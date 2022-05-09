Otonomo to Showcase Its Next-Generation Mobility Intelligence Solutions at EcoMotion Week 2022

HERZLIYA, Israel and SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, will exhibit its next-generation mobility intelligence solutions at EcoMotion Week at Booth #401 EcoMotion Highway in Tel Aviv, Israel on May 11, 2022.



As a Bronze sponsor of the event, Otonomo will demonstrate how its platform for the mobility economy is already powering innovations in automotive, fleet, insurance, transportation and mobility services. Its cloud-native platform can ingest and process data from more than 50 million accessible connected vehicles and 430 million accessible mobile devices. The Otonomo Smart Mobility Data Platform uses artificial intelligence, sensor data and behavioral pattern mapping to create insights from that mobility data for clients seeking market advantage.

Otonomo co-founder and CEO Ben Volkow will be in attendance at EcoMotion Week and welcomes the opportunity to speak with members of the media about how Otonomo’s market momentum — from its acquisitions of Neura and The Floow to its expanding portfolio of OEM partners and customers — is driving innovation and making cities greener, safer and less congested.

“Now in its 10th year, EcoMotion Week provides us with the opportunity to share our experience and lessons learned while connecting with mobility industry leaders from all over the world,” said Volkow. “With the steady rise in connected and autonomous vehicles, EV, micromobility and smart city initiatives, the smart mobility community has become increasingly instrumental to the future of transportation and society at large. We look forward to engaging with our team, customers, partners and industry leaders at this highly collaborative and informative event.”

After two years of virtual events, EcoMotion Week is hosting its annual event in person at the Tel Aviv Convention Center. The event has become one of the most exciting and dedicated smart mobility events globally, uniting startups, investors, industry leaders, policy makers and more under one roof. EcoMotion Week facilitates opportunities to interact, educate and explore synergies on the frontier of innovative technologies in smart mobility.

The EcoMotion Main Event & Exhibition takes place on May 11, 2022. The day will be filled with live demonstrations of exciting technologies, along with a live demonstration area outside of the exhibition hall.

To schedule a meeting with an Otonomo executive, please visit: https://info.otonomo.io/event-ecomotion-2022

Otonomo (NASDAQ: OTMO), the platform powering the mobility economy, is igniting a new generation of mobility experiences and services. With Otonomo, over 100 providers in the transportation, mobility, insurance, and automotive industries are finally able to harness mobility data and insights and transform them into strategic assets and market advantages.

Our partners gain access to the broadest, most diverse, range of data from connected vehicles, mobile phones, public transport, EV infrastructure, and MaaS with just one contract and one API. Vehicle and multimodal mobility data is reshaped and enriched to provide deep visibility and actionable insights and empower planning, deployment, and operations.

Architected with privacy and security by design our platform is GDPR, CCPA, and other privacy regulation compliant, ensuring all parties are protected and companies remain privacy compliant across geographies worldwide.

Otonomo has an R&D center in Israel and a presence in the United States and Europe.

More information is available at otonomo.io .

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the services offered by Otonomo the anticipated technological capability of Otonomo, the markets in which Otonomo operates and Otonomo’s projected future financial and operational results. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this announcement, including but not limited to, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, the ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and potential changes and developments in the highly competitive data marketplace. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in Otonomo’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on March 31, 2022 and other documents filed by Otonomo from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Otonomo assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Otonomo gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.