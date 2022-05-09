Metahash.finance, First Hash as a Service (Haas) Protocol Offers Lifetime Reward-base NFTs on Multi-Chain

Munich, Germany, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hash as a service concept is the ability in that innovative field whose changes are run in that BSC technology. With the advancement of such innovation in which BSC has a smart contract with BEP20 tokens, hash as a service connects NFTs staking in one place in which the NFT on the BSC stage allows users to earn lifetime reward.





G-Force Hash

Standard Hash has to be linked with the user ability, how they get rewards and tokens, can whether all rewards have NFTs in structure or not. Standards hash has various nodes to nodes connectivity in which user must get 100 tokens for one hash then they will acquire 0.75% daily rewards passive income in form of standard hash token, based on that 100 tokens user get comfort about no extra transaction fees and all NFTs which user can get all are transferable in nature. The standard supply of this hash token has a maximum limit of 15,000 supply hash if all of the above requirements have been met by the user total worth of that pool allocation is 1,500,000 respectively.

Model: 75ti, 1st Gen

Reward Ratio: 0.75/d

Pins: 4

Fans: Single

Bandwidth: 15000/s

Pool Size: 1.5m

S-Force Hash

Super Hash has to also be linked with the user ability, how they get rewards and tokens, can whether all rewards have NFTs in structure or not. Super hash has various nodes to nodes connectivity in which users must get 175 tokens for one hash then they will acquire 1.5% daily passive income in form of standard hash token, based on that 100 tokens users get comfort about no extra transaction fees and all NFTs which user can get all are transferable in nature. The super supply of this hash token has a maximum limit of 5,500 supply hash if all of the above requirements have been met by the user total worth of that pool allocation is 962,500 respectively.

Model: 175ti, 1st Gen

Reward Ratio: 1.5/d

Pins: 8

Fans: Dual

Bandwidth: 5500/s

Pool Size: 962.5k

R-Force Hash

Rare Hash has to be linked with the user ability, how they get rewards and tokens, can whether all rewards have NFTs in structure or not. Rare hash has various nodes connectivity in which users must get 300 tokens then they will acquire 2.5% daily passive income in form of standard hash token, based on that 100 tokens user get comfort about no extra transaction fees and all NFTs which user can get are all transferable in nature. The standard supply of this hash token has a maximum limit of 2000 supply hash if all of the above requirements have been met by the user total worth of that pool allocation is 600,000 respectively.

Model: 300ti, 1st Gen

Reward Ratio: 2.5/d

Pins: 4

Fans: Single

Bandwidth: 2000/s

Pool Size: 600k

SR-Force Hash

Super Rare Hash has to be linked with the user ability, how they get rewards and tokens, and whether all rewards have NFTs in structure or not. Standards hash has various nodes to nodes connectivity in which user must get 700 tokens then they will acquire 5.5% daily passive income in form of standard hash token, based on that 100 tokens user get comfort about no extra transaction fees and all NFTs which user can get all are transferable in nature. The standard supply of this hash token has a maximum limit of 500 supply hash if all of the above requirements have been met by the user total worth of that pool allocation is 350,000 respectively.

Model: 700ti, 1st Gen

Reward Ratio: 5.5/d

Pins: 8

Fans: Double

Bandwidth: 500/s

Pool Size: 350k

HAAS Token Distribution

Whenever a user creates Hash NFTs following operations performed on the backend. Liquidity Pool (10.0%), Community Rewards (15.0%), Treasury Pool (75%), and it has to be defined as two various functions;

Brief Comparison between Strong block and Metahash (Haas)

Various segments are differentiated in the strong block and Metahash, in which the strong block only gets rewards when all multi-chain nodes are linked together but only in a limited way, while Metahash hash as a service gets rewards on all categories. ERC-721 NFTs, a strong blockchain network having DeFi purposes that connect with Strong Block Nifty Fi, whereas Hash as a Service are strongly linked with the binance smart chain where BEP20 perform as a native token in which NFT on Binance Smart Chain is profoundly interoperable and interchangeable. Moreover, Metahash is not only limited to single chain metahash users can enjoy extensive blockchain application experience.

Rug-pull protected

That's why Metahash contracts are time-locked. This means every action our developers or administrators perform is broadcasted publicly 24 hours before it can be executed. This gives our users plenty of time to secure their funds before an administrator, developer, or hacker could move them. In addition to the time-locks, the team has made sure to remove any trace of 'migrator' code. A migrator code is often used to perform rug-pulls and theft by allowing the developer of a contract to move the pooled liquidity out of the platform, so they've made sure that there is no possibility of this happening, even if our team gets hacked or attacked. Also, liquidity will be locked for 10 years.

Mission and Vision

Metahash made sure to have a team on board which shares similar values like us to reward the best output for the user base. The company aims at providing the best user experience. A fast, reliable, easy-to-use platform that gives top-notch financial opportunities to manage funds smartly while also making it a user-friendly platform. $HASH aims to make this platform a decentralized cross- chain protocol. That provides services across multiple blockchains in order to seamlessly connect heterogeneous blockchains. Our team members have put their blood and sweat into this project to give it the existence that it has now for the sake of convenience only. Team will continue to make advancements in our platform according to feedback, demands, and requirements. Metahash platform started with BNB only and with future advancements, $HASH aims at adding other EVM Compatible blockchain options to pick from for providing versatility in this platform. Moreover, the team encourages extensive experimentation on our platform to bring the best out of our Metahash. To know more about this visit our website to learn about the technicalities of this project on our whitepaper.

