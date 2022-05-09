Kyligence Recognized on CRN’s Big Data 100 List for 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kyligence , today announced that CRN® , a brand of The Channel Company® , named Kyligence on its 2022 Big Data 100 list. The Big Data 100 list honors technology vendors with innovative, forward-thinking products and services that are designed to help solution providers support enterprise organizations in their management and utilization of data.



A team of CRN editors compiled this year’s Big Data 100 list by identifying IT vendors that are committed to making technical innovation a top priority through their offering of products and services for business analytics, data warehouse systems, database systems, big data management and integration tools, big data systems and platforms, and data science tools.

Kyligence offers an Intelligent OLAP Platform to simplify multi-dimensional analytics for cloud data lakes. Its AI-augmented engine detects patterns from most frequently asked business queries, builds governed data marts automatically and brings metrics accountability on the data lake to optimize data pipeline and avoid excessive number of tables. It provides a unified SQL interface between the cloud object store, cubes, indexes and underlying data sources with a cost-based smart query router for business intelligence, ad-hoc analytics and data services.

“The IT vendors featured on CRN’s 2022 Big Data 100 list have proven their ability to bring insight, innovation, and expertise to the solution providers and customers they serve,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “These companies have demonstrated unceasing commitment to optimizing and elevating the ways businesses derive value from their data, and we’re honored to recognize them.”

“Recognition from CRN, for our continued big data innovation and leadership, is a great honor,” said Joanna He, senior director, product growth, Kyligence. “The Kyligence platform covers every scenario, including aggregate, detailed, and flexible analytics, supporting the ultra-multidimensional exploration of massive amounts of data – making it an appealing solution for our partners and customers.”

The 2022 Big Data 100 list is available online at www.CRN.com/BigData100

Tweet this: @Kyligence Recognized on CRN’s Big Data 100 List for 2022 #bigdataanalytics https://kyligence.io/newsroom/

About Kyligence

Kyligence was founded in 2016 by the original creators of Apache Kylin™, the leading open source OLAP for Big Data. Kyligence offers an Intelligent OLAP Platform to simplify multi-dimensional analytics for the cloud data lake. Its AI-augmented engine detects patterns from most frequently asked business queries, builds governed data marts automatically, and brings metrics accountability to the data lake to optimize the data pipeline and avoid excessive numbers of tables. It provides a unified SQL interface between cloud object stores, cubes, indexes, and underlying data sources with a cost-based smart query router for business intelligence, ad-hoc analytics, and data services at petabyte scale.

Kyligence is trusted by global leaders in financial services, manufacturing, and retail industries including UBS, China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank, Pingan Bank, MetLife, Costa, and Appzen. With technology partnerships with Microsoft, Amazon, Tableau, and Huawei, Kyligence is on a mission to simplify and govern data lakes to be productive for critical business analytics and data services. Kyligence is dual headquartered in San Jose, CA, United States and Shanghai, China, and is backed by leading investors including Redpoint Ventures, Cisco, Broadband Capital, Shunwei Capital, Eight Roads Ventures, Coatue Management, SPDB International, CICC, Gopher Assets, Guofang Capital, ASG, Jumbo Sheen Fund, and Puxin Capital.



Follow Kyligence on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About The Channel Company®

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company® : Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com