DZS Horizons22 Investor Day: Enabling Tomorrow’s Experience Provider

DALLAS, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions, will host its DZS Horizons22 Investor Day on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. CT. This marks the second annual Horizons Investor Day and comes one week after DZS announced an agreement to acquire the service assurance and consumer experience software portfolio from ASSIA. Horizons22 will provide analysts, shareholders, media and other invited guests with a comprehensive update of the company’s vision, strategy, roadmap and financial outlook. DZS will share its playbook for enabling today’s service provider to become tomorrow’s experience provider by transforming their networks and business models with a complete, end-to-end broadband connectivity and cloud-ready service assurance and consumer experience management software portfolio. DZS will also debut the Experience Studio, illustrating the company’s next-generation fiber-based broadband, mobile xHaul, in-home WiFi, and cloud software solutions and its approach to enabling the hyper-fast connectivity that will create the “smart spaces of the future” in the home, business and the emerging metaverse. This live hybrid event will take place at the company’s global headquarters in Dallas for in-person attendees, and offer a remote access option available for virtual attendees here: https://info.dzsi.com/horizons22-investor-day-virtual

“DZS continues to innovate at the forefront of multi-gigabit FTTx and 5G mobile services with infrastructure and cloud-based software solutions to differentiate, increase ARPU and enable customer loyalty,” said Charlie Vogt, President and CEO, DZS. “Horizons22 provides a timely opportunity for DZS to share the trends behind a decade-long, dual super cycle where service providers are transforming their networks to deliver intelligent, customer experience focused, high-speed multi-gigabit services. Our recently announced plans to acquire ASSIA’s Expresse® and CloudCheck® software solutions represent a subset of our bold vision, strategy and playbook designed to capture mindshare and market-share in this broadband era fueled by a once-in-a-generation investment cycle and $100 billion of government stimulus.”

As DZS aligns and partners with many of the world’s most influential telecommunications brands, Horizons22 Investor Day offers an opportunity to listen to DZS leaders as they share the company’s disruptive vision, product roadmap, go-to-market playbook and financial outlook.

Horizons22 Investor Day agenda:

“DZS Vision and Playbook” – Charlie Vogt, DZS President and CEO

John Cioffi, 35-year veteran of the DSL/PON industry, CEO of ASSIA

“Defining the Converged Edge, Broadband and Software Evolution” – Andrew Bender, Chief Technology Officer

“Broadband, AI and the Road to 100G” – Miguel Alonso, VP, Global Product Management

“Enabling Tomorrow’s Experience Provider” – Rene Tio, VP, Product Management, DZS Cloud

“Creating an Entirely New Optical Edge Category” – Rick Wank, Director Product Line Management, Mobile & Optical Edge

“Catalyst for 5G Transformation” – Rick Wank, Director Product Line Management, Mobile & Optical Edge

“Capturing a $30B Market Opportunity” – Gunter Reiss, Chief Marketing Officer

“Financial Outlook” – Misty Kawecki, Chief Financial Officer

Q&A with Charlie Vogt & Executive Leadership team

For those participating in-person, the afternoon segment will include a tour of the DZS 8,000 square foot technology lab and the debut of DZS Experience Studio. The newly created DZS Experience Studio offers a glimpse into the future of DZS-enabled hyper-fast broadband connectivity in the home, the office and the emerging metaverse.

Horizons22 Investor Day takes place as DZS accelerates past a number of exciting recent milestones, including the company’s announcement that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire core assets from ASSIA®, the industry pioneer of broadband access quality-of-experience solutions. This followed a highly successful 2021, in which the company added 105 new customers across the Americas, Asia and Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) and introduced 29 new innovative technology solutions across its Broadband Connectivity, Connected Home & Business, Mobile & Optical Edge and Cloud Software solutions. In 2021, DZS also reported record orders, revenue and backlog.

For more information, please visit the DZS Investor & Analyst Relations page. Pre-register to join the virtual event webcast here: https://info.dzsi.com/horizons22-investor-day-virtual .

About DZS

DZS Inc. (NSDQ: DZSI) is a global leader in access networking infrastructure, service assurance and consumer experience software solutions.

