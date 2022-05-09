Draganfly Announces John Mitnick as Chairman of the Board

Washington, DC., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning, industry-leading drone solutions and systems developer, announces governance changes consistent with best-in-class governance practices and management changes to certain positions.



“We are thrilled that John Mitnick has accepted the position of Chairman of the Board of Draganfly. John’s experience is unparalleled as to how he can help Draganfly achieve its strategic growth targets and drive shareholder value. This is an exciting time for Draganfly in its evolution,” said Mr. Chell.

“I joined Draganfly’s Board of Directors in 2020 because I believe strongly in the potential of drones and related technologies to provide safe and reliable value-added solutions across all sectors of the economy and Draganfly’s ability to continue to be a leader in the drone space,” said Mr. Mitnick. “Draganfly’s technology and talented team are second to none, and I look forward to continuing to work with my Draganfly colleagues in this new role to achieve the company’s vision and growth potential.”

Independent Chairman

John M. Mitnick, a member of the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) since June 2020, has been appointed Chairman of the Board. Cameron Chell, the Chief Executive Officer and director, has also been appointed President of the Company (as detailed below).

Mr. Mitnick is an American business leader and attorney with more than 30 years of experience serving at the highest levels of government and the private sector. His experience includes serving as the Senate-confirmed General Counsel of the U.S. ‎Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in which capacity he was the chief legal officer of a federal security and law enforcement agency with over 240,000 employees, was responsible for providing legal advice and counsel to DHS and all of its components, and supervised more than 2,500 attorneys. Mr. Mitnick has also served as Vice President and General Counsel of a $3 billion division of Raytheon, as Associate Counsel to President George W. Bush in the White House, and as a business transactions partner focusing on mergers and acquisitions in the global law firm now known as Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP. He received his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Virginia School of Law and a ‎Bachelor of Arts degree in Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford. He also holds a Bachelor of Arts degree ‎in History and Political Science (summa cum laude) from Emory University. ‎

Management

Cameron Chell will assume the President role along with being the CEO of the Company. Scott Larson will remain a director of the Company.

“I want to express my deep gratitude and respect for the work Scott has done as our President laying the groundwork for us to be the world-class enterprise we are growing into. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Scott as our lead director, as his ongoing leadership and experience are crucial and invaluable.”

Paul Mullen, formerly the Vice President of Draganfly’s Vital Intelligence Group, has been appointed to serve as the Company's Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Mullen is the first individual to hold this position.

“I am excited to announce that Mr. Mullen has been appointed Draganfly’s Chief Operating Officer,” said Mr. Chell. “This is a natural and exciting progression of our growing business. Mr. Mullen’s operational and technical experience are exceptionally well-suited to meet the growth Draganfly has in front of it. We are very lucky to have Paul accept this role—he will be invaluable as we continue to scale and meet the strategic growth demands required from our customers.”

