission of greenhouse gases from livestock and poultry, the rising demand for cricket-based food products, and the high nutritional value of crickets. In addition, emerging economies, such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America offer significant growth opportunities for crickets stakeholders.



Many developing nations still face significant problems with hunger and malnutrition due to the unavailability of food sources. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, in 2020, 149 million children under five were estimated to be stunted (too short for age), 45 million were estimated to be wasted (too thin for height), and 38.9 million were overweight or obese. Crickets are a rich source of protein and vitamins, and they contain a high level of calcium, iron, and zinc. Thus, crickets could be an invaluable part of diets in countries that struggle with malnutrition.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the global crickets market based on product, species, application, end use, and geography. The global crickets market is mainly segmented by product (whole crickets, cricket powder, cricket meal, and other products), species (house cricket [acheta domesticus] and other species [gryllus & others]), application (processed whole crickets, protein supplement powder, animal feed and pet food products, cricket protein bars and protein shakes, bakery products and snacks, beverages, and other applications), end use (human consumption, animal nutrition, and other end use), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.



The key players operating in the global crickets market are KRECA (Part of Protifarm Holding NV) (Netherlands), Entomo Farms (Canada), Aspire Food Group (U.S.), All Things Bugs, LLC (U.S.), EntoCube OY (Finland), Armstrong Cricket Farm Georgia (U.S.), Cricket Lab Limited (U.K.), Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd. (Thailand), JR Unique Foods Ltd. (Thailand), Protix B.V. (Netherlands), and Cricket Foods (U.K.), and Entogama (Lithuania).



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of the product, species, application, end use, and geography?

What is the historical market for crickets across the globe?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period of 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global crickets market?

Who are the major players in various countries, and what market shares do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape?

What are the recent developments in the global crickets market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the global crickets market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Growing Emission of Greenhouse Gases from Livestock and Poultry

4.2.2. High Nutritional Value of Crickets

4.2.3. Rising Demand for Cricket-Based Food Products

4.3. Restraints

4.3.1. Lack of Standardized Regulatory Framework

4.3.2. Psychological and Ethical Barriers to Insects as Food

4.4. Challenges

4.4.1. Lack of Awareness

4.5. Opportunities

4.5.1. Emerging Economies

4.6. Regulatory Analysis

4.6.1. North America

4.6.1.1. U.S.

4.6.1.2. Canada

4.6.2. Europe

4.6.3. Asia-Pacific

4.6.4. Rest of the World

4.7. Impact of Covid-19 on the Crickets Market

4.8. Pricing Analysis of Cricket Products, by Country, 2021 (USD/Kg)

4.9. Key Regions Suitable for Raising Crickets and Key Selection Factors

4.10. Crickets Social Issues and Way Ahead



5. Global Crickets Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Whole Cricket

5.3. Cricket Powder

5.4. Cricket Meal

5.5. Other Products



6. Global Crickets Market, by Species

6.1. Introduction

6.2. House Cricket (Acheta Domesticus)

6.3. Other Species (Gryllus and Others)



7. Global Crickets Market, by Application

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Processed Whole Crickets

7.3. Protein Supplement Powder

7.4. Animal Feed and Pet Food Products

7.5. Cricket Protein Bars and Protein Shakes

7.6. Bakery Products and Snacks

7.7. Beverages

7.8. Other Applications



8. Global Crickets Market, by End Use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Human Consumption

8.3. Animal Nutrition

8.4. Other End Uses



9. Crickets Market, by Geography

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Asia-Pacific

9.2.1. Thailand

9.2.2. China

9.2.3. South Korea

9.2.4. Vietnam

9.2.5. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. The Netherlands

9.3.2. Belgium

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. U.K.

9.3.5. Denmark

9.3.6. Finland

9.3.7. Germany

9.3.8. Rest of Europe

9.4. North America

9.4.1. U.S.

9.4.2. Canada

9.5. Latin America

9.6. Middle East & Africa



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Competitive Benchmarking



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, and Strategic Developments)

11.1. Kreca (Part of Protifarm Holding Nv)

11.2. Entomo Farms

11.3. Aspire Food Group

11.4. All Things Bugs, LLC

11.5. EntoCube Oy

11.6. Armstrong Crickets Georgia

11.7. Cricket Lab Limited

11.8. Global Bugs Asia Co., Ltd.

11.9. Jr Unique Foods Ltd.

11.10. Protix B.V.

11.11. Cricket Foods

11.12. Entogama



12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/utgiha