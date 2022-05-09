American Energy Announces Nicholas S. Haden as Its Chief Commercial Officer

CANONSBURG, PA, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (OTC: AEPT), a diversified energy company, today announced that Nicholas Haden has been hired as Chief Commercial Officer for American Energy, effective May 9, 2022.

Mr. Haden has over 30 years of experience in business development, marketing, and government relations across several business sectors. As an entrepreneur, he started, grew, and sold an energy services company to a major utility. He became active in the shale gas industry in 2009 while being part of a leading-edge wastewater recycling business. Mr. Haden has engaged with the efforts of the Marcellus Shale Coalition and has served on transition teams and commissions for elected officials and he is a board member of The Pennsylvania Economic Development Financing Authority. Nick was also appointed to The PA Marcellus Advisory Commission. Mr. Haden holds a BA degree from the Pennsylvania State University where he was a team captain and member of the 1982 National Championship football team. He is also an NFL Alumnus.

American Energy’s CEO Brad Domitrovitsch stated, “We couldn’t think of an individual more qualified than Mr. Haden to oversee the development and commercial implementations of our Company. Nick has an extensive history of delivering impressive results and we are very pleased to welcome him aboard.”

Mr. Haden commented on the announcement, “I am humbled and excited to join the American Energy team. I am also eager to work as a team to execute on our strategic plan and I am thoroughly looking forward to the journey.”

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)

American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT) is a conglomerate holding company. American Energy provides shareholder value through the acquisition and growth of energy assets, energy and infrastructure services.

For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.

