Global Delivery Drones Market Report to 2028 - by Type, Payload, Range, End-user and Geography

Dublin, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Delivery Drones Market Report - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an in-depth analysis of the delivery drones market across five major geographies and emphasizes on the current market trends, market sizes, market shares, recent developments, and forecasts till 2028.



The Delivery Drones Market is expected to reach a value of $1.29 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 40.0% during the forecast period 2021-2028.



The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for faster delivery, technological advancements in drones, and the rising need to reduce carbon emissions.



The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the delivery drones market based on type (multi-rotor, fixed-wing, single-rotor, hybrid VTOL), payload (less than 2 Kg, 2-5 Kg, more than 5 Kg), range (less than 25 Km, more than 25 Km), end user (healthcare, retailers & e-commerce, food & beverage, logistics, other end users), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes the market at the country level.



The key players operating in the delivery drones market are Amazon.com Inc (U.S.), Boeing Co (U.S.), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Drone Delivery Canada Corp (Canada), Wing Aviation LLC (U.S.), Flirtey (U.S.), Zipline (U.S.), Wingcopter GmbH (Germany), FLI Drone (U.S.), Flytrex Inc (U.S.), Matternet Inc (U.S.), Deutsche Post DHL Group, United Parcel Services (U.S.), SF Express Co. Ltd. (China), and Rakuten Group Inc (Japan).



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of type, payload, range, end user, and geography?

What is the historical market size for the delivery drones market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2021-2028?

What are the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the delivery drones market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what shares of the market do they hold?

How is the competitive landscape for the delivery drones market?

What are the recent developments in the delivery drones market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

What are the key geographic trends, and which are the high-growth countries?

Who are the local emerging players in the delivery drones market, and how do they compete with the other players?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.1. Scenario A: Severe Impact

4.2. Scenario B: Moderate Recovery

4.3. Scenario C: Fast Recovery



5. Market Insights

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Delivery Drones Market: Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

5.2.1.1. Increasing Demand for Faster Deliveries

5.2.1.2. Technological Advancements in Drones

5.2.1.3. Rising Need to Reduce Carbon Emissions

5.2.2. Delivery Drones Market: Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

5.2.2.1. High Cost of Infrastructure

5.2.2.2. Limited Battery Life of Aerial Delivery Drones

5.2.3. Delivery Drones Market: Impact Analysis of Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1. Rising Private Investments in the Drones Industry

5.2.3.2. Increase in E-commerce Sales and Demand for Contactless Deliveries During the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.4. Delivery Drones Market: Impact Analysis of Market Challenges

5.2.4.1. Stringent Government Regulations for UAVs

5.2.4.2. Delivery Drones' Susceptibility to Hacking and Data Breaches

5.3. Value Chain Analysis



6. Global Delivery Drones Market, by Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Multi-rotor

6.3. Fixed-wing

6.4. Hybrid VTOL

6.5. Single-rotor



7. Global Delivery Drones Market, by Payload

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Less than 2 KG

7.3. 2-5 KG

7.4. More than 5 KG



8. Global Delivery Drones Market, by Range

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Less than 25 km

8.3. More than 25 km



9. Global Delivery Drones Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Retail and E-commerce

9.3. Healthcare

9.4. Logistics

9.5. Food & Beverages

9.6. Other End Users



10. Delivery Drones Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Asia-Pacific

10.2.1. China

10.2.2. Australia

10.2.3. Japan

10.2.4. South Korea

10.2.5. India

10.2.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Germany

10.3.2. U.K.

10.3.3. France

10.3.4. Italy

10.3.5. Spain

10.3.6. Rest of Europe (RoE)

10.4. Latin America

10.5. North America

10.5.1. U.S.

10.5.2. Canada

10.6. Middle East & Africa



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Market Share Analysis (2020)

11.3.1. Zipline

11.3.2. Matternet, Inc.

11.3.3. Wingcopter GmbH



12. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overveiw, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

12.1. Amazon.com Inc.

12.2. The Boeing Company

12.3. Airbus SE

12.4. Drone Delivery Canada Corp.

12.5. Wing Aviation LLC

12.6. Flirtey

12.7. Zipline

12.8. Wingcopter GmbH

12.9. Fli Drone

12.10. Flytrex Inc.

12.11. Matternet, Inc.

12.12. Deutsche Post DHL Group

12.13. United Parcel Service, Inc.

12.14. SF Holding Co., Ltd.

12.15. Rakuten Group Inc.



13. Appendix

13.1. Questionnaire

13.2. Available customization

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k888ie