BrainsWay Appoints Eric Hirt as Vice President of U.S. Sales

BURLINGTON, Mass. and JERUSALEM, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ & TASE: BWAY) (“BrainsWay” or the “Company”), a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders, today announced the appointment of Eric Hirt as Vice President of U.S. Sales. Mr. Hirt has more than 20 years of experience in the medical device industry. He will be responsible for all U.S. sales and marketing activities for the Company’s Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) system.



“Eric brings more than 20 years of experience in medical device sales and marketing to BrainsWay. He has successfully created and implemented sales and marketing strategies for a variety of innovative medical technology products,” said Christopher von Jako, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of BrainsWay. “Eric’s appointment reflects our continued commitment to driving increased demand for our proprietary Deep TMS system across a growing number of FDA-cleared indications in the U.S.”

“I am excited by the significant growth opportunities that lie ahead for BrainsWay,” said Mr. Hirt. “I look forward to leveraging my sales and marketing experience in the medical device industry to increase visibility for BrainsWay and its market leading Deep TMS therapy.”

Mr. Hirt previously led the U.S. sales team at Aerogen, a global leader in aerosol drug delivery for patients in the acute care setting. Prior to Aerogen, he held sales leadership roles at Teleflex and Integra LifeSciences, in addition to sales and marketing leadership positions at Covidien (now part of Medtronic). Throughout his career, Mr. Hirt has worked in a cross-functional capacity with clinical and administrative staffs to drive excellence within health systems and a positive customer experience. Prior to his management roles, Mr. Hirt was a successful territory sales professional for Covidien and Phenomenex. He earned an M.B.A. from Pepperdine Graziadio Business School and a B.S. degree in Allied Health from The Ohio State University.

About BrainsWay

BrainsWay is a global leader in advanced noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders. The Company is boldly advancing neuroscience with its proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS™) platform technology to improve health and transform lives. BrainsWay is the first and only TMS company to obtain three FDA-cleared indications backed by pivotal studies demonstrating clinically proven efficacy. Current indications include major depressive disorder (including reduction of anxiety symptoms, commonly referred to as anxious depression), obsessive-compulsive disorder, and smoking addiction. The Company is dedicated to leading through superior science and building on its unparalleled body of clinical evidence. Additional clinical trials of Deep TMS in various psychiatric, neurological, and addiction disorders are underway. Founded in 2003, with offices in Burlington, MA and Jerusalem, Israel, BrainsWay is committed to increasing global awareness of and broad access to Deep TMS. For the latest news and information about BrainsWay, please visit www.brainsway.com.

