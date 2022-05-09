Papa Murphy's Introduces Dairy-Free Cheese

VANCOUVER, Wash., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dairy-Free Cheese fans, heat up your ovens! You can now add Papa Murphy's Take 'n' Bake Pizza to your dinner table.



Papa Murphy’s has partnered with Violife Dairy-Free Cheese, an award-winning, plant-based cheese alternative. Dairy-Free Cheese joins Papa Murphy’s growing menu of health and lifestyle options, including gluten-free crust, Crustless keto-friendly pizzas, and vegetarian recipes. With this addition, Papa Murphy’s is now one of the first nation-wide pizza chains to offer Dairy-Free Cheese.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve our dairy-free and cheese-loving guests alike with this new topping,” shared Carron Harris, Sr. Director of Culinary. “Violife delivers that flavorful, 'cheesy', perfect bite you’ve come to expect from Papa Murphy’s!”

Online and in-stores systemwide, guests can choose from a wide range of menu pizzas to order with Dairy-Free Cheese, and are also welcomed to create their own, just the way they like it.

“There’s an appetite for dairy-free cheese around the country, and Papa Murphy’s pizza is here to help!” said Kim McBee, SVP of Guest Experience and Brand Marketing. “We’re so pleased to make it easier than ever to customize, take, and bake the perfect meal to share with your family and friends with dairy-free needs and preferences.”

For more information, and to find a Papa Murphy's location nearest you, please visit papamurphys.com

ABOUT PAPA MURPHY'S

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc. ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with a mission to "Change The Way You Pizza." Papa Murphy's exists to enrich every day with unconventional moments of happiness, not only because our Take 'n' Bake pizzas are made-to-order daily using only the freshest ingredients, but also providing exceptional service at over 1,250 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S.—plus locations in Canada and the UAE. With the core values of Quality, Service, Integrity, Teamwork as our guide, Papa Murphy's offers guests a convenient, unparalleled experience for creating the best at-home meal experience. Along with fresh pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers hand-crafted salads, sides, and desserts to complete your meal and please your palate. Order online at papamurphys.com or from our official Papa Murphy's app everywhere, and find us on your favorite delivery apps in select markets.

