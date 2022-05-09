MMIT Announces the Winners of the Seventh-Annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards

Yardley, PA, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Managed Markets Insight & Technology (MMIT)—the trusted go-to-market partner for overcoming barriers to patient access—has announced the winners of the seventh-annual Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Awards.

Each year, MMIT hosts the Patient Choice Awards to honor specialty pharmacies that provide best-in-class customer satisfaction and overall patient care within four categories: Payer/PBM, Hospital and Health System, Independent and Retail. The finalists and winners are calculated based on the highest average NPS scores from the Zitter Insights Specialty Pharmacy Patient Satisfaction Survey, which provides clients with data they can trust to help them improve patient satisfaction and increase scripts.

“The Patient Choice Awards is our opportunity to recognize the incredible specialty pharmacies that are leading by example and demonstrating an unwavering commitment to their patients,” said MMIT CEO Diane Watson. “We are thrilled to honor their success.”

Winners:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Parkview Health

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

PANTHERx Rare Pharmacy

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

Humana Specialty Pharmacy

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Sam’s Club

Finalists:

Hospital & Health System Specialty Pharmacy:

Summa Health

Vanderbilt Health

Independent Specialty Pharmacy:

Senderra Specialty Pharmacy

RareMed Solutions

Payer/PBM Specialty Pharmacy:

WellDyne Specialty Pharmacy

AcariaHealth

Retail Specialty Pharmacy:

Publix

Costco

The finalists and winners were celebrated at an awards ceremony on May 2, 2022, at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit in Las Vegas.

About MMIT:

MMIT, a Norstella company, is focused on solving the “what and why” of market access, and has been a trusted, go-to-market partner to more than 1,300 biopharma and payer customers for nearly three decades. MMIT believes that patients who need life-saving treatments should not face delays because accessing drugs can be confusing. MMIT’s expert teams of clinicians, data specialists and market researchers provide clarity and confidence so that our clients can make better decisions. For more information, visit mmitnetwork.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Zitter Insights:

Acquired in early 2019, Zitter Insights is a division of MMIT that brings market research and helps address the “why” of market access. Our Zitter Insights panel represents top health plans, PBMs and IDNs to provide meaningful insights to our clients.